Divorce Rumors Loom Large In These Pop Stars' Marriages

Pop music fans are obsessed with being among the first to discover the next big thing on the scene before it blows up and goes mainstream. However, many of them are equally devoted to learning everything there is to know about the artists who inspire them, and tracking their various comings and goings. That includes keeping tabs on their lives away from the stages and recording studios they frequent, i.e., their relationships — both romantic and otherwise — and how they develop and change over time.

Sometimes, the lines between personal and professional are blurred when pop stars partner up with one another, or when a star's relationship garners significant media or fan attention. That makes it all the more devastating when those relationships crumble under the weight of difficult schedules, intense public scrutiny, career pressures, and other factors — particularly when it's an actual marriage that's affected. Britney Spears' marriage to Kevin Federline, for example, was a lightning rod for the media coverage throughout the two years that it lasted (and, even now, people are still writing about and discussing it). There are countless other examples of star couples who have contended with relentless speculation regarding the state of their unions, too.

That includes a handful of current couples, whose pairings are marred by gossip-column chatter about possible red flags. With that in mind, here are 10 pop star marriages in which divorce rumors have loomed large.