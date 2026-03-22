The Full Transformation Of Kristi Noem's Lips Is Wild To See

It cannot be ignored that Kristi Noem's look and political positioning have drastically changed over the years. Noem's conservative views have allowed her to go from governor of South Dakota to being Donald Trump's top pick for Homeland Security secretary, a position she held for a little over a year before getting the boot. It seems that Noem's job titles aren't the only things that have changed. The former Homeland Security secretary has slowly transformed her once natural appearance into that classic Mar-a-Lago face many MAGA women sport. It appears that the deeper one falls into the MAGA squad, the more that they take on the image of those around them.

Noem's most notable facial change is her lips, which seem to have expanded as the years progressed. While this isn't a Kimberly Guilfoyle situation as of yet, it's definitely a stop on the road there. Noem has all of the classic features that her MAGA counterparts love getting done. Not only does her new look scream lip fillers, it also appears to include lots of cheek, chin and forehead filler as well as a daily heavy makeup look, but it wasn't always this way.