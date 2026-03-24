Amy Coney Barrett And Donald Trump Reportedly Can't Stand Each Other
Donald Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in 2020, but that doesn't mean they're close. Some people are convinced Barrett can't stand Trump, and the feeling seems to be mutual. Trump's disdain for Barrett was clear during the 2026 State of the Union, when he put her and the other five Supreme Court justices who blocked his illegal tariffs on blast. "Just four days ago, an unfortunate ruling from the United States Supreme Court, it just came down, very unfortunate ruling," he said during the address (via YouTube). Trump also claimed that he'd figured out how to legally bypass their ruling and continue with the previous rates he'd set in place.
🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just told the Supreme Court Justices to their FACES that their anti-tariff ruling BACKFIRED because his tariffs will remain in place
John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett are trying very hard to keep a straight face 🤣
"The Supreme Court's UNFORTUNATE... pic.twitter.com/TpiBQJfuZI
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026
As Trump shamelessly bragged about circumventing the government's checks and balances, cameras found Barrett seeming less than impressed by the president's remarks. While some members in the audience were snickering or shaking their heads during his spiel, Barrett maintained a blank, serious expression, suggesting her disapproval. And though only Barrett knows what she was truly thinking in the moment, Trump loyalists have been steaming about her perceived betrayal of their leader. "Amy Barrett is the biggest phony, liar, and fake conservative ever in this country — scared of the democrats," said one user on X. "[Trump's] worst selection ever." Another simply commented, "Traitor!"
According to CNN, Trump has made his own complaints about Barrett to members of his inner circle. Its sources claimed he felt duped because her actions weren't in line with what she said before she earned his nomination to the court. "It's not just one ruling. It's been a few different events he's complained about privately," said an insider. Basically? This pair is in no danger of becoming besties.
Amy Coney Barrett probably doesn't support another Trump term
Anyone with an internet connection knows that Donald Trump has asserted that he could seek out a third term as president, despite the 22nd Amendment dictating otherwise. "A lot of people want me to do it," Trump told NBC News in May 2025. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration." In February 2026, he riled up his supporters even more by claiming he was deserving of another go at the White House. "Maybe we do one more term. Should we do one more?" Trump said during a Texas rally (via Express UK). "Well, we're entitled to it because they cheated like hell in the second one. We would actually be entitled to it," he added in yet another spiel about 2020 election rigging.
Trump's followers would love for him to make history as the first president to serve more than two terms since the 22nd Amendment made it unlawful. However, the chances of Amy Coney Barrett championing a third Trump term seem very low. When asked about Trump's legal limitations, the Supreme Court justice referred to the Constitution. "That's what the amendment says, right?" Barrett said on Fox News in December 2025 (via CNN). "After [Franklin Delano Roosevelt] had four terms, that's what that amendment says." Given that Trump has a history of requiring blind support from his inner circle, we can't imagine he's happy about her stance.