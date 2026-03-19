Dylan Dreyer's Estranged Husband's Luxury Life May Not Be On The Line After Divorce Filing

Eight months after "The Today Show" co-host Dylan Dreyer and her ex-husband, Brian Fichera, broke the news that they were separating, Us Weekly reported that Dreyer officially filed for divorce on March 10, 2026. The former couple, who were together for 12 years, announced their seemingly mutual split on Instagram last July. That January, Dreyer had already listed the luxurious Manhattan apartment that they shared with their three children for $2.5 million, so that's one piece of property the pair won't be battling over. Given the money typically spent on divorce, you might think that Fichera is in for a rude awakening now that his family's era of Manhattan upscale living has come to an end.

Dreyer and her children have already replaced their fast-paced city life with a quieter suburban experience on Long Island, a source told Us Weekly. Dreyer shared on "Jenna & Friends" that the house is a rental, which might signal a major downsize in comparison to their previous living situation (via Hello!). However, despite the major changes that come with divorce, Fichera might still be able to continue living in quiet opulence (just maybe not quite as opulent as before). While Fichera isn't a "Today Show" co-host like his ex-wife, he makes a fine living for himself as a producer and cameraman for NBC News.