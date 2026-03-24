Gayle King Is Showing Likely Signs Of 'Ozempic Face,' Expert Says
Gayle King's many transformations include her lifelong attempts to lose weight. The CBS News anchor has documented her journey with fans on social media, celebrating her victories and also expressing disappointment when she faced hurdles along the way. However, she debuted a considerably slimmer figure between 2025 and 2026 and began displaying early signs of Ozempic face, though she never confirmed using any GLP-1 drugs. Dr. Michael Omidi, a double board-certified facial and body plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, exclusively told Nicki Swift that could be true.
Although he dislikes the term because it might carry negative connotations, Omidi thinks King's face shows some signs associated with the rapid weight loss often seen with the use of GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic. "Although it's hard to know for sure, it may be the case with Gayle," he told us. Omidi explained that the hollow eyes and sunken cheeks seen in the below picture from March 2026 are often a consequence of weight-loss drugs' efficacy. "They work so well that people sometimes forget to eat," he explained. "Reducing caloric intake too quickly without sufficient nutrients and protein can lead the body to burn protein (muscle)."
That's what causes the signs of Ozempic face. "We lose buccal fat in the cheeks, the eyes and temples can appear hollow, and facial bones become more prominent," he explained. However, the situation can be countered. "Much of this can improve if caught early by increasing protein, nutrients, supplements, and maintaining a balanced diet," Omidi explained. Given King's previous approach to weight loss, she might already be taking notice.
Gayle King joined Weight Watchers in 2015
Gayle King may have never admitted to using GLP-1 drugs, unlike her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, who has been open about her weight-loss journey. However, King's decades-long friendship with Winfrey played a role in her own journey. In 2015, she joined Weight Watchers right when Winfrey partnered up with the company. Within a few months, she had dropped 25 pounds. "You don't have to deprive yourself. That's what I think is the beauty, is that you can decide how you want to use your points," she said on CBS News in 2016.
At that point, King found that the previous methods she had used to lose weight became less effective as she underwent menopause. The point-system endorsed by Weight Watchers helped because it was sustainable in the long term. "It's slow, baby steps, but it definitely works," she added. A few years after menopause, King hit another big bump on the road: the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2020, she was at 172.2 pounds, her heaviest weight in many years. "Ideal weight says Dr is 163... not happening anytime soon .. blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought! Make it stop!" she captioned an Instagram post.
King got back on track later, snagging a spot on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2024. On the occasion, she continued to emphasize a balanced approach to her weight, highlighting how she ate a cheeseburger before the photo shoot. "[Editor-in-chief MJ Day] said, 'Gayle, go for it. Do what you normally do.' And that's what I did," King told People.