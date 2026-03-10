Kristi Noem's Eyebrow Blindness Couldn't Be More Obvious In These Photos

Kristi Noem has come to be known as the mold for "Mar-a-Lago face," and while some of that has to do with Noem's rumored plastic surgery and the secretary of homeland security's spendy hair extensions, a lot of it is thanks to her heavy makeup. Unfortunately, while it sometimes makes her look more youthful, there have also been times when the Trump staffer's quest for thicker brows hasn't exactly panned out for her — and sometimes, these mishaps have bordered on comical.

For instance, Noem gave us 2017-esque Instagram brows in 2026. Granted, they weren't quite as thick as the ones we saw back then, but they did have those razor-sharp edges and a slight fade. But it didn't seem as though the controversial politician's products were quite the same color as her natural brows, as a closer look at Noem's makeup also made it abundantly clear that she had drawn hers over them (if the aforementioned edges weren't already blinding enough evidence).