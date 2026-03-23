Plastic Surgeon Tells Us Why Emma Stone's Face Isn't 'Overdone' (Yet)

The stunning transformation of Emma Stone has always attracted attention. However, the conversation surrounding her beauty has shifted, as fans have become captivated by the way she's been able to fight off Father Time. Some netizens have speculated that Stone, like many other celebs, has spent a fortune on plastic surgery to maintain her Hollywood glow, while others have chalked her beauty up to genetics. There are also those who believe that, while Stone looks amazing, she also looks quite different. "She looks very pretty... but she had something done to her face, right?" wrote one fan on X, following her 2026 Oscars' appearance. Side-by-side photos show how Stone's face has changed.

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Nicki Swift reached out to Dr. Michael Omidi, M.D., F.A.C.S, Double Board-Certified Facial and Body Plastic Surgeon, who analyzed photos of Stone and provided us with his expert opinion on the matter. He deduced that her evolution is mostly natural. "Emma Stone appears to have aged gracefully and naturally," said Omidi. "There are no obvious signs of bad or overdone cosmetic surgery." He continued, "Her features remain subtle, natural, and undetectable, without altering her identity." Omidi also gave Nicki Swift a thorough breakdown of Stone's features — including the one area he believes she may have surgically tweaked.