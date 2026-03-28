Amanda Bynes' Ozempic Weight Loss Is Her Latest Transformation

Amanda Bynes is among the stars who have admitted to taking Ozempic for weight loss, and her body transformation has been captured in candid shots. In February 2026, TMZ posted a video of Bynes walking outside of a gas station in a black sports bra and baggy shorts. The revealing ensemble gave an eyeful of the "She's the Man" star's figure. At the time, the outlet reported she had not been working out, and it was solely the GLP-1 drug that helped her shed the pounds. The weight loss was a welcome change to fans since it was a rare case of Bynes' transformation not coming from cosmetic surgery. "Wow [surprise face emoji] she looks amazing! Ozempic seems to be working for her," one fan wrote on X after seeing the footage.

Around that time, TMZ also published an article detailing the footage that showcased the Nickelodeon alum's appearance in the black tank top. According to the outlet, Bynes had a "30-pound Ozempic weight loss," but the former actor later corrected the statement. Taking to her TikTok account a couple weeks later in March 2026, Bynes reshared a screenshot of the article and offered a correction. "FYI I am actually down 33 pounds," she wrote in the caption.

Amanda Bynes & her boyfriend go shopping together at Goodwill 💖 https://t.co/uawYh7LLGS pic.twitter.com/7kb3cNJohX — TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2026

Later that month, Bynes was spotted looking even more svelte when she was photographed going shopping with her boyfriend. The "Easy A" actor rocked a tight-fitting white tank top and off-white pants. Bynes' body-hugging outfit showcased how trimmed down her frame had become since electing to take the GLP-1 jab. Not only fans, but multiple outlets noted the drastic weight loss. In the months leading up to these paparazzi-captured moments, Bynes opened up about her Ozempic journey.