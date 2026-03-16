Everything We Know About Halle Berry's Daughter, Nahla Aubry
Halle Berry first met Canadian model Gabriel Aubry when they shot a Versace ad together in November 2005. They apparently hit it off immediately because the duo was photographed together just a few months later and was reported to be dating the following February. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, two years later in March 2008. As Berry told Access Hollywood, per People, that unique moniker was only decided after their daughter's arrival. "We didn't have a name picked out until just before we left the hospital," she revealed. "It was hard to name the most important person in our life until we met her."
Nahla has remained the most important person in Berry's life, along with Nahla's baby brother, Maceo-Robert Martinez, whom she had with French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013. As the proud mama told Extra in 2015, her kids shared a strong bond from the very beginning. "[Nahla] is so protective of him," Berry said. "She's all but said, "Girls look out, you gotta go by me."" However, few other details are known about the tight-knit siblings as Berry has worked hard to keep her children's lives private. That being said, we have had a few glimpses into Nahla's life as she's grown into an independent teen. Here's everything we know about Halle Berry's daughter, Nahla Aubry.
A young Nahla was a 'very girly girl'
Halle Berry has always kept her kids out of the spotlight, but she did offer a small glimpse into her young daughter's life back in 2011. The actor had just won two FiFi Awards from the Fragrance Foundation, including the best celebrity perfume of the year, and reporters wondered if Nahla Aubry had smelled any of her mom's four fragrances. "She likes all of them," Berry shared, per OK!, revealing her three-year-old was already into beauty. "She's a very girly girl — she likes fragrances."
It's a sentiment she shared again in 2015 when Extra asked if a seven-year-old Nahla was going through a tomboy phase. "She is not into climbing no trees," Berry laughed. "She's into dress-up, hair and makeup, fashion shows." Indeed, it seems Nahla felt most comfortable being her mom's mini-me. "She's in the salon with me, playing in my makeup, and just trying to be all things girly girl," she continued.
That being said, Berry told a 2021 virtual panel called "Women Breaking Barriers" that she tried hard not to pigeonhole her children or their interests, and regularly spoke to them about sexism and gender stereotypes. Offering an example using her then-seven-year-old son, Maceo Martinez, Berry revealed, per The Mirror, "I keep challenging him all the time, like, "Well, why is that a 'girl color?""
Growing up, Nahla's mom did everything to keep her out of the spotlight
Despite their mother's fame, both Nahla Aubry and her younger brother, Maceo Martinez, have grown up away from the spotlight. The reason you don't know much about Halle Berry's daughter comes down to the actor's unwavering determination to keep her kids' lives private, including going to court to get her way. Indeed, in 2013, Berry helped pass California's Bill 606: legislation that imposed penalties on paparazzi found to be too aggressive towards celebrity children.
Berry's efforts to shelter her family from the media began the year prior, when she tried to move to France with a then four-year-old Nahla. "It's the appeal of privacy and a greater sense of safety for Nahla," she told InStyle, per Vibe. "I don't want her to grow up around the tabloids." Her request was ultimately denied by a judge after Nahla's father, Gabriel Aubry, argued he would lose access to her if his ex took her abroad. Even so, that didn't deter Berry from her mission to protect her kids from fame. When Today asked the movie star why she never posted images showing her kids' faces on social media, the response was simple: "I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs." She also didn't want her kids to think they were special or better than others simply because of her celebrity status.
Ultimately, she did such a good job that, as she told InStyle in 2019 (via People), Nahla didn't even know her mom was famous until her school friends told her. "My kids don't care about who I am outside of this house," she mused.
At 7, Nahla Aubry was already a philanthropist
Halle Berry began supporting the World Food Program in 2013 when she and Michael Kors launched the Watch Hunger Stop campaign, raising money to fund meals for schoolchildren around the world. Rather than simply lending her name, though, Berry wanted to see her fundraising in action, and, in 2015, she visited Nicaragua to witness the impact it was having on kids in need. She also decided to take a seven-year-old Nahla Aubry with her and, as she told Extra upon their return, it was the best decision she could have made. "She was forever changed," Berry shared. "She really understood how blessed and how fortunate she is, and she realized it's her duty to help out."
Indeed, it seems Nahla was truly moved on a deeper level, as she soon began dreaming up more ways to give back. "She started to think, "Well, I don't need two bikes, do I? Wow, I don't need 15 American Girl dolls, do I?"" Berry explained to BET. But she didn't just think — young Nahla also acted, starting a lemonade stand to raise funds. She also packed up some of her own toys to send to the kids in Nicaragua. "She was very philanthropic recently," Berry proudly told Hollywood Life. "To have her mind in that place and be there at seven years old is amazing."
Nahla Aubry was at the center of her parent's contentious divorce
They may have connected instantly after meeting at a 2005 Versace photo shoot, but Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry's romance was, unfortunately, not built to last, and the couple split in April 2010. Nahla Aubry was just two at the time, but her parents' contentious divorce would drag on for years, well into her early teens. When Nahla was four, her father and Berry's then fiance, Olivier Martinez, actually got into a physical fight outside the actor's home, which landed Gabriel in the hospital with fractured ribs, per ABC News. A judge then issued an emergency protective order, demanding that Gabriel stay 100 yards away from his daughter and ex. The model fought back, getting his own restraining order to forbid Martinez from going within 100 yards of him or Nahla's school.
