Who Exactly Is Senator Cory Booker's Wife, Alexis?
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"My relationship with Cory developed quickly, and intentionally, but somehow with ease," Alexis Lewis revealed in a statement (via Essence) shortly after getting married to New Jersey's senior U.S. Senator Cory Booker in 2025. Quickly, it sure was. Booker and Lewis — whose 18-year age gap is painfully obvious in photos – walked down the aisle at an intimate Washington, D.C., ceremony just two months after announcing their engagement, which itself came only a year after their meet-cute on a blind date in Los Angeles.
And the groom was just as effusive about the happy occasion, telling the world, "Our wedding has mirrored our relationship — magical, meaningful, and strengthened by the extraordinary support of our friends and family. Alexis and I feel truly blessed to begin this new chapter surrounded by so much love. My heart is full of joy and gratitude, and I thank God for Alexis and for the gift of this beginning to our life together as a married couple."
The sheer speed of their relationship has left much of the press playing catch-up about the woman with whom Booker, once named by Town and Country magazine as one of the country's Top 40 Bachelors, has decided to finally settle down. From academic achievements and political endeavors to television habits and animal loves, not to mention a slightly awkward celebrity look-alike, here's a look at 11 things we know about Alexis Lewis.
Alexis Lewis studied at NYU
After obtaining a political science degree and sociology Master of Arts from Stanford University in the early 1990s, Cory Booker studied United States history at Oxford University via a Rhodes Scholarship before attending Yale Law School where he received a Juris Doctor. However, he's not the only person in his marriage to have an impressive academic background.
Indeed, Alexis Lewis has two degrees to her name, a bachelor's in marketing from New York University and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University's SC Johnson College of Business where she majored in real estate development and hospitality. As well as their multiple qualifications, the newlyweds also have another thing in common: their birthplace.
Lewis was born in Washington D.C. to mother Leslie and father Curtis, with the latter a labor attorney who, in the 1980s, launched his own company. Her other half, meanwhile, also hails from The District as the son of pioneering IBM executives Carolyn and Cary Booker. In a statement given to the press (via Essence), the politician revealed how initially sad he was that his late father and his partner never got the chance to meet: "But Alexis is exactly the kind of woman my dad would have wanted for me. I often joke with her that she and my father have so much in common, and that he must be smiling—and laughing—in heaven."
She works in real estate
So what exactly did Alexis Lewis do after obtaining all those degrees? Well, she now works at Brasa Capital Management, serving as a director of investments at the Los Angeles real estate firm which, according to its official website, prides itself on the ability to make investments across Texas and the western part of the United States within mid-market commercial and residential assets.
Before that, however, Lewis racked up an impressive and eclectic resume, working at luxurious home decor firm One Kings Lane as an assistant buyer, in the operations teams of hospitality companies Sprout LA and Hillstone Restaurant Group, and at global talent agency Creative Artists Agency as a marketing assistant.
During her time at the latter, Lewis was tasked with steering the entertainment-marketing platform of Chipotle Mexican Grill via everything from short animations to rewards schemes and culinary festivals. If that wasn't enough, she also gained valuable work experience with internships at the likes of Viacom, Giorgio Armani, and Avon.
Alexis has a mayoral connection, too
Cory Booker's political aspirations received a major boost in 2006 when, four years after being defeated for the position by Sharpe James in a remarkably bitter fight, he was elected the 38th Mayor of Newark, New Jersey. But like the senator, who held his seat in the 2010 election, too, wife Alexis Lewis also has mayoral experience.
Indeed, before becoming a director of investments for Los Angeles real estate firm Brasa Capital Managements, the political WAG worked for Eric Garcetti during his nine-year stint as the City of Angels' mayor. So what exactly was her role?
Well, according to her current company bio, Lewis served as Garcetti's business development manager of economic policy where she helped economically deprived communities attract commercial entities through various initiatives. Furthermore, she was also instrumental in leading the Evolve Entertainment Fund, an initiative designed to give similarly unaffluent areas the chance to enter the showbiz industry.
