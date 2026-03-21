Skintight Melania Trump Outfits That Had Us Wondering How She Could Breathe

While attending innumerable high-profile events alongside Donald Trump over the years, Melania Trump has had many controversial fashion moments — and they include a plethora of tight and revealing outfits. Long before her husband's successful foray into politics, Melania attended Fashion Group International's 22nd Annual Night of Stars with Donald in October 2005. Looking to make an impression on the fashionistas in attendance at the New York event, the one-time model chose a risque number. Melania wore an inappropriate lingerie dress at the fashion gala that seemed passable at a glance with its long, flowing skirt, but the low-cut, bra-style top was nearly see-through and offered an eyeful of her assets. That head-turning outfit fit loosely, but Melania has also caused a stir with form-fitting pieces.

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During Donald's first term in office, FLOTUS had the internet in a tizzy when she appeared to have no pants on while the first couple was photographed exiting Marine One on the White House lawn in December 2018. The first lady wore a bulky emerald green peacoat with a belt that was tied around her waist, and it looked as if her legs were fully exposed underneath the coat. Melania did, in fact, sport pants during the trip, but they were a pair of tan leather pants that fit so tightly that it looked as if she wore the coat as a type of miniskirt.

Those pants that appeared to be painted on were just one example of the skintight outfits Melania has been caught wearing.