Craig Melvin's Wacky On-Air Flub Is Another Blow For NBC's Morning Show Cast

We all have our off days, but luckily most of us don't have them in front of the whole world. In March 2026, "Today" star Craig Melvin did. For those who didn't experience the cringeworthy moment in real time, Melvin was interviewing Anya Taylor-Joy at the time. And, while trying to find links between two of her upcoming projects, the anchor asked the actor to find something that connected the character she voiced in the "Super Mario" films with an iconic singer she's reportedly playing in a new biopic. "You're rumored to be playing Joni Mitchell [...] one of the, arguably, most singularly important women in music over the last generation or so; Princess Peach, um, one of the most iconic women, you know, in gaming history [...] What's the connection there?" he babbled.

Cue Taylor-Joy repeating the question, as Hoda Kotb's "Today" show replacement egged her on with an enthusiastic, "Yeah!" To the actor's credit, she tried to keep things moving as gracefully as possible, reasoning, "They're both singular. You can't touch them. They're in a league of their own." In fairness to Melvin, the question tied in with what he'd asked Taylor-Joy just a few moments prior. He was trying to find common threads between her most famous characters — though that, in itself, was clunky, too. Responding to Melvin's observation that many of her roles involved somebody stuck in a circumstance they wanted out of, she joked, "So I have a history of being trapped?"

The host didn't take the hint, asking whether it was intentional before proceeding to the Joni Mitchell-Princess Peach gaffe even after Taylor-Joy acknowledged, "With hindsight I do see a throughline between my own personal journey and what I've been allowed to depict on screen, but they always feel very different to me."