Side-By-Side Pics Of Kelly Osbourne's Weight Loss Show How Much Her Neck Has Changed
While many celebrities have been open about using Ozempic and other prescription medications to lose weight, Kelly Osbourne has always maintained that she hasn't tried it. Instead, she said that she changed her diet and lifestyle, and after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, died, she had trouble with her appetite.
But recently, many fans are questioning whether or not she's telling the truth after seeing her latest photos and videos, especially when looking at her neck. Surprisingly, the neck is a part of the body that can really change with weight loss. And with those taking Ozempic or similar drugs, this is even more true, with people calling the side effect "Ozempic neck." According to Healthline, the term was coined to refer to sagging, loose skin on someone's neck, which happens frequently as a result of extensive or very quick weight loss.
For Kelly, it's unconfirmed if she's ever taken weight loss medication. But whether or not she has, the TV personality has noticeably lost a lot of weight. Looking at a new video she uploaded in partnership with Omaze Million Pound House Draw on March 20, fans can't help but notice her neck in particular, and how much it's changed. The photo of the left was taken in 2023, and it helps demonstrate how different she looks. The tragedy of Kelly is really hard to ignore.
Kelly has been accused of having 'Ozempic face' by fans
In the new video, Kelly Osbourne and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, showed off their cheeky relationship as they helped promote a U.K. charity project. But as Kelly told fans all about the whole thing, some viewers might have been a little distracted by the star's appearance, as she looked quite thin, especially in the neck area. Her outfit even accentuated this, as Kelly had on a black dress with a white bow around her neck.
Kelly recently slammed people talking about her weight when it became a hot topic following her appearance with Sharon at the BRIT Awards in late February 2026. At the award show, Kelly and her mom accepted a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award for Ozzy Osbourne, but Kelly's thin appearance led to a lot of talk online. On X, many people accused her of taking Ozempic after seeing a picture of her from the star-studded night out. One called it "Ozempic gone wild," while another said, "Ozempic – she took it way too far." But someone else defended her, writing, "Her father died. She's grieving. Full stop." Another recent update had fans calling out "Ozempic cheekbones."
In response to the flood of criticism, Kelly addressed the speculation on social media in an Instagram Story (via USA Today). She slammed people talking about her saying, "I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!" Many people still share hope that she'll improve her health soon.