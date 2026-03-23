Plastic Surgeon Tells Us Why Emma Stone's Face Isn't 'Overdone' (Yet)
The stunning transformation of Emma Stone has always attracted attention. However, the conversation surrounding her beauty has shifted, as fans have become captivated by the way she's been able to fight off Father Time. Some netizens have speculated that Stone, like many other celebs, has spent a fortune on plastic surgery to maintain her Hollywood glow, while others have chalked her beauty up to genetics. There are also those who believe that, while Stone looks amazing, she also looks quite different. "She looks very pretty... but she had something done to her face, right?" wrote one fan on X, following her 2026 Oscars' appearance. Side-by-side photos show how Stone's face has changed.
Nicki Swift reached out to Dr. Michael Omidi, M.D., F.A.C.S, Double Board-Certified Facial and Body Plastic Surgeon, who analyzed photos of Stone and provided us with his expert opinion on the matter. He deduced that her evolution is mostly natural. "Emma Stone appears to have aged gracefully and naturally," said Omidi. "There are no obvious signs of bad or overdone cosmetic surgery." He continued, "Her features remain subtle, natural, and undetectable, without altering her identity." Omidi also gave Nicki Swift a thorough breakdown of Stone's features — including the one area he believes she may have surgically tweaked.
Emma Stone is probably a natural beauty
Dr. Michael Omidi thinks Emma Stone's beauty is due to genetics and self-care. "She maintains excellent facial volume without jowling, deep nasolabial crease formation, or marionette lines, which suggests good genetics, good diet, exercise, [and] excellent skincare," he explained. However, he didn't rule out the possibility of her utilizing less-invasive cosmetic treatments such as "subdermal fillers, lasers, radiofrequency treatments, or neurotoxins (Botox)."
Noting the purported changes in her appearance, Omidi pointed to her eyes. "They appear larger, brighter, with more of the upper eyelid visible, and the heaviness and puffiness are gone," explained the doctor. As for how Stone could have achieved her bright-eyed look? "A conservative upper eyelid blepharoplasty could be a possible explanation, removing excess skin and reducing puffiness while keeping the result refreshed — not surgical." Overall, however, Omidi thinks she's "an excellent example of aging gracefully and preservation, not transformation."
Given the doctor's assessment, it's not surprising that Stone has revealed she's worked hard to find what works for her skin. "It changes all the time," she told Glamour about her skincare routine in 2012. "I'm super-promiscuous. It depends." She was big into oils at the time. "Olive oil, argon oil, grape seed oil, coconut oil," she explained, adding, "Unfortunately, a lot of that stuff is too heavy to wear all over your face all the time, which I'm learning slowly but surely." She continued, "So I've been using Cetaphil and a lot of SPF."