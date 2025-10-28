These Stars Cheated On Their Pregnant Wives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For as long as there have been celebrities, there has also been celebrity gossip, and perhaps no gossip captures the imagination of fans, followers, and the social media masses in quite the same way as chatter about relationships, sex, and extramarital liaisons. From the political sphere, where Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky during his presidency and the mythos surrounding John F. Kennedy and his lovers continue to be discussed decades later, to the famed philandering of sports and entertainment stars like Tiger Woods, David Letterman, Hugh Grant, and countless others, people are obsessed with who's getting with whom (and who they're getting with behind each other's backs).

As with all things, though, there are different levels of infidelity, and a husband cheating on his spouse or longtime partner while said partner is pregnant with their child is arguably the most controversial way one can break from the confines of their union. Despite the stigma there, some of the most famous men in the world have either been caught or copped to cheating on the women carrying their unborn children; people like Kevin Hart, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Hunt, and others have found themselves embroiled in controversy. Here's our list of stars who cheated on their pregnant wives or significant others.