Cory Booker's Wife Alexis Gives Cringe Inside Look At Their Morning Routine
Senator Cory Booker and his wife, Alexis Booker, are basking in the glow of marital bliss after tying the knot twice in November 2025, in both New Jersey and Washington, D.C. A real estate investment executive who is notably 18 years Cory's junior, Alexis recently took to Instagram to share a
cringe sweet glimpse of their life as newlyweds, and in particular the couple's morning routine. The clip shows the Bookers sipping their morning coffee at home before the day officially begins. "The moment we wake up, what do we say?" Alexis asked Cory. "Ha ha. I say, 'It's time to make the donuts.'"
"And what does that mean?" Alexis prompted. "It means I get my butt out of bed and make my morning coffee," the Newark lawmaker answered with a smile. "Hmm-hmm. Best part of the day!" Alexis agreed. The reactions to the post were generally positive. "Nice to see people in love," one user commented. "You guys are so cute," another gushed. "You two are so adorable together. I'm so glad you found each other," a third fan enthused. But others were much less enthusiastic. "Keep this thing private. We don't want to be seeing this," urged one especially blunt commenter, while another simply wrote "CRINGE!"
Was it sweet? Yes. But was it also perhaps a little corny? Unfortunately, also yes. Since hard-launching their engagement, Cory and Alexis have not shied away from publicly expressing their love for each other, posting lovely (but also cringeworthy) clips of each other on social media for everyone to see. And while the couple's affection seems authentic, it can sometimes come across as a little cheesy and even performative.
Viewers also couldn't help noticing the Bookers' massive age gap
Senator Cory Booker's age gap with Alexis Booker is painfully obvious in photos and, sadly, their morning routine also put it on full display. Under their latest Instagram reel, there were tons of comments about the real estate investment executive almost looking like his daughter, while one user sarcastically asked, "He lives with his niece?" Some followers also trolled the senator over rumors regarding his sexuality, teasing Cory about being closeted (despite only being linked to women, including actor Rosario Dawson) and making Alexis his beard.
When it comes to broadcasting their relationship online, it isn't necessarily a red flag in Cory and Alexis Booker's marriage. According to licensed therapist Suzette Bray LMFT, there are plenty of reasons people love showing off their partners on social media, and it's not always a bad thing. "Some want to mark their territory — nothing says 'back off' quite like a cute couple selfie! Others are just excited and proud of their partner and want to share the joy," she explained to Brit + Co. As humans, we naturally crave connection and validation from others, "and broadcasting our [relationships] makes us feel more accepted and secure in our social lives."
And yet, there are also couples who aren't as comfortable sharing their private lives, and that's fine too. It all depends on how they view social media as part of their relationship. "As long as both partners are on the same page and it's not a source of tension, it's all about finding the balance that works for them," Bray added. "If it starts to feel like a performance for likes rather than genuine connection, though, that's where it can become problematic."