Celeb Nerds Of The 2000s That Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

The first film in the Harry Potter franchise, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," debuted in 2001, kicking off one of the biggest pop culture phenomena of the decade. Emma Watson was responsible for bringing the whip-smart Hermione Granger to life. That breakout role made her a household name, and life seemed to imitate art when it came to the bright, determined Watson and her similarities to Hermione. She told The Sunday Times in 2008, "When I got the part, people were like, 'Why you?' And I just remember seeing a L'Oréal advert, and coming out with an American accent, 'Because I'm worth it.' That was my answer then. My answer now is ... I don't know, I just really got her."

Just like her onscreen persona, Watson prioritized education and eventually attended Brown University, one of America's esteemed Ivy League colleges. But Watson's trajectory didn't match the usual Ivy Leaguer who ends up with an impressive corporate job. She continued to make waves in the entertainment industry and became a fashion darling, focusing on sustainable choices. Watson's dating life has included speculations of bouts with beaus ranging from singer George Craig to actor Chord Overstreet, but she's yet to find the one.

In a move that would surely make Hermione proud, the actor recently stepped away from Hollywood to head back to school, choosing to pursue an MA in creative writing at the University of Oxford. Of the decision, Watson told British Vogue in 2023 about the decision, "I'm just so glad that I did [step away from acting] because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don't think I did before — more autonomy."