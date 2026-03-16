Halle Berry first met Canadian model Gabriel Aubry when they shot a Versace ad together in November 2005. They apparently hit it off immediately because the duo was photographed together just a few months later and was reported to be dating the following February. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, two years later in March 2008. As Berry told Access Hollywood, per People, that unique moniker was only decided after their daughter's arrival. "We didn't have a name picked out until just before we left the hospital," she revealed. "It was hard to name the most important person in our life until we met her."

Nahla has remained the most important person in Berry's life, along with Nahla's baby brother, Maceo-Robert Martinez, whom she had with French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013. As the proud mama told Extra in 2015, her kids shared a strong bond from the very beginning. "[Nahla] is so protective of him," Berry said. "She's all but said, "Girls look out, you gotta go by me."" However, few other details are known about the tight-knit siblings as Berry has worked hard to keep her children's lives private. That being said, we have had a few glimpses into Nahla's life as she's grown into an independent teen. Here's everything we know about Halle Berry's daughter, Nahla Aubry.