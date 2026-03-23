Pam Bondi's Look For Karoline Leavitt's Baby Shower Screams Low Effort (Are They Even Friends?)

In January, a report from The Wall Street Journal released info from those within Donald Trump's administration who claimed the president had grown impatient with Pam Bondi's handling of legal action against former FBI director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. According to the WSJ, the mercurial POTUS had reportedly described the attorney general as "weak and an ineffective enforcer of his agenda." It was not only the AG who was reportedly in the crosshairs of the Commander-in-Chief.

Not long after that piece was published, Trump had an icy insult for Karoline Leavitt when he was speaking to the press in January. After being introduced by his press secretary, Trump spoke about the economy and claimed he had made tremendous strides since taking over what he described as a "mess" from Joe Biden's administration. That is when Leavitt caught a stray. "Maybe I have bad public relations people, but we're not getting it across," Trump said as Leavitt was forced to silently watch from the side. With both of their jobs in possible jeopardy, there's a chance that Bondi and Leavitt are maintaining a civil relationship, but falling well short of being actual friends.

The baby shower was not the only time the AG put in minimal effort. A month after the report came out in which she was supposedly bashed by Trump, Bondi seemed at her wits' end with crusty makeup while speaking to the House Committee in February. She went heavy on the eye makeup and slathered on mascara in a look that seemed haphazardly thrown together. Close-up shots exposed how the beauty products looked to have been hastily applied, as the stress seemed to be affecting Bondi.