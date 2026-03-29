Awkward Photos Of Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Posing That Scream Divorce

Superstar singer Adam Levine and supermodel Behati Prinsloo made headlines in September 2022 when Levine joined the ranks of stars who cheated on their pregnant wives. Sumner Stroh came forward on TikTok, claiming she was unknowingly having an affair with Levine for about a year. For proof, she published a screenshot of Levine's private messages to her. "OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," Levine said in one message, referring to his third child with Prinsloo (via E!). The message shocked the entertainment world, causing many to be appalled and outraged at his attempt to name his and Prinsloo's child after his affair partner.

In an Instagram story shared in September 2022, Levine made a bold confession about his behavior amid cheating accusations. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine said (via ABC News). I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate."

Despite the Maroon 5 singer's humiliating scandal, he seemed confident his wife would forgive him. "We will get through it. And we will get through it together," he said at the time. While many thought it was absurd of him to believe his wife would forgive him after such a blatant display of disrespect, Levine turned out to be right, as Prinsloo remains married to him. However, photos of the rocky couple may indicate that there is still an inevitable divorce in their future.