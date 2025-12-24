Unfiltered Photos Of Kristi Noem Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Photographed Up Close

During her time as the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has made a name for herself with not only controversial actions, but also for her penchant for going full glam with her makeup on virtually every occasion. She earned the moniker ICE Barbie early in her time at that position when she accompanied agents on an ICE raid while wearing an ICE baseball cap and a bulletproof vest. Inexplicably, Noem also had massive hair extensions with her hair blown out and a full face of makeup. The high-profile Trump administration member posted a video of herself in the ICE garb to X, formerly Twitter, where many users were confused by the choice to wear lipstick, foundation, and rouge for a raid.

In August, "South Park" eviscerated Noem's plastic surgery look as they depicted her in the ICE Barbie ensemble. Animators were able to capture her essence with dark eyebrows, spider lash extensions, and bright lipstick on giant lips that were enhanced by lip filler. Unfortunately, the caricatured version of Noem was not that much of a departure from her day-to-day looks. Whether speaking at the White House, meeting international diplomats, or tagging along on raids, Noem makes sure to liberally apply makeup.

The closest we've seen Noem go makeup-free was a couple of snaps she posted to Instagram in November 2024 when she cozied up with her granddaughter. Her hair was tied back, and Noem gave her eyelashes a break from the massive extensions she usually wore, as the one-time governor of South Dakota posed in front of a Christmas tree. Even though she went light on makeup, Noem still used a photo filter. The pics gathered below were unfiltered, however, and those close-up shots exposed some disastrous makeup days.