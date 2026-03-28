Amanda Bynes' Ozempic Weight Loss Is Her Latest Transformation
Amanda Bynes is among the stars who have admitted to taking Ozempic for weight loss, and her body transformation has been captured in candid shots. In February 2026, TMZ posted a video of Bynes walking outside of a gas station in a black sports bra and baggy shorts. The revealing ensemble gave an eyeful of the "She's the Man" star's figure. At the time, the outlet reported she had not been working out, and it was solely the GLP-1 drug that helped her shed the pounds. The weight loss was a welcome change to fans since it was a rare case of Bynes' transformation not coming from cosmetic surgery. "Wow [surprise face emoji] she looks amazing! Ozempic seems to be working for her," one fan wrote on X after seeing the footage.
Around that time, TMZ also published an article detailing the footage that showcased the Nickelodeon alum's appearance in the black tank top. According to the outlet, Bynes had a "30-pound Ozempic weight loss," but the former actor later corrected the statement. Taking to her TikTok account a couple weeks later in March 2026, Bynes reshared a screenshot of the article and offered a correction. "FYI I am actually down 33 pounds," she wrote in the caption.
Amanda Bynes & her boyfriend go shopping together at Goodwill 💖 https://t.co/uawYh7LLGS pic.twitter.com/7kb3cNJohX
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2026
Later that month, Bynes was spotted looking even more svelte when she was photographed going shopping with her boyfriend. The "Easy A" actor rocked a tight-fitting white tank top and off-white pants. Bynes' body-hugging outfit showcased how trimmed down her frame had become since electing to take the GLP-1 jab. Not only fans, but multiple outlets noted the drastic weight loss. In the months leading up to these paparazzi-captured moments, Bynes opened up about her Ozempic journey.
Why Amanda Bynes posted paparazzi pictures
At the start of her Ozempic journey, Amanda Bynes said she wanted to make a major change to her appearance by losing serious weight. She took to Instagram to let fans know she was going on the GLP-1 drug, and it seemed she was partially motivated by candid photos from the press. "Oh, I'm going on Ozempic. So excited," she said in a video posted June 2025. "I'm 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures," Bynes said, while adding that she would provide progress updates.
By the end of the year, the "Hairspray" actor was starting to see the results of the weight loss drug. She reposted a picture taken by the paparazzi to her Instagram Stories, and let fans know exactly how many pounds she lost. "I usually don't like paparazzi pictures [because] I was 180 [pounds], but now I've lost 28 [pounds] on Ozempic! I'm down to 152 [pounds]," she wrote over the pic (via People)."I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!" Bynes added.
Those who follow the "What A Girl Wants" star were likely unsurprised to hear her publicly share weight loss updates. The year prior to going on Ozempic, Bynes revealed she had packed on pounds, and discussed what led to the weight gain. "I've gained over 20 [pounds] in the past few months from being depressed," she wrote on her Instagram Stories in March 2024 (via E Online). The good news at that time was Bynes was on the road to recovery. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean," she added.