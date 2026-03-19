Dylan Dreyer's Estranged Husband's Luxury Life May Not Be On The Line After Divorce Filing
Eight months after "The Today Show" co-host Dylan Dreyer and her ex-husband, Brian Fichera, broke the news that they were separating, Us Weekly reported that Dreyer officially filed for divorce on March 10, 2026. The former couple, who were together for 12 years, announced their seemingly mutual split on Instagram last July. That January, Dreyer had already listed the luxurious Manhattan apartment that they shared with their three children for $2.5 million, so that's one piece of property the pair won't be battling over. Given the money typically spent on divorce, you might think that Fichera is in for a rude awakening now that his family's era of Manhattan upscale living has come to an end.
Dreyer and her children have already replaced their fast-paced city life with a quieter suburban experience on Long Island, a source told Us Weekly. Dreyer shared on "Jenna & Friends" that the house is a rental, which might signal a major downsize in comparison to their previous living situation (via Hello!). However, despite the major changes that come with divorce, Fichera might still be able to continue living in quiet opulence (just maybe not quite as opulent as before). While Fichera isn't a "Today Show" co-host like his ex-wife, he makes a fine living for himself as a producer and cameraman for NBC News.
Dreyer remains strong while handling the surprising divorce
There are currently no updates on Brian Fichera's living situation, but it seems that Dylan Dreyer is trying her best to adjust to her new mode of suburban living. She has kept her fans updated on her Instagram. She posted photos of her children over Halloween weekend and even recounted how their first suburban Halloween went on the "3rd Hour" segment of "The Today Show." An insider told Us Weekly of Dreyer and the kids, "They are thriving in their new town. ... They have a great new routine. She loves her job and loves that she can be home with the kids after school. She's very involved."
Although the divorce appears to be going swimmingly, the ex-couple's split came as a surprise. Looking back through Dreyer's regularly updated Instagram page, which is filled with photos of her children and Fichera, it seemed that the pair were going strong. Dreyer spoke very highly of Fichera in previous interviews, recalling her wedding day to People and gushing, "It was pure joy and love and happiness." It's unfortunate that this beautiful wedding moment ultimately ended in a tragic divorce between Dreyer and her ex-husband. In her Instagram post announcing their breakup, Dreyer wrote, "We began as friends and we will remain the closest of friends."