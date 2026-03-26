What Brick Heck From The Middle Looks Like Today

For a segment of the 2010s television-viewing populace, ABC's "The Middle" was the pitch-perfect sitcom presentation of an imperfect American family, depicting a messy existence in suburban Indiana filled with hijinks, misunderstandings, and a modicum of heart. The formula proved successful, as the series ran for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018, and the show's cast played a significant part in making the magic happen. From sitcom vets like Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn to wunderkinds like Eden Sher and Charlie McDermott, the performers tasked with bringing the Heck family to the small screen succeeded on every level. However, Atticus Shaffer — who played the family's youngest child, Brick Heck — may have been the breakout star of the bunch.

Shaffer was the only actor to survive the show's original pilot, which was filmed with Ricki Lake, not Heaton, in the lead role, as well as a host of other actors who were similarly replaced for the second go-around. "They brought this kid in, and he just ... from the moment he opened his mouth, we were just on the floor, cracking up," series co-creator DeAnn Heline said of Shaffer's casting (via Bullz-Eye). Fast-forward to now and while Shaffer continues to bring his unique personality and comedic timing to his latest projects, he's no longer the grade-schooler he was when he was first cast for "The Middle." Here are some of the things Shaffer has been up to in recent years, as well as pictures of what the star of "The Middle" looks like today.