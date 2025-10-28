These Stars Cheated On Their Pregnant Wives
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For as long as there have been celebrities, there has also been celebrity gossip, and perhaps no gossip captures the imagination of fans, followers, and the social media masses in quite the same way as chatter about relationships, sex, and extramarital liaisons. From the political sphere, where Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky during his presidency and the mythos surrounding John F. Kennedy and his lovers continue to be discussed decades later, to the famed philandering of sports and entertainment stars like Tiger Woods, David Letterman, Hugh Grant, and countless others, people are obsessed with who's getting with whom (and who they're getting with behind each other's backs).
As with all things, though, there are different levels of infidelity, and a husband cheating on his spouse or longtime partner while said partner is pregnant with their child is arguably the most controversial way one can break from the confines of their union. Despite the stigma there, some of the most famous men in the world have either been caught or copped to cheating on the women carrying their unborn children; people like Kevin Hart, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Hunt, and others have found themselves embroiled in controversy. Here's our list of stars who cheated on their pregnant wives or significant others.
Adam Levine
After two-plus decades in the limelight and reported album sales of more than 135 million, Maroon 5 has cemented itself as one of the bands of the 2000s, and its frontman, Adam Levine, is a bona fide pop-rock icon. However, Levine's personal life has been perilous, at times, with singer-influencer Sumner Stroh claiming in a video in 2022 on TikTok that she and Levine had an affair while Levine's wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, was expecting the couple's third child. The video included screenshots of messages between the two, one of which showed that Levine even wanted to name the child "Sumner." Claims from other women surfaced following the video's release, including from the comedian Maryka.
The "Makes Me Wonder" singer later denied having an affair but admitted to breaking his wife's trust. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine wrote in a 2022 Instagram statement (via People). "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family." Levine and Prinsloo have continued on in their marriage despite the very public drama. The couple has not publicly revealed the name of the boy who Levine allegedly wanted to name after Stroh.
Kevin Hart
In September 2017, comedian Kevin Hart — whose stand-up comedy and appearances in films like 2016's "Central Intelligence" and 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" made him a household name — posted an emotional video to his Instagram account, in which he essentially confessed to having stepped out on his wife, model Eniko Parrish, while she was pregnant with their first child. Hart, who isn't new to acting shady, had initially denied the validity of cheating rumors that emerged a few months earlier after photos and videos of him in the company of other women emerged online. However, Hart was compelled to come clean as he revealed in the video that people were trying to blackmail him. Hart's friend, Jonathan "J.T." Jackson, was later charged with attempting to extort Hart, but those charges were dropped in 2021 (legal wrangling between the two parties continued, however). In any case, footage of Hart engaged in activity with another woman did surface.
"I'm guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the s*** that I can't talk about, I'm guilty. I'm wrong," Hart later said on "The Breakfast Club" (via People). "It's beyond irresponsible. There's no way around it. That's Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That's not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it." For her part, Parrish revealed in 2019 that she found out about Hart's infidelity when somebody DM'd her the video, but she ultimately decided to give him a second chance.
Tristan Thompson
Over a decade-plus NBA career, most of which was spent with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan Thompson established himself as a steady big man and a quality role player. In 2016, he helped LeBron James bring a championship to the team. However, Thompson proved to be as adept at scoring off the court, where he managed to successfully woo Khloé Kardashian, with whom he eventually had two children (he even became a recurring guest star on Kardashian's reality show for a time). However, footage of Thompson in the company of another woman at a New York City club, as well as video showing him kissing one woman while a second woman groped him at an establishment in Washington, D.C., emerged in 2018 just as Kardashian was set to give birth to the couple's first child.
Despite Thompson getting caught and the public outcry that resulted, Kardashian decided to take him back. However, controversy would ensue again the following year when Thompson reportedly cheated again, this time with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time. Confronted about his cheating by Khloé's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (via the Los Angeles Times), Thompson blamed childhood trauma and said, "For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day with guilt ... I was just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling, but also, it really came down to not knowing how to love because that's the way I grew up."
