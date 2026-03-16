Kimmel Fires Off Wicked Donald Trump Diss At Oscars 2026 Without Even Saying His Name

Host Jimmy Kimmel couldn't resist taking a shot at his longtime nemesis, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026. While presenting the trophy for best documentary feature, Kimmel — who has been feuding with Donald since at least 2017 — fired shots at the president over the widely panned "Melania" documentary in a not-so-subtle diss. "Oh man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn't nominated for this," Kimmel quipped (via X, formerly known as Twitter), drawing cheers and laughter from the audience. The late-night host also appeared to roast the first lady while announcing the nominees for best documentary short.

Jimmy Kimmel presenting Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars: "Oh man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn't nominated for this." pic.twitter.com/tWM48GiuQ2 — LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 16, 2026

"As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don't support free speech. I'm not at liberty to say which, but let's just leave it at North Korea and CBS," Kimmel slyly noted (via X). He was, of course, referring to CBS' controversial decision to axe "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" after the host spoke out against the network and the president. Noting that there are fortunately a community of filmmakers who aren't afraid to speak the truth and inspire change, Kimmel took aim at "Melania" by pointing out, "And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes."

His comments elicited a wide range of reactions on social media. Some users thought he was hilarious, while others just rolled their eyes. "Best joke of the night," one X user gushed, while another accused Kimmel of being obsessed with the Trumps: "Imagine letting one man and his family completely overrun your mind for over a decade... It's mental psychosis at this point." Others couldn't wait to see how the POTUS would respond once he caught wind of it.