In 2011, Berry and Aubry settled on equal joint custody of Nahla, but after Berry was ordered to pay $16,000 a month in child support, their rift grew even deeper. "It takes great strength every day to pay it," she vented in a since-deleted Instagram comment, per Hello!. "And btw it's wrong and it's extortion." While a divorce lawyer told us Berry's child support situation was actually pretty normal, the actor continued her plight in court. Her determination finally paid off in 2021 when, per The Daily Mail, the payment was cut down to $8,000 per month, plus up to $110,000 per year, depending on Berry's work income.
Nahla's dad was accused of trying to mask her heritage
Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry's once-loving relationship dissolved into a series of headline-making rifts following their 2010 split. Sadly, these rifts often involved their young daughter, Nahla Aubry. In addition to the exes' court battles over custody and child support, Berry added another lawsuit to the mix in 2014 when she accused her ex of trying to make their daughter look more caucasian. In legal papers seen by The Independent, Berry alleged that a then-six-year-old Nahla had her curly hair straightened and lightened by Aubry. She argued this could cause "potential psychological and physical damage" by making her question her natural looks. "It appears that the court will be my only resort to safeguard Nahla's best interests," Berry fumed. TMZ later learned that Aubry hadn't actually used any chemical products to alter their daughter's hair.
Interestingly, the actor previously spoke about Nahla's race in a 2011 interview with Ebony in which she proclaimed, per Today, "I feel like she's Black." She did, however, clarify that it would ultimately be up to Nahla to decide how to identify. "I'm not going to put a label on it," Berry continued. "I had to decide for myself, and that's what she's going to have to decide."
A 12-year-old Nala was forced to shave her head
The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic lockdown saw people from all walks of life sheltering in place and that included celebrities. As Halle Berry told Jimmy Fallon that April, her family was lucky to have a private pool, which they used every day for exercise and as an excuse to get outdoors. However, it seems Nahla Aubry's laissez-faire attitude about post-swim haircare caused quite a bit of drama in their household. As the actor explained, her 12-year-old daughter was the epitome of a proud tween as she refused to let her mom anywhere near her 'do. "Every time I go to comb her hair, she's like, "No, don't touch me!"" Berry laughed.
Unfortunately for Nahla, not accepting her mother's help resulted in an emergency situation that required drastic measures i.e. clippers. As Berry recalled, she was doing homework with her daughter when, suddenly, Nahla told her, "Mom, I'm scared to tell you this, but, like, touch the back of my head." Berry soon discovered that she couldn't even run her fingers through her hair, and no amount of conditioner could help detangle it. "All of her hair, which is, like, past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur," Berry shared. "I had to shave it off." As Berry concluded, it was a valuable teaching moment to show the independent 12-year-old that Mom really does know best.
Even as a teen, Nahla was still her mother's little 'angel'
Halle Berry has faced her share of tragedy, but one constant bright spot in her life has been motherhood. As she told InStyle in 2019 (via People), not only did she feel incredibly attractive during her pregnancies, but becoming a mom totally shifted her world. "Knowing that someone would always be counting on me made me a better person," she explained. "I'm more focused and in line with my values and my goals. I stopped letting negativity get me down."
In the years that have followed, Berry has continued to speak passionately about her children and her role as a mother. Indeed, despite her vow to keep her kids out of the media, she can't stop posting loving tributes to Nahla Aubry on her birthday. In one recent post, she always calls her little girl an angel. "14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an Earth Angel," Berry posted on Instagram in 2022. It was more of the same the following year when Nahla turned 15, and her mom dubbed her a "sweet angel." "One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla," the movie star gushed on Instagram. "She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes."
Nahla moved away from home at age 17
Halle Berry's daughter is growing up so fast, and there was no better proof of that than in 2025 when a 17-year-old Nahla Aubry moved out of her mother's house to pursue her studies. "She's going to a college summer program, the college that she's hoping to go to next year," Halle Berry told "Today with Jenna & Friends," per People. While she didn't specify where or how far Aubry was going, the actor did share that she didn't feel sad about her little girl leaving the nest. While she did admit to worrying about Nahla's well-being, Berry said she was mostly excited about the teen hitting such a big milestone. "I'm dying to see who she's gonna be and what she's gonna do and what she'll discover," she enthused.
It's a sentiment Berry previously shared at a 2024 roundtable discussion. Speaking of her two kids, she proclaimed, per People, "I can't wait until they grow up and have their own life, and I can't wait to see who they'll become and what they'll do." Noting she would be proud of any career path they chose to pursue, she explained, "I don't want them to stay home and stay stuck to me — I don't want them to depend on me."
Nahla received an early college acceptance
Following her stint at the college summer program in June 2025, Nahla Aubry was officially accepted into her university of choice soon after. While she didn't reveal the name of the institution, Halle Berry did share in an Instagram Story that her daughter had accomplished quite the academic feat. "Congratulations to my sweet Angel Nahla for her early college acceptance!" she posted, per People, that October.
Despite making it a point to never share too much about her kids with the public, that wasn't the only big moment in Nahla's life that Berry spoke openly about. Sitting down with People ahead of Nahla's summer semester, Berry revealed that her daughter had just gone through her first heartbreak. As it turns out, it was a difficult situation to navigate for both mother and daughter. "In this moment, it's the single most important thing to be rejected and have a breakup and she feels like she's dying," Berry shared, noting that no amount of pep talks or motherly wisdom was helping Nahla heal faster. Indeed, despite Berry having a stunningly awful love life herself, her assurances that it always gets better fell on deaf ears. "I know I just have to sit in it with her and that's really hard to do," she concluded.