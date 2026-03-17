Cory Booker's Wife Alexis Gives Cringe Inside Look At Their Morning Routine

Senator Cory Booker and his wife, Alexis Booker, are basking in the glow of marital bliss after tying the knot twice in November 2025, in both New Jersey and Washington, D.C. A real estate investment executive who is notably 18 years Cory's junior, Alexis recently took to Instagram to share a cringe sweet glimpse of their life as newlyweds, and in particular the couple's morning routine. The clip shows the Bookers sipping their morning coffee at home before the day officially begins. "The moment we wake up, what do we say?" Alexis asked Cory. "Ha ha. I say, 'It's time to make the donuts.'"

"And what does that mean?" Alexis prompted. "It means I get my butt out of bed and make my morning coffee," the Newark lawmaker answered with a smile. "Hmm-hmm. Best part of the day!" Alexis agreed. The reactions to the post were generally positive. "Nice to see people in love," one user commented. "You guys are so cute," another gushed. "You two are so adorable together. I'm so glad you found each other," a third fan enthused. But others were much less enthusiastic. "Keep this thing private. We don't want to be seeing this," urged one especially blunt commenter, while another simply wrote "CRINGE!"

Was it sweet? Yes. But was it also perhaps a little corny? Unfortunately, also yes. Since hard-launching their engagement, Cory and Alexis have not shied away from publicly expressing their love for each other, posting lovely (but also cringeworthy) clips of each other on social media for everyone to see. And while the couple's affection seems authentic, it can sometimes come across as a little cheesy and even performative.