It's Time For Trump Aide Natalie Harp To Fix Her Brassy Pam Bondi Blonde
Natalie Harp is a Donald Trump aide who is among the stable of women in his administration who sport blond hair. She's made an impression with the media not only because of her bleach-blond looks, but also for her influence on the president. Originally, she joined Trump's communications team in 2022 when he was not in office. During his second term, POTUS officially brought her on as an aide, where she played a vital role in Trump's day-to-day affairs. "Every time I have been with him, she has been close at hand," Senator John Barrasso told Fox News in December 2024. The relationship between the president and his aide had become so intense that it sparked rumors that Trump had an affair with Harp. Part of the reason it was easy for Trump detractors to believe this was because of her appearance, as her thin frame and bright blond locks fit the mold of his tastes.
The White House aide has seemed eager to keep her hair bright, which has led to some negative effects. Over-bleaching has caused Harp's hair to take on the brassy-orange quality seen in that of Attorney General Pam Bondi. In March 2026, a photo was taken of Harp inside the White House, and instead of sporting her usual curls, her hair looked slightly wavy and limp. Harp's hair was an overly-bright yellow with undertones of orange that gave it that brassy, mismatched quality. She approached a two-tone look, as the roots looked darker than the rest of her hair, and there was a lack of consistent coloring throughout her frizzy mop.
Older photos of Harp show just how overboard she's gone with the bleaching since aligning herself with Trump.
Natalie Harp's hair was much darker before
Long before she was officially hired as a member of his staff, Natalie Harp showed she was eager to earn Donald Trump's approval. About five years before rumors swirled around Harp as Trump's aide, she showed her allegiance to the president by delivering an impassioned speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference in June 2019. At the time, Harp had Stage 2 cancer and spoke about how Trump's Right to Try legislation had been beneficial in her treatment. "But then an outsider, my Good Samaritan, President Donald J. Trump, he saw me there and he didn't walk by; he stopped," Harp told the crowd, per Liberty University, as POTUS looked on approvingly from the side. "He gave up his quality of life so we could live and work and fight with dignity — because he believes in survival of the fighters, not the fittest," she added.
Looking back, what stands out from that occasion is not only how heroically Harp spoke about Trump, but how much her hair changed. In 2019, she had the same darkened brows she would later sport working in the White House, but her hair color was more of a dirty blond. Harp rocked a similar hairstyle to the one she would under Trump — parted to the side with loose curls — but she went much lighter on the bleach in those days. The blond was there, but dark strands were obvious throughout. There was an ombre quality to her hair, which she later abandoned for a more obvious bottled blond look.
Comparing the older snaps to recent ones illustrates just how brassy Harp's hair has become over time.