Billy Bob Thornton's Hair Transplant Is Undeniable In Before & After Pics
Hair loss is one of the great equalizers. The only difference is that celebrities can afford to undergo hair transplants to restore their furry crowns. Although hair transplants are invasive and can be uncomfortable in recovery, some are so expertly done that the discomfort is worth it in the end (especially if it'll keep the judgmental public at bay). Over the years, many celebrities have taken control of their hairline by getting the procedure done, and we think "Landman" star Billy Bob Thornton is one of them. While some celebs have admitted to losing their hair, Thornton has never actually owned up to having a hair transplant; it seems pretty undeniable in the set of before-and-after photos below.
In 1999, Thornton was promoting his movie, "Pushing Tin," which also starred his future wife, Angelina Jolie. So, life was pretty good. His hair, however, had seen better days. Thornton's hair was already pretty wispy during filming, and it was almost gone in the top by the time press for the film rolled around.
Compare that to his 2017 Golden Globes appearance on the right, when he was rocking a full head of salt-and-pepper hair with medium-length bangs. The difference is pretty striking, to say the least. While it's possible that the hair fairy could've blessed the actor with a little follicular rejuvenation, the most obvious answer is usually the right one. So, as far as Occam's razor is concerned, all signs point to Thornton having had a (very natural-looking) hair transplant.
Billy Bob Thornton usually keeps his hair covered
Hair transplants, while quite effective at restoring hair loss, can actually be hit or miss. Unfortunately, some celebs end up spending a fortune on the procedure, only for it not to take. Fortunately, whatever Billy Bob Thornton did to restore his hair worked, but he already had a backup plan in case it didn't stick: hats.
The actor has become known for his extensive hat collection, which he often wears in pairs with a scrub cap or scarf. The peculiar practice has attracted so much attention that TMZ even asked him about it in November 2024. "It's just kind of a thing I saw a friend of mine do years ago ... and I thought, 'You know what? I like that.' So I just started doing it."
With that said, he gave a different answer for his multi-hat situation in January 2026. While speaking with "CBS Mornings" about this personal style (and while wearing the hat in the photo above), Thornton shared his hilarious reasoning for pairing his hats with other head coverings. "I put it on, but they don't work by themselves," he said about why he wouldn't wear a singular beanie (via People). "You look like a pinhead if you wear it by itself," he continued, adding, "So I thought, what if I put this [red hat] on top?" Simple as that!