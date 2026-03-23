Side-By-Side Pics Of Kelly Osbourne's Weight Loss Show How Much Her Neck Has Changed

While many celebrities have been open about using Ozempic and other prescription medications to lose weight, Kelly Osbourne has always maintained that she hasn't tried it. Instead, she said that she changed her diet and lifestyle, and after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, died, she had trouble with her appetite.

But recently, many fans are questioning whether or not she's telling the truth after seeing her latest photos and videos, especially when looking at her neck. Surprisingly, the neck is a part of the body that can really change with weight loss. And with those taking Ozempic or similar drugs, this is even more true, with people calling the side effect "Ozempic neck." According to Healthline, the term was coined to refer to sagging, loose skin on someone's neck, which happens frequently as a result of extensive or very quick weight loss.

For Kelly, it's unconfirmed if she's ever taken weight loss medication. But whether or not she has, the TV personality has noticeably lost a lot of weight. Looking at a new video she uploaded in partnership with Omaze Million Pound House Draw on March 20, fans can't help but notice her neck in particular, and how much it's changed. The photo of the left was taken in 2023, and it helps demonstrate how different she looks. The tragedy of Kelly is really hard to ignore.