Sam Hunt
Country music singer-songwriter Sam Hunt has been thrilling the Nashville crowd since 2014 with hits like "Take Your Time," "Body Like a Back Road," and "Hard to Forget." It has been an incredible second act from a person who first entered the public consciousness as a college football quarterback for the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers. Along the way, he got married and started a family with on-again, off-again flame Hannah Lee Fowler, who had served as the inspiration for his breakout album "Montevallo." Despite their connection and a relationship dating back to 2008, Hunt reportedly stepped out on Fowler during her first pregnancy in a full-on cheating scandal. Consequently, Fowler filed for divorce in 2022, citing adultery and "inappropriate marital conduct."
In the end, though, the couple battled back, and the divorce proceedings were called off two months later. Hunt and Fowler have even continued to expand their family, welcoming three children into the world since their marriage appeared to be on the brink of dissolution. Hunt later characterized his wife as someone who's willing to give second chances during a 2024 appearance on "Taste of Country Nights, On Demand," saying, "One thing about my wife is that she forgives quickly." Added Hunt: "I also have a rule — that I'm not sleeping on the couch, if so. She's gonna have to shoot me before I don't sleep in my own bed."
Hank Baskett
The relationship between former "The Girls Next Door" star Kendra Wilkinson and former Philadelphia Eagles wideout Hank Baskett always hovered near the epicenter of the public discourse. Wilkinson was already a known quantity due to her relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner (which the show chronicled), and her reality TV stardom continued onto other shows with Baskett at her side. So, it was major news when, in 2014, Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model. The couple had been married for five years at the time and had welcomed a child into the world together. Meanwhile, their second child was on the way. As such, the Wilkinson family drama was the talk of the celebrity blogosphere.
Baskett explained in the aftermath that he happened upon the woman by chance while attempting to buy marijuana, and then found himself in a spot where sexual activity was happening. "I messed up," a reportedly teary-eyed Baskett later told People. "I put myself in a bad situation. And everything through me brought pain upon this family." "I didn't engage in anything," he added. "It was like a bank robbery. You never know when you'll freeze. I don't know if it was a couple of seconds or 15 seconds, because all I was saying was 'Get out, get out, get out.'" Despite the heartbreak that the situation brought, Wilkinson forgave Baskett and remained with him for many more years. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.
Nas
When "Illmatic" rapper Nas and singer-songwriter Kelis wed in 2003, it was a match made in hip-hop heaven. Nas had already established himself as one of the greatest wordsmiths and musicians of his generation of performers, while Kelis was coming into her own as an artist with the release of "Milkshake" after having featured on the Ol' Dirty Bastard hit "Got Your Money" and achieved moderate success with her earlier releases. The pair also shared a similar perspective due to their mutual New York City roots. However, their relationship was intense from the get-go according to Kelis, who often claimed that physical conflict was a regular part of their dynamic, fueled in part by alleged alcohol abuse.
The situation came to a head in 2009 when Kelis, then seven months pregnant, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In addition to abuse, Kelis claimed that Nas had been cheating on her for some time. "That was the straw that broke the camel's back, but that wasn't it," Kelis said in a 2018 "Hollywood Unlocked" interview. "I didn't file for divorce because he cheated. He'd been cheating for two years, and I knew that. It was because on top of all the other stuff, then you're going to cheat? Ok. This is too much. It was really toxic. I was pregnant and at seven months pregnant, I was terrified." Their split was finalized shortly thereafter, and Kelis endured more heartbreak years later when her second husband died of cancer.
Tiki Barber
Tiki Barber is one of those rare athletes who had unbelievable success on the field, and then somehow managed to equal that success as a media personality in a capacity that goes well beyond simply commenting on the game he used to play. As a member of the New York Giants from 1997 to 2006, Barber rushed for over 10,000 yards and played in a Super Bowl. After calling it quits, though, he went on to work as a host and correspondent for "The Today Show" before joining the ranks of pro football's talking heads. So, it made a splash in 2010 when it was announced that he and his high-school-sweetheart wife, Virginia Cha (who was seven months pregnant with twins), were calling it quits after 11 years of marriage.
