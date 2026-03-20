HGTV Stars With Extremely Lavish Spending Habits
HGTV, a channel devoted to home and renovation television, has gained widespread popularity through thrilling investment battles and stunning home transformations. Some of its biggest titles include "The Property Brothers," "Disaster DIY," "Flip or Flop," and "Fixer Upper." These hit shows have elevated the network's most famous TV personalities by following and promoting their many real estate projects and investments. These rising HGTV stars are now enjoying lavish lifestyles afforded by their overwhelming popularity on the hit network.
HGTV has experienced great success since its inception in 1994, so it is no surprise that its most notable stars are sharing in the riches. With business savvy and smart investments, these TV icons know how to rake in the big bucks as well as spend them. Their large paychecks must be burning holes in their pockets as they splurge on everything ranging from expensive engagement rings and jaw-dropping mansions to extravagant hobbies, including fancy boats and even custom suits of armor. From wealthy twin brothers like Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott to successful married couples like the Gaineses and Baeumlers, many of the network's biggest names are now living an enviable life of luxury.
Drew and Jonathan Scott are the wealthiest HGTV stars
Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are by far the wealthiest HGTV stars, with a net worth of $100 million each. The Canadian twins rose to fame through a series of successful HGTV shows, including "The Property Brothers," "Forever Home," "Don't Hate Your House," "Brother vs. Brother," "Celebrity IOU," "Backed By the Bros," and "Chasing the West." They also profit from a lucrative partnership with Rooms to Go that helps fund their lavish lifestyle. They now own their own production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, alongside their older brother, J.D. Scott.
The Property Brothers' monumental $200 million combined net worth fuels a luxurious life that many can only dream of. In 2017, Drew enjoyed a stint on Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars," where Jonathan gave a guest performance with his brother. From 2015 to 2018, they both leisurely cruised with fans throughout the Caribbean on special Carnival trips called "Sailing With the Scotts." In 2020, the brothers bought a "trophy property" in Los Angeles for $9.5 million. Three years later, Jonathan Scott took a big step in his relationship with actor Zooey Deschanel, proposing with a Folie des Pres ring from Van Cleef & Arpels that reportedly cost $42,900.
The rich brothers have also spent a lot on their many hobbies and side quests. Drew admitted to Pop Sugar that he has splurged a large dollar amount on his sword collection, including an $8,000 custom suit of armor made just for him. The siblings have recorded songs together on iTunes and Amazon to pursue their music passion, including "Hold On" and "Let the Light Shine In." They also boasted to The Wall Street Journal about doing hundreds of escape rooms together in countless cities, which is not a cheap pastime.
Sarah and Bryan Baeumler own an island oasis for water sports
HGTV Canadian stars Sarah Baeumler and Bryan Baeumler have a combined net worth of $20 million, and they know how to spend it. The married couple has co-hosted numerous hit shows, including "Disaster DIY," "Disaster DIY: Cottage Edition," "Leave It to Bryan," "House of Bryan," and "Renovation Island." In the last-mentioned show, the duo spent $2 million to purchase the Emerald Palms resort on South Andros Island, Bahamas. They then spent an additional $10 million to renovate and revamp the former resort into what is now their Caerula Mar Club. They initially expected to spend around $4 million on the renovation project, but ultimately far exceeded their budget. For the average fan of the Baeumlers looking to stay at their Caerula Mar Club, it costs around $500 to over $1,000 a night, depending on the type of room and time of stay.
The Baeumlers have spent a lot of money to maintain their lifestyle, which includes expensive hobbies. The family is known to love an array of water sports, including boating, fishing, waterskiing, and wakeboarding, and exploring dive sites with their scuba diving certifications. Any fellow water sports enthusiast can attest to the hefty price tag for each of these activities alone.
Their favorite activities have led them to own numerous boats over the years. They even own a tropical property in the Florida Keys, where they keep a dedicated boat for making trips to the Bahamas. In 2022, the Baeumlers also bought their own private plane that Bryan learned to pilot himself to help save on all their roundtrip flights.
Chip and Joanna Gaines have spent millions on their Magnolia Empire
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are two of the most recognizable faces from the popular home network. Their combined net worth is a staggering $50 million, making them the wealthiest HGTV couple. Made famous by the smash-hit show "Fixer Upper," the duo rose to stardom and riches that have now expanded into their Magnolia Empire. In 2019, the couple invested $10.4 million to expand their Magnolia Market at the Silos in their hometown of Waco, Texas. The market includes a large retail center outfitted with shops, restaurants, gardens, and bakeries. Their Magnolia Empire also spans across mediums, including books, boutique rentals, home decor, a magazine, and their own TV network. According to an OK! USA source, the power couple's Magnolia Empire alone has an estimated worth of $750 million.
Chip and Joanna flaunt their wealth while spending their deep pockets on smart investments and luxurious items. In 2025, they spent $5.5 million on a 1960s Colorado mountain home that they planned to renovate for the limited HGTV series "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House." They have frequently traveled to Colorado for ski trips and for spring break, making it the ideal location for an investment property. Their closet also screams money as they get dolled up for fancy events. At the 14th Annual Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Gala and Golf Classic in 2025, Joanna donned a floral $798 Mac Duggal gown for the spring festivity. Both Chip and Joanna were also photographed in 2023 dressed to the nines at a White House state dinner, an event suitable for their lavish lifestyle.
Christina Haack promotes her luxurious lifestyle
While Christina Haack's three divorces may have cost her a lot of her wealth, she still boasts an impressive $25 million net worth. She co-hosted HGTV's "The Flip Off" and "Flip or Flop" with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, where the couple rose to fame together after signing their first deal with HGTV in 2012. She then starred in her own show, "Christina on the Coast," for five seasons until it was canceled in July 2025. During the show's run, she also had a spin-off called "Christina in the Country" with her third ex-husband, Josh Hall. The reason for Haack's cancellation may have been the high price tag of renovation shows driven by the rising cost of construction materials; according to Deadline, HGTV's shows of this nature can cost a whopping $500,000 per episode. Despite the cancelation, Haack is enjoying her $12 million home in Newport Beach, California.
Haack has used her HGTV riches for other endeavors outside the network. She launched Clé Cachée Champagne, which targets consumers by selling the image of luxury. The posts on the company's Instagram depict a lavish lifestyle most will never obtain, with champagne bottles posed beside designer clothes and fancy glasses on a swanky backdrop. Marketed as "a pure expression of Grand Cru Chardonnay" created by Haack, the company's website promises "a bottle that brings modern luxury." She also partnered with her ex-husband's current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, to help promote her new lip gloss.
The HGTV star is not shy about flaunting her fortune. She regularly sports Louis Vuitton bags, bathing suits, and other designer clothes that can cost thousands a piece on her Instagram. Her lavish spending habits also include her frequent traveler lifestyle, where she is often pictured in tropical destinations, in the mountains, or on a boat.