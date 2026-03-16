Divorce Rumors Loom Large In These Pop Stars' Marriages
Pop music fans are obsessed with being among the first to discover the next big thing on the scene before it blows up and goes mainstream. However, many of them are equally devoted to learning everything there is to know about the artists who inspire them, and tracking their various comings and goings. That includes keeping tabs on their lives away from the stages and recording studios they frequent, i.e., their relationships — both romantic and otherwise — and how they develop and change over time.
Sometimes, the lines between personal and professional are blurred when pop stars partner up with one another, or when a star's relationship garners significant media or fan attention. That makes it all the more devastating when those relationships crumble under the weight of difficult schedules, intense public scrutiny, career pressures, and other factors — particularly when it's an actual marriage that's affected. Britney Spears' marriage to Kevin Federline, for example, was a lightning rod for the media coverage throughout the two years that it lasted (and, even now, people are still writing about and discussing it). There are countless other examples of star couples who have contended with relentless speculation regarding the state of their unions, too.
That includes a handful of current couples, whose pairings are marred by gossip-column chatter about possible red flags. With that in mind, here are 10 pop star marriages in which divorce rumors have loomed large.
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's longtime partnership dates back to 2009 and a chance encounter in the lobby of NBC's "Today," when Hailey's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, introduced himself and his teen daughter to the young pop star. By 2014, rumors of a romantic relationship swirled until finally, in 2016, the couple went Instagram official. After some ups and downs, including a split, the two were wed in secret in 2018 before having a proper wedding ceremony a year later.
Since then, the Biebers have been through a lot. Hailey has spoken publicly about making the decision to stand by her partner as he navigated depression. Meanwhile, Justin was by Hailey's side when she suffered a mini-stroke in 2022. Strange things about Justin and Hailey's relationship didn't end there. All the while, rumors and discourse surrounding the state of the couple's relationship and whether they would have kids — before their son, Jack, was born in 2024 – abounded.
Fast-forward to now and speculation about marital trouble and a potential divorce continue to plague Justin and Hailey, including fans fine-tooth-combing their social media activity. In a 2025 GQ cover story, Hailey addressed the very public nature of their family life, saying, "We're just taking it a day at a time. We both feel very protective of our son and I don't think that's ever going to change, but our life is our life and it is really public, so I think we're just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there."
Pink & Carey Hart
Pink and motocross star Carey Hart met in exactly the kind of place you would expect them to — at the 2001 Summer X Games in Philadelphia — and they began dating shortly thereafter. After splitting in 2003 and then later reconciling, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer proposed to Hart mid-race at the Pro 250 class finals in Mammoth, California in 2005. They were married the following year; however, the up-and-down nature of their early relationship continued into their marriage.
The couple separated, and Pink and Hart nearly divorced in 2008, going so far as to have divorce papers drawn up. In the end, though, they found their way back to each other just 11 months later, with Pink telling Redbook in 2013, "People are always like, 'Why did you get back together? ... Well, we weren't done. And now we have [their daughter] Willow, so we'll never be done." After Willow came a son, Jameson. Despite the expansion of their family and Pink's declaration, she and Hart now find themselves in the middle of divorce rumors once again.
Pink spoke out in February 2026 via a fiery Instagram video. "So I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know," she said. "Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering, would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware. Or, do you want to talk about some real news?"
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's decades-long love story began way back in the Y2K era when the Destiny's Child singer first met the "Hard Knock Life" rapper, although the exact year is somewhat fuzzy (and changes depending on which of the music icons is addressing it). What is known, though, is that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were secretly wed in early 2008 after a lengthy courtship, which they featured in each other's songs – including 2003's "Crazy In Love," the song that became Beyoncé's first No. 1 solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100.
The couple has encountered some rough roads at various junctures since first saying their "I dos." In 2014, Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, physically attacked Jay-Z on an elevator. In 2017, Jay-Z copped to infidelity after fans had speculated for years about an affair (and additional hints were offered in the pair's music). They also welcomed three children into their family — a daughter, Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir. All the while they weathered rumors about their relationship and a potential divorce.
Those rumors persist among fans and casual observers alike even now. However, some have claimed over the years that the divorce drama was all part of an elaborate publicity strategy. In 2014, Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, opined during an appearance on the "Roula and Ryan" radio show on Houston's 104.1 KRBE (via the Daily Mail) that the rumblings were a "Jedi mind trick" to boost ticket sales for an upcoming tour.
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw
The longest-running married couple on this list, country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill exchanged their vows when Bill Clinton was still in office in October 1996 — just a few months after the former proposed backstage at a music festival. However, rumblings of trouble in their storybook union have cropped up more than once over the years.
In 2013, the divorce chatter reached a fever pitch, forcing the couple to issue a rebuttal in the press. "[Rumors] seem to be running like crazy right now for some reason. It's perplexing," Hill told People at the time. "I don't know why 'happy' can't be a story." Added McGraw in his comment to the outlet: "We've been married 17 years, and since the first week we were married those things were out. ... The only time we ever think about it is [when we] worry about the kids. But they've been around it, too, so they laugh it off." A few years later, an InTouch headline alluding to a looming "$200 million divorce" warranted a similar response, as relayed by Gossip Cop.
This much is certain — McGraw and Hill have remained married for decades and raised three daughters together (Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey). And the noise about their dynamic notwithstanding, they continue to fawn over each other via Instagram and show up at the occasional event together despite leading a relatively private family life.
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
While many of the star couples covered here have love stories that have played out before the era of TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) running wild, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship blossomed in front of a nationwide television audience when they both served as judges on NBC's "The Voice." Their cute banter and undeniable chemistry were apparent from their earliest days together on the reality series. Fast-forward to now, though, and the now-married couple has weathered rumors about their relationship since before they tied the knot. Even Stefani has confessed that the relationship nearly didn't last.
