Awkward Photos Of Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Posing That Scream Divorce
Superstar singer Adam Levine and supermodel Behati Prinsloo made headlines in September 2022 when Levine joined the ranks of stars who cheated on their pregnant wives. Sumner Stroh came forward on TikTok, claiming she was unknowingly having an affair with Levine for about a year. For proof, she published a screenshot of Levine's private messages to her. "OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," Levine said in one message, referring to his third child with Prinsloo (via E!). The message shocked the entertainment world, causing many to be appalled and outraged at his attempt to name his and Prinsloo's child after his affair partner.
In an Instagram story shared in September 2022, Levine made a bold confession about his behavior amid cheating accusations. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine said (via ABC News). I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate."
Despite the Maroon 5 singer's humiliating scandal, he seemed confident his wife would forgive him. "We will get through it. And we will get through it together," he said at the time. While many thought it was absurd of him to believe his wife would forgive him after such a blatant display of disrespect, Levine turned out to be right, as Prinsloo remains married to him. However, photos of the rocky couple may indicate that there is still an inevitable divorce in their future.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo look awkward on the red carpet
In a painfully awkward photo of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California, the married couple looked physically uncomfortable being near each other. Wearing all black, they have a notable distance between them while they both look in different directions. Prinsloo's flat palm on Levine's forearm looks like she is trying to avoid touching him as much as possible. Meanwhile, Levine stands stiff as a statue while giving nothing.
Their frequent all-black outfits give funeral vibes
Shortly after Adam Levine faced explosive allegations about his faithfulness to Behati Prinsloo, the couple hit the pink carpet in March 2023 to attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California. They were again dressed in all black, which seems to be a recurring pattern for the couple. The black outfits and Prinsloo's massive cross necklace were giving funeral vibes, perhaps grieving for their once-happy marriage. In the shared photo, Levine can be seen awkwardly holding Prinsloo from behind while they both look miserable.
They looked mad at the 2023 Oscar Party
When Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, they looked anything but happy. At the event hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California, the couple was spotted mingling with other guests. Pictured above attempting to socialize, they appear utterly standoffish. It is unclear if they are mad at each other or upset over something else, but the photo does not tell the story of a happily married couple.
Behati Prinsloo looked stony-faced on the red carpet shortly after the scandal
At the same Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, the couple walked the carpet before the evening's festivities began. In their usual all-black attire, they're giving mixed signals. While Adam Levine smiles for the camera, Behati Prinsloo looks like she wants to be anywhere else. With a stony facial expression, she grips onto Levine's hand in an awkward manner that seems to scream, "Don't touch me." Her upper torso and head are also curved as far away from Levine as physically possible.
They posed awkwardly even before the scandal was made public
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo took awkwardly hostile photos even before Levine's scandal became public in 2022. At the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021, in West Hollywood, California, the married couple appears visibly annoyed while posing together for photos. In their usual all-black fashion, the pair looks as if they are forcing proximity. Prinsloo's arms are down while Levine balls his hand into a fist, with his curled fingers hovering in front of her arm instead of wrapping around it.
Behati Prinsloo cannot escape social media criticism
Behati Prinsloo cannot escape social media criticism for choosing to stay with Adam Levine despite his past transgressions. When she shared a tropical Instagram selfie with him in June 2025, it was the "LOLM" caption that many users criticized. "Isn't he the man who wanted to name your daughter as his lover?" the top comment asked. "The man who cheated on you while pregnant and then tried to name the baby after his side chick is the loyl??? Damn. I want so much better for women but y'all never want better for yourselves," another user said.
Behati Prinsloo's Valentine's Day post raised eyebrows
By having the foresight to limit his Instagram comments, Adam Levine avoided opening the door for the public to criticize his marriage. Behati Prinsloo did not have such foresight. On Valentine's Day in 2026, Prinsloo shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed as a bride and angrily grabbing Levine's face. Users had a field day with the seemingly appropriate photo choice. The comment section is full of reminders that Levine cheated and opinions that Prinsloo deserves better. "There's def a reason why she chose this particular photo, probably subconsciously," one user argued.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's photos screamed divorce before his public cheating scandal
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were screaming divorce even before the cheating scandal became public in September 2022. Prinsloo shared a nighttime photo of the pair together in Miami, Florida, in December 2021. The married couple did not look particularly happy in the Instagram snapshot, calling into question their relationship dynamics. Social media users were quick to revisit this post after the scandal went public in 2022, advising her to leave the Maroon 5 singer. "poor deluded girl fawning over this dude," one user commented.