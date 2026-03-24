Gayle King Is Showing Likely Signs Of 'Ozempic Face,' Expert Says

Gayle King's many transformations include her lifelong attempts to lose weight. The CBS News anchor has documented her journey with fans on social media, celebrating her victories and also expressing disappointment when she faced hurdles along the way. However, she debuted a considerably slimmer figure between 2025 and 2026 and began displaying early signs of Ozempic face, though she never confirmed using any GLP-1 drugs. Dr. Michael Omidi, a double board-certified facial and body plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, exclusively told Nicki Swift that could be true.

Although he dislikes the term because it might carry negative connotations, Omidi thinks King's face shows some signs associated with the rapid weight loss often seen with the use of GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic. "Although it's hard to know for sure, it may be the case with Gayle," he told us. Omidi explained that the hollow eyes and sunken cheeks seen in the below picture from March 2026 are often a consequence of weight-loss drugs' efficacy. "They work so well that people sometimes forget to eat," he explained. "Reducing caloric intake too quickly without sufficient nutrients and protein can lead the body to burn protein (muscle)."

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That's what causes the signs of Ozempic face. "We lose buccal fat in the cheeks, the eyes and temples can appear hollow, and facial bones become more prominent," he explained. However, the situation can be countered. "Much of this can improve if caught early by increasing protein, nutrients, supplements, and maintaining a balanced diet," Omidi explained. Given King's previous approach to weight loss, she might already be taking notice.