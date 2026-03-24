Side-By-Side Pics Highlight How Sunken Ryan Reynolds' Face Has Become
Ryan Reynolds is perhaps most well-known for playing the avocado-faced anti-hero, Deadpool. However, one mustn't forget the once fresh-faced heartthrob that graced screens in romantic comedies such as "The Proposal," "Definitely, Maybe," and "Just Friends." Just as Reynolds' boyish charm seems to have been replaced with cynical sarcasm as Reynolds' career pivoted to the loud (and foul-mouthed) Deadpool, his once full face has seemingly gone through significant changes as well. Reynolds' face seems to have taken on a sunken appearance that cannot be ignored.
When comparing photos, this change is obvious. Reynolds' face is now more carved out than it once was, highlighting his cheekbones to the max. While this might actually be the look he's going for, it only makes him appear thinner and less healthy. This change could just be due to general aging, or it could possibly be caused by potential cosmetic procedures.
Has Ryan Reynolds received facial tune-ups?
Plastic surgery rumors seem to have been following Ryan Reynolds for quite some time now. This makes sense, considering that he's an aging actor in youth-obsessed Hollywood. While some choose to age naturally, others pay to maintain their youthful appearance. An insider close to the actor revealed to Life & Style that Reynolds is "obsessed with looking 10 years younger than he is," adding, "That means coloring your hair, putting on bronzer and shooting up with Botox." While Botox is technically a non-surgical procedure, it definitely still counts as a small facial tune-up.
Of course, Reynolds isn't the only middle-aged celebrity to possibly embrace cosmetic adjustments in order to appear younger. Quite often, celebrities' new sunken faces are due to buccal fat removal or the use of GLP-1 pills, which cause an effect colloquially known as "Ozempic Face," often characterized by deep-set sunken eyes, hollow cheeks, and oddly chiseled features. Scott Disick is a prime example of someone who stands by his GLP-1 use but has also been seen with sunken features. While it's not confirmed exactly what has caused the change in Reynolds' facial features, it's hard not to miss the full face from his rom-com era.