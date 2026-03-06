The Tragedy Of Kelly Osbourne Is Unbelievably Sad

It seems as though Kelly Osbourne has been criticized over her weight ever since she became famous. If fans aren't saying that she looks like she's gained weight, they are scrutinizing her for looking too thin. It's something Osbourne has dealt with for much of her adult life — and it doesn't seem to be getting any better.

The former "Fashion Police" star hasn't been shy about defending herself when her body becomes fodder for internet trolls. For example, in December 2025, Osbourne spoke out about people who accused her of using weight loss drugs and becoming too thin. In an Instagram Story, which was shared during her mother's appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Osbourne said: "My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f*** off."

In February 2026, Osbourne's appearance at the Brit Awards caused a stir, and she was bashed on social media. Without missing a beat, Osbourne took to her Instagram Stories to confront her critics. "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something," she wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way."