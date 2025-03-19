Ryan Reynolds' Former Co-Stars Have A Lot To Say About Him

Ryan Reynolds has been sitting comfortably at the top of Hollywood's food chain for years now — and for good reason. He's talented, effortlessly funny, undeniably good-looking, and carries that all-around nice guy charm. Surely, he wouldn't have made it this far if his co-stars thought he was a nightmare of a colleague, right? Well, as it turns out, not everyone has had the best experience working with him, and no, we're not just talking about Justin Baldoni (that PR mess involving Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, is a whole other story).

To be fair, Reynolds himself never has a bad word to say about his colleagues. He's called Jennifer Garner one of his "favorite performers" and "favorite people." He quite literally danced and sang on screen just for the chance to work with one of his longtime idols. "It was a very elaborate excuse to get to work with somebody I've admired my whole career, which is Will Ferrell," he told Vogue Singapore while promoting their holiday movie "Spirited." And even though Taylor Swift isn't exactly a co-star — more like Lively's BFF — he still found time to heap praise on her. "I don't understand the unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline @taylorswift generates to create an experience like this because I'm not a scientist," he wrote on Instagram after catching a stop on "The Eras Tour."

But while Reynolds is all about dishing out compliments, not all of his peers have returned the favor — at least not at first. Some co-stars sing his praises, while others have been less than enthusiastic about working with him. Here's what they had to say.