She met Cory Booker through a mutual friend
Alexis Lewis and Cory Booker have a mutual friend to thank for their fairytale love story. The pair had been complete strangers before the matchmaking pal in question set them up on a blind date in Los Angeles. And you could say that it went well. The pair not only made eyes at each other for five hours, they also agreed to see each other again the following evening.
And Lewis, in particular, had to make an effort to make their second get-together work. The investments director had been due to fly back to her Washington, D.C. hometown earlier that same day. But Booker was so smitten, and apparently so persuasive, that he encouraged her to postpone the trip.
The changes to Lewis' plans paid off, however, with a date described to The New York Times as "even more magical." Proving that he sure knows how to woo the opposite sex, Booker wined and dined the new object of his affections at a tapas restaurant and took her to a Broadway show before the couple shared that all-important first smooch right in front of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Booker told The Shade Room (via People), however, that he'd done his homework before: "Who goes on a date anymore without doing a full Google search on somebody? I got everything I could get on her off the internet, I did not employ the FBI in my dating."
Alexis judged Cory's social media habits
Unlike Cory Booker, Alexis Lewis didn't do a deep dive into her blind date's online habits before meeting. Instead of the usual trawls through Facebook, Instagram, et al, she later asked the Senator to open up his TikTok account in front of her so that she could see what kind of content would show up on his "For You" page.
Luckily for Booker, his previous activity on the app appeared to have been entirely innocuous, although, as he explained to The Washington Examiner in 2025, he was still nervous about what she may find. "I sort of held my breath as I opened it up, and she could see that I'm a nerd who loves food videos, animal videos. It was just a funny moment, because I never thought of it through the dating lens."
Booker, who has racked up 1.4 million followers and more than 30 million likes on TikTok, insists that he actually prefers Instagram. However, he understands that TikTok is now the place to be: "That is where 170 million Americans are, and that is where the younger voters are that we need to really work hard on. So I show up there." Who knows whether the politician asked for the favor to be returned? But we do know that Lewis is also a TikToker with just over 3,600 followers and 32,000 likes to her name, as of this writing.
She helped transform her husband
In September 2025, Cory Booker took to Instagram to reveal that he'd popped the question to his girlfriend of 18 months, and that, of course, she'd said yes. And he couldn't stop gushing about the effect that bride-to-be, Alexis Lewis, had made on him in such a short space of time.
"She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love," Booker wrote alongside a carousel of loved-up photos of the pair celebrating their engagement. "I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée."
Booker later told the press how he asked for Lewis' hand in marriage while on vacation in the Hawaiian island of Kauai. And it turns out that the Senator is something of an old romantic at heart, having set the scene with an array of dancers and performers he'd asked to sing her ultimate wedding song. Not that the lucky lady can remember much of it now. "She said that that's when she blacked out," he added (via CNN). "I had to show her pictures of me on my knees to tell her I got on a knee."
Alexis is the spitting image of Cory's ex
Alexis Lewis might not have been aware she had a celebrity doppelganger before getting engaged to Cory Booker. But she certainly does now. Indeed, following the Instagram announcement that the U.S. senator had put a ring on it, the online world soon pointed out that the investments manager bore an uncanny resemblance to her fiancé's ex.
Yes, in one of the more unlikely celebrity relationships of recent times, Booker spent three years in a relationship with Rosario Dawson, the Hollywood actress whose credits include "Rent," "Death Proof," and "Sin City." In fact, the pair, who first met at a political fundraiser in 2018, even moved in together in during the early stages of the pandemic before splitting amicably in 2022.
Indeed, far from slinging any mud in Booker's direction following the news of his engagement, Dawson — who once sparked rumors of a romance with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor — took to the Instagram comments section to offer her well-wishes. "Love Love!," she wrote. "Congratulations you two!" The actor isn't the only famous face in the politician's romantic history, either. In 2016, he was linked with Cleo Wade, an Instagram poet who'd previously worked as a stylist for Katy Perry. And a year later, Booker asked Mindy Kaling out on social media.
She started to believe she'd never get married
Although we know that Cory Booker once dated poet Cleo Wade and spent three years in a relationship with Hollywood star Rosario Dawson, little is known about the romantic past of his wife Alexis Lewis. However, judging by the comments she made to Essence after their nuptials, it doesn't appear to have been particularly successful.
