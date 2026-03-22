It's Time For Trump Aide Natalie Harp To Fix Her Brassy Pam Bondi Blonde

Natalie Harp is a Donald Trump aide who is among the stable of women in his administration who sport blond hair. She's made an impression with the media not only because of her bleach-blond looks, but also for her influence on the president. Originally, she joined Trump's communications team in 2022 when he was not in office. During his second term, POTUS officially brought her on as an aide, where she played a vital role in Trump's day-to-day affairs. "Every time I have been with him, she has been close at hand," Senator John Barrasso told Fox News in December 2024. The relationship between the president and his aide had become so intense that it sparked rumors that Trump had an affair with Harp. Part of the reason it was easy for Trump detractors to believe this was because of her appearance, as her thin frame and bright blond locks fit the mold of his tastes.

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The White House aide has seemed eager to keep her hair bright, which has led to some negative effects. Over-bleaching has caused Harp's hair to take on the brassy-orange quality seen in that of Attorney General Pam Bondi. In March 2026, a photo was taken of Harp inside the White House, and instead of sporting her usual curls, her hair looked slightly wavy and limp. Harp's hair was an overly-bright yellow with undertones of orange that gave it that brassy, mismatched quality. She approached a two-tone look, as the roots looked darker than the rest of her hair, and there was a lack of consistent coloring throughout her frizzy mop.

Older photos of Harp show just how overboard she's gone with the bleaching since aligning herself with Trump.