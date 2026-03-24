Side-By-Side Pics Highlight How Sunken Ryan Reynolds' Face Has Become

Ryan Reynolds is perhaps most well-known for playing the avocado-faced anti-hero, Deadpool. However, one mustn't forget the once fresh-faced heartthrob that graced screens in romantic comedies such as "The Proposal," "Definitely, Maybe," and "Just Friends." Just as Reynolds' boyish charm seems to have been replaced with cynical sarcasm as Reynolds' career pivoted to the loud (and foul-mouthed) Deadpool, his once full face has seemingly gone through significant changes as well. Reynolds' face seems to have taken on a sunken appearance that cannot be ignored.

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When comparing photos, this change is obvious. Reynolds' face is now more carved out than it once was, highlighting his cheekbones to the max. While this might actually be the look he's going for, it only makes him appear thinner and less healthy. This change could just be due to general aging, or it could possibly be caused by potential cosmetic procedures.