HGTV Stars With Extremely Lavish Spending Habits

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are by far the wealthiest HGTV stars, with a net worth of $100 million each. The Canadian twins rose to fame through a series of successful HGTV shows, including "The Property Brothers," "Forever Home," "Don't Hate Your House," "Brother vs. Brother," "Celebrity IOU," "Backed By the Bros," and "Chasing the West." They also profit from a lucrative partnership with Rooms to Go that helps fund their lavish lifestyle. They now own their own production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, alongside their older brother, J.D. Scott.

The Property Brothers' monumental $200 million combined net worth fuels a luxurious life that many can only dream of. In 2017, Drew enjoyed a stint on Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars," where Jonathan gave a guest performance with his brother. From 2015 to 2018, they both leisurely cruised with fans throughout the Caribbean on special Carnival trips called "Sailing With the Scotts." In 2020, the brothers bought a "trophy property" in Los Angeles for $9.5 million. Three years later, Jonathan Scott took a big step in his relationship with actor Zooey Deschanel, proposing with a Folie des Pres ring from Van Cleef & Arpels that reportedly cost $42,900.

The rich brothers have also spent a lot on their many hobbies and side quests. Drew admitted to Pop Sugar that he has splurged a large dollar amount on his sword collection, including an $8,000 custom suit of armor made just for him. The siblings have recorded songs together on iTunes and Amazon to pursue their music passion, including "Hold On" and "Let the Light Shine In." They also boasted to The Wall Street Journal about doing hundreds of escape rooms together in countless cities, which is not a cheap pastime.