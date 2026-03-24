Amy Coney Barrett And Donald Trump Reportedly Can't Stand Each Other

Donald Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in 2020, but that doesn't mean they're close. Some people are convinced Barrett can't stand Trump, and the feeling seems to be mutual. Trump's disdain for Barrett was clear during the 2026 State of the Union, when he put her and the other five Supreme Court justices who blocked his illegal tariffs on blast. "Just four days ago, an unfortunate ruling from the United States Supreme Court, it just came down, very unfortunate ruling," he said during the address (via YouTube). Trump also claimed that he'd figured out how to legally bypass their ruling and continue with the previous rates he'd set in place.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just told the Supreme Court Justices to their FACES that their anti-tariff ruling BACKFIRED because his tariffs will remain in place John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett are trying very hard to keep a straight face 🤣 "The Supreme Court's UNFORTUNATE... pic.twitter.com/TpiBQJfuZI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

As Trump shamelessly bragged about circumventing the government's checks and balances, cameras found Barrett seeming less than impressed by the president's remarks. While some members in the audience were snickering or shaking their heads during his spiel, Barrett maintained a blank, serious expression, suggesting her disapproval. And though only Barrett knows what she was truly thinking in the moment, Trump loyalists have been steaming about her perceived betrayal of their leader. "Amy Barrett is the biggest phony, liar, and fake conservative ever in this country — scared of the democrats," said one user on X. "[Trump's] worst selection ever." Another simply commented, "Traitor!"

According to CNN, Trump has made his own complaints about Barrett to members of his inner circle. Its sources claimed he felt duped because her actions weren't in line with what she said before she earned his nomination to the court. "It's not just one ruling. It's been a few different events he's complained about privately," said an insider. Basically? This pair is in no danger of becoming besties.