For his part, Shelton addressed the recurring rumblings of marital disharmony while co-hosting the syndicated radio show "Country Countdown USA" in early 2026. "I started noticing these stories about Blake & Gwen going through a divorce," Shelton revealed on the show. "I see pictures of Gwen and [me] that look real, but I know I don't own that shirt. I don't believe anything I see on the internet anymore."
Regardless of whether they've hit relationship speedbumps or not, the country star and his "Hollaback Girl" singer wife have been at it for a while now, marrying in 2021 after first meeting on "The Voice" in 2014. They even appear to be stepping up their farming game at the Shelton-Stefani homestead.
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
Former boy band star Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra began their relationship in the timeliest way possible — via a smooth DM slide by the "Jealous" singer back in 2016. "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," he reportedly wrote to Chopra — who responded with her number — in a direct message on Twitter (via Vogue). A little over two years, several public sightings together, and some flirty, back-and-forth IG activity later, in December 2018, the couple got hitched. They welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022.
In recent years, though, some have wondered whether their marriage would remain intact — just as they faced breakup rumors during their early relationship (including mere months after they became husband and wife). Their joint appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes did well to stoke the flames of speculation, prompting some to opine that a divorce announcement was imminent. Meanwhile, outlets like The Richest have posed questions about whether the couple has a prenup.
For her part, Chopra has pushed back hard on the divorce rumors. "We're eight years in," she told Variety in 2026. "If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that's their choice. I stopped thinking about it." Added Chopra: "I don't know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way."
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Country star and "American Idol" alum Carrie Underwood and her husband, retired hockey star Mike Fisher, have been at it since 2008, when they met backstage at one of her concerts. They became husband and wife just two years later, in 2010, the same year as Fisher's final season with the NHL's Ottawa Senators (he went on to join the Nashville Predators). Since then, they've welcomed a pair of sons — Isaiah and Jacob. But the red flags in Underwood's marriage are seemingly hard to ignore.
In 2023, the since-retired Fisher — who had rebutted against divorce chatter previously — reportedly groaned about playing the stay-at-home dad while Underwood beefed up her performing slate, according to OK! Magazine. "Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," an alleged insider told the outlet of her Las Vegas run at the time. "He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home." It was further reported that they "butted heads" over the situation. A year later, The Hollywood Gossip was asking whether the couple was headed for divorce.
Despite Fisher's rumored traditionalist approach to marriage and the role of wives/mothers, Underwood remains a woman on the move, continuing her tenure as a judge on "American Idol" and performing on tour and at high-profile events.
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
Setting the lengthy history between NSYNC alum Justin Timberlake and Emmy-nominated actress Jessica Biel aside, Timberlake has endured his own rough patch recently, pleading guilty to a DWI charge in late 2024 and, later, petitioning to keep the video of his arrest from going public, according to court documents obtained by People. Meanwhile, Radar Online reported that the couple's issues are threatening to tear their marriage apart.
"Everyone around them can see the marriage isn't working," a source reportedly told the outlet. "It's reached the point where friends are saying this limbo just isn't healthy anymore. They've basically been living separate lives, and it shows. Jessica is so focused on her own projects, her friends and her kids that it seems like Justin is basically an afterthought." It was further reported that Timberlake's issues have resulted in a growing wall between the two stars.
Still, the "SexyBack" singer and "7th Heaven" star have endured a lot and built a life together over the years, despite their relationship almost not lasting following an early 2010s breakup. After meeting at a birthday party in 2007, they remained in each other's lives until getting married in 2012. They've since been raising two sons, Silas and Phineas.
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith
While the status of Will Smith's unconventional marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith has been scrutinized for years, no one can accuse the "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" rapper of not standing up for his wife. His controversial slap heard around the world — which saw him assault Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards — came after the comedian made a "G.I. Jane" joke at Jada's expense (the actress lives with alopecia and has been shaving her head for years). Jada even went so far as to declare that the incident cemented their union. However, their relationship continues to be unique in nature.
Will and Jada were wed on New Year's Eve 1997, three years after meeting on the set of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." And they've gone on to welcome two children into the world – son Jaden and daughter Willow — to go along with his son, Trey, from his previous marriage. However, the couple separated in 2016 and they have been living independently ever since, despite the interconnected nature of their family dynamic.
That arrangement has led to speculation about a possible divorce; according to a 2025 Globe report, Will and Jada are only remaining married for financial reasons. "It's no secret they've stalled on divorcing because of their shared finances," an insider reportedly told the outlet. "Now they've decided not to divorce at all. They realized that splitting up for good would be very bad for business."
Lana Del Rey & Jeremy Dufrene
Singer Lana Del Rey seemingly met her eventual husband Jeremy Dufrene on the bayou. Back in 2019, she posted photos of an airboat tour she took with Dufrene — who works as an airboat captain — to Facebook, writing (via People), "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours." However, the two weren't actually linked romantically until five years later, in 2024. That same year, mere months after rumors of a love connection first broke, they were married.
While the couple is still early in their marriage relative to some of the other stars on this list, they've already been hit with divorce chatter. As reported by The Mirror, social media posts on TikTok and Instagram alleged that Dufrene told the "Video Games" singer in early 2025 that he would leave her if she embarked on a summer tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland. Eventually, Del Rey herself commented on a post about the rumor, writing on her husband's birthday (via the Mirror), "Let's notttt even begin to think this is anything like our dynamic ... And instead wish happy birthday to the cutest best airboat captain in the world."
In any case, Del Rey and Dufrene continue to be an item, with the former calling her husband "the most impactful person in my life" in a late 2025 interview with Rolling Stone.