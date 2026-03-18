Who Exactly Is Senator Cory Booker's Wife, Alexis?

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"My relationship with Cory developed quickly, and intentionally, but somehow with ease," Alexis Lewis revealed in a statement (via Essence) shortly after getting married to New Jersey's senior U.S. Senator Cory Booker in 2025. Quickly, it sure was. Booker and Lewis — whose 18-year age gap is painfully obvious in photos – walked down the aisle at an intimate Washington, D.C., ceremony just two months after announcing their engagement, which itself came only a year after their meet-cute on a blind date in Los Angeles.

And the groom was just as effusive about the happy occasion, telling the world, "Our wedding has mirrored our relationship — magical, meaningful, and strengthened by the extraordinary support of our friends and family. Alexis and I feel truly blessed to begin this new chapter surrounded by so much love. My heart is full of joy and gratitude, and I thank God for Alexis and for the gift of this beginning to our life together as a married couple."

The sheer speed of their relationship has left much of the press playing catch-up about the woman with whom Booker, once named by Town and Country magazine as one of the country's Top 40 Bachelors, has decided to finally settle down. From academic achievements and political endeavors to television habits and animal loves, not to mention a slightly awkward celebrity look-alike, here's a look at 11 things we know about Alexis Lewis.