Kristi Noem's Pufferfish Lips Have Us Begging Her To Fire Her Plastic Surgeon

Kristi Noem's lips appear to grow ever bigger commensurate with her Donald Trump stanning. Noem's incessantly altering appearance has sparked boundless plastic surgery chatter — which is hardly surprising when you compare pre- and post-MAGA conversion pics of the Homeland Security head honcho. Noem's purported face filler obsession has resulted in serious overload, cranking up her overstuffed pillow face to jumbo marshmallow levels. Meanwhile, Noem's trout-pout lips have people creating parody vids in their thousands and screaming: "Step away from the syringe!" Not to mention scoring Noem the honor of an ego-eviscerating "South Park" skewering.

Kristi Noem before and after the Trump required Hope Hicks makeover. pic.twitter.com/xkuoibVJex — Roger dorp (@Roger758) May 4, 2024

The South Dakota native has remained steadfastly tight-lipped (no pun intended) about chemically enhanced aesthetics. The only cosmetic work that Noem has copped to is dental, admitting in a blatant promo video for a Texan dental practice in March 2024 that "her new family" fixed the front teeth she'd knocked out during a bike wreck.

However, at this point, does anybody believe that Noem's radical transformation is au naturel? Maybe those willing to give her the benefit of the doubt think that she's been engaging in the Kylie Jenner lip challenge or has accidentally walked face-first into a nest of angry wasps. The social media armchair nip-tuckers certainly don't, especially the celeb ones. "There are false reports about Kristi Noem crying as she was grilled by Congress about her lack of qualifications. The truth: thanks to Botox, surgery and Elmer's Glue, Kristi is unable to cry, shut her eyes or wink without her lips exploding," the novelist and playwright Paul Rudnick posted on X.