Barber left his wife for future "Real Housewives of New Jersey" recurring cast member Traci Lynn Johnson, who was rumored to have accompanied Barber to Senegal for a documentary shoot and was photographed with him elsewhere while he was still married to Cha. The affair was surprising given Barber's previous condemnation of his cheating father. "Not only did he abandon her, I felt like he abandoned us for a lot of our lives. I have a hard time forgiving that," he told the New York Post in 2004. Mere days after his marriage to Cha was officially dissolved, Barber married Johnson in a civil ceremony, and the two remain husband and wife today, while people continue to wonder how they really got together.
Brock Davies (Scheana Shay's husband)
From starring in a Jonas Brothers music video to becoming a mainstream success as a cast member on Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," actress-singer-reality TV star Scheana Shay is living her best life right now. Since 2019, she has shared that life with New Zealand-born rugby player Brock Davies. However, the couple has encountered some bumps along the road to wedded bliss. In 2023, rumors that Davies had an affair with Shay's former "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Raquel Leviss — who had her own affair with another cast member, Tom Sandoval — began to percolate. While both Shay and Davies have denied the Leviss story, it did come to light that Davies confessed to cheating with another woman while Shay was pregnant with the couple's daughter.
Davies' infidelity became public knowledge when Shay discussed it in her 2025 memoir, "My Good Side." Wrote Shay (via Glamour): "I'll never forget how, during that time, Brock was 'afraid' to have sex with me (or he simply didn't want to). That did a number on my anxiety, and it killed my confidence in a way I can't even describe. His behavior now made so much more sense." Davies has since worked to better himself and his marriage, discussing the incident on his wife's "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast. "I want to be a living example of what a man can be after he shows his worst parts of himself," Davies said (via Bravo). The two remain married.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
It was a major scandal in 2011 when the Los Angeles Times revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with his and Maria Shriver's longtime housekeeper and assistant, Mildred "Patty" Baena, in the mid-1990s. The former governor of California and star of films like "The Terminator" and "Kindergarten Cop" revealed the betrayal to his longtime wife during a marriage counseling session. "Maria and I went to counseling once a week," he recalled in the Netflix docuseries "Arnold" (via People), "and in one of the sessions, the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph.' And I was like — I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth."
At that point, Schwarzenegger was compelled to come clean, admitting to the 1996 affair. He further revealed that he wasn't sure initially whether Joseph Baena was his son, but that it became clear as the boy got older. Adding salt to the wound for Shriver was the fact that Joseph was born mere days after she gave birth to her and Schwarzenegger's second son in 1997. Ultimately, the couple called it quits, finalizing their divorce in 2021, 10 years after Shriver originally filed papers. Schwarzenegger and Joseph reportedly enjoy a close relationship now. However, Joseph's relationship with Schwarzenegger's other children is more complicated, with the former being excluded from his half-brother Patrick Schwarzenegger's 2025 wedding.
Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams' ex)
Wendy Williams has endured more than her share of controversy dating back to her days as a disc jockey and radio host, having it out on air with the likes of Whitney Houston and riling the Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man to the point that he showed up to her station. Despite her style not being everyone's cup of tea, though, Williams became a household name and a veritable media force as the host of "The Wendy Williams Show." However, she continued to battle controversy professionally and in her personal life, where her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter, fathered a child with his then-mistress, Sharina Hudson, in 2019. And while the affair ultimately resulted in Williams' divorce from Hunter, it was apparently only the tip of the iceberg.
During a 2021 appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Williams characterized Hunter as a repeat offender, noting she found out about his infidelity for the first time when she was with child. "I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years," Williams said. "And that has nothing to do with him having this baby, or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat. The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bed rest."