The Full Transformation Of Kristi Noem's Lips Is Wild To See
It cannot be ignored that Kristi Noem's look and political positioning have drastically changed over the years. Noem's conservative views have allowed her to go from governor of South Dakota to being Donald Trump's top pick for Homeland Security secretary, a position she held for a little over a year before getting the boot. It seems that Noem's job titles aren't the only things that have changed. The former Homeland Security secretary has slowly transformed her once natural appearance into that classic Mar-a-Lago face many MAGA women sport. It appears that the deeper one falls into the MAGA squad, the more that they take on the image of those around them.
Noem's most notable facial change is her lips, which seem to have expanded as the years progressed. While this isn't a Kimberly Guilfoyle situation as of yet, it's definitely a stop on the road there. Noem has all of the classic features that her MAGA counterparts love getting done. Not only does her new look scream lip fillers, it also appears to include lots of cheek, chin and forehead filler as well as a daily heavy makeup look, but it wasn't always this way.
Things started off natural in 2010
Kristi Noem's political career began with her looking as natural as possible. When she was just starting out in politics, it was clear that she wanted to come across as someone trustworthy and relatable. As well as being a good leader, her look gave her the vibe of someone who could be a good neighbor, or someone who would give back to her community. Back then, she sported a shorter, shaggier haircut and lighter makeup, which might have upped her relatability factor. Perhaps her time as a rancher also helped with that, but unfortunately, it didn't age well due to her later story of killing her dog and an unruly goat.
Her lips seem to be completely natural during this time, though. In their natural state, Noem's lips suited her face. They appeared to be more on the thinner side, but they still offered a presence and harmony with her other facial features. She might have used some lip products to allow them to stand out, but nothing extraordinary.
Kristi Noem was on more makeup in 2012
Things started to look a little different as 2012 rolled around. During this time, Kristi Noem officially represented her home state of South Dakota in the U.S. House of Representatives, a position she held until 2019. She began to wear a heavier makeup look, but it wasn't a crazy difference in comparison to what she had before. More blush and foundation seem to be the main changes, along with an even shorter haircut.
There's not much change in the lip department either at this time. Her lips do appear to be slightly plumper, but not by much. Perhaps she received a simple non-surgical lip procedure like a lip flip. It could also be the effect of a simple lip plumper gloss, making her lips appear slightly puffier.
Slight changes peak through in 2020
During this time, Kristi Noem became the first female governor of South Dakota. This career accomplishment gave her a huge platform to showcase her deeply conservative policies and viewpoints. Along with this came some major facial changes. Perhaps the more public appearances Noem had to make, the more she decided to adjust her face to her liking.
Noem's look remained pretty stagnant between 2012 and 2020, and it appears that her makeup changed with the times. We all know that 2016 makeup is notorious for its love of thick, thoroughly groomed, dark eyebrows, which became the norm. Noem's eyebrow blindness proves that she is no exception to the trend. Her lips didn't take on too much change during this time period. By 2020, they appear to be a bit plumper than they were in 2012, but the change is quite minimal. By this time, she still managed to keep a natural appearance about her. The most notable change has to do with her hair, which went from a shaggy, stylized rancher look to something longer, curled, and more sophisticated.
By 2021, Kristi Noem is almost unrecognizable
It appears that a few years in office as governor leads to a noticeably different face. 2021 marks the true beginning of Kristi Noem's Mar-a-Lago face. During this era, Noem's face begins to take on a plastic appearance, which might be a combination of makeup and cosmetic surgery. Her skin looks plump, smooth, snatched, and overall, completely unnatural and different than how she used to look. Her pumped-up cheeks give her the appearance of sculpted cheekbones combined with a heavy contour and thick, doll-like eyelashes.
The highlight of Kristi Noem's burgeoning Mar-a-Lago face at this point in time is, of course, her lips. One cannot ignore the difference between her original lips and the lips she stepped out with in 2021. Noem went from thin to full lips in the blink of an eye, and lip plumper gloss cannot possibly be used as an excuse at this point. As of 2021, Noem's lips take up a much larger amount of her face, making her look like a completely different version of herself.
Today, Kristi Noem's face looks hauntingly different
Kristi Noem must enjoy her new look, considering nothing much has changed since 2021. Noem's face remains primped and plucked, a stark difference in comparison to her neck, which shows her true age. The youthful plumpness she's tried to add back into her face almost weighs her down as it stands out against the rest of her body. Her makeup remains heavy, and these days, it doesn't appear to be as smooth on her skin as it once was. Texture still comes through, despite the probable filler and Botox.
Her lips seem to have gotten slightly bigger over the recent years. While it's not completely horrible, the look just doesn't suit her face the same way her natural lips did. They are completely plumped up and now have a totally different shape than they once did. Overall, Kristi Noem's lips have affected her face the most as she's transformed into her true MAGA form. The difference between what she once looked like versus now is truly shocking.