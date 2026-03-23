Pam Bondi's Look For Karoline Leavitt's Baby Shower Screams Low Effort (Are They Even Friends?)
Pam Bondi appeared to mail it in with a low effort look when she attended Karoline Leavitt's recent baby shower. Donald Trump's press secretary announced her pregnancy with an Instagram carousel in December 2025, showing off her baby bump. Multiple members and affiliates of the Trump administration were on hand for the shower, including Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, who uploaded a couple of snaps from the gathering on X on March 22. The first photo captured Katie standing next to Bondi, who seemed to miss the memo for the spring-themed shower and instead opted for an Easter-forward look. Bondi wore a see-through yellow blouse with floral detailing and a light tank top underneath. The attorney general appeared more business casual than the other guests, who all seemed to be wearing dresses, while Bondi wore wide-leg white slacks that encompassed her feet. Her ensemble included a gold colored belt to complement both her yellow top and her two-toned hair. Bondi's hair was in an updo with a side part, and the part revealed how brassy her hair color is. The yellow ensemble was reminiscent of when Bondi wore a washed-out outfit while speaking to the press outside the White House in February.
Comparing Bondi's lackluster outfit selection to what other women wore was what made the choice stand out as low-to-zero effort. On her Instagram Story, Leavitt re-shared multiple posts from attendees who gushed over the expectant mother. That included a group shot where all the ladies wore light-colored dresses, while Bondi and her slacks were noticeably absent from the pic. Perhaps Leavitt and the AG are stuck in a frenemies holding pattern, as rumors have flown about Bondi's possible resignation, while both have had a seemingly contentious relationship with Trump.
Donald Trump threw shade at Karoline Leavitt and Pam Bondi
In January, a report from The Wall Street Journal released info from those within Donald Trump's administration who claimed the president had grown impatient with Pam Bondi's handling of legal action against former FBI director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. According to the WSJ, the mercurial POTUS had reportedly described the attorney general as "weak and an ineffective enforcer of his agenda." It was not only the AG who was reportedly in the crosshairs of the Commander-in-Chief.
Not long after that piece was published, Trump had an icy insult for Karoline Leavitt when he was speaking to the press in January. After being introduced by his press secretary, Trump spoke about the economy and claimed he had made tremendous strides since taking over what he described as a "mess" from Joe Biden's administration. That is when Leavitt caught a stray. "Maybe I have bad public relations people, but we're not getting it across," Trump said as Leavitt was forced to silently watch from the side. With both of their jobs in possible jeopardy, there's a chance that Bondi and Leavitt are maintaining a civil relationship, but falling well short of being actual friends.
The baby shower was not the only time the AG put in minimal effort. A month after the report came out in which she was supposedly bashed by Trump, Bondi seemed at her wits' end with crusty makeup while speaking to the House Committee in February. She went heavy on the eye makeup and slathered on mascara in a look that seemed haphazardly thrown together. Close-up shots exposed how the beauty products looked to have been hastily applied, as the stress seemed to be affecting Bondi.