Indeed, Lewis freely admitted that before meeting the senator, she feared that she might essentially become a modern-day Mrs. Havisham. "After so many years on my own, I'm not entirely sure I believed I would get married," she said. "But now, we've found each other at this stage of our lives, after epic personal journeys. And that deserves celebration. Joy shared is joy multiplied, and that's how our entire relationship has felt. Sharing the planning and preparations with our parents the last few months has been the ultimate gift, and these wedding memories are something I am so happy we made together."
Having worried that she may never get to walk down the aisle, Lewis ended up doing so twice. She first said "I do" to Booker at a courthouse civil ceremony in New Jersey before the pair exchanged their vows in front of their nearest and dearest at an intimate ceremony in their Washington, D.C. hometown. Since then, the couple hasn't been shy about sharing their love on social media, despite concerns that Lewis and Booker's marriage is bursting with red flags.
Alexis is an animal lover
Take a look at Alexis Lewis' Instagram page, and you'll notice that there are almost as many pictures of adorable dogs as there are of her senator husband, Cory Booker. However, despite all the cuddles on display, none of the pooches actually belong to the couple. Instead, the investment manager spends much of her downtime fostering canines in desperate need of a home.
In one particularly cute upload, Lewis explained to her followers why she became a doggie foster mom while showing off a pup named Luna. "Given our schedules right now, we have to wait before we can adopt pets of our own, but we believe deeply in the power of fostering and adoption," she wrote in the caption. "Opening your home to a rescue animal doesn't just change their life — it enriches yours in surprising and wonderful ways."
Indeed, Lewis, whose fostering efforts are in conjunction with Washington, D.C. non-profit Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, has repeatedly encouraged her followers who have the capability of looking after a dog for a short period to follow in her footsteps. But she also hopes that at some point, her and Booker's lives will settle down long enough for them to adopt.
She's a fan of '90s divas
Look through Alexis Lewis' record collection, or Spotify library, and you'll no doubt find plenty of '90s divas. In fact, a certain song from one of the biggest played a vital role in her relationship with Cory Booker.
Firstly, the investment manager was proposed to in Hawaii shortly after a group of the island's musicians performed her all-time favorite track, Mariah Carey's 1993 smash "Dreamlover." After telling the band that this was also the number she'd envisioned hearing at her wedding ceremony, Booker got down on one knee with the words (via The New York Times), "Well, honey, this is the song that's playing at your proposal."
The Mimi love continued at the actual nuptials when another classic, "Emotions," played as they fulfilled the Jewish ceremonial tradition of breaking glass. And the late, oft-tragic Whitney Houston also got a look-in at the reception when the bride's DJ close pal Domo Wells blasted out her '80s floorfiller "How Will I Know." So what kind of music is the groom into, you may well ask? Well, in 2024, Booker posted his Spotify Wrapped on Facebook, revealing that his top five most-listened to artists included Beyoncé, Prince, Yusuf (the artist formerly known as Cat Stevens), Stevie Wonder, and, at the top of the pile, Bruce Springsteen.
Alexis is also a reality TV show lover
Alexis Lewis may work in the challenging field of investment management — and be married to a Democrat famously responsible for the longest ever speech in the history of the U.S. senate (25 hours and four minutes, to be precise). But she isn't averse to switching her brain off when she gets through her front door.
Indeed, while you might expect her viewing habits to consist of the latest sprawling Ken Burns' documentary on PBS or the rolling news of CNN, reality television is truly where it's at. Although it sounds like Booker isn't quite as keen. "She's much more of a reality TV show person than I am," he claimed during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" shortly after they'd first moved in together. "But we are working hard as a couple to make sure that we have our shows. None of our shows are reality TV shows — the things that, when we have the time, we sit and watch together."
That's not quite true, however. Alongside Hulu's mystery dramedy "Only Murders in the Building," the couple apparently likes nothing more than settling down to watch the ultimate comfort culinary challenge, "The Great British Bake Off." And Lewis has also managed to persuade her other half to binge through Netflix's guilty pleasure dating show "Love Is Blind," too.