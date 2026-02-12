Pam Bondi's Crusty Testimony Makeup All But Proves She's At Her Wits' End
Pam Bondi recently testified before the House Committee, and her crusty makeup showed how stress was putting her over the edge. On February 11, the U.S. attorney general testified at an oversight hearing concerning the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein files. At multiple points, she became combative with House of Representatives members who questioned her about the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files. "I can't believe that the Attorney General of the United States of America would appear before hundreds of millions of Americans this way and then have a book of insults," Rep. Jamie Raskin said after Bondi's testimony, per Politico. Of course, the AG had been under immense stress as rumors about Bondi's resignation swirled prior to taking the stand. "She did an excellent job in appealing to Donald Trump," Rep. Steve Cohen said. The stress of being subjected to questioning showed on Bondi's face.
Looking at close-up photos from her time in front of the House Committee could have some wondering what happened to Bondi's face. Even though it was a high-profile occasion, she did not appear to take much time to perfect her makeup, as perhaps nerves got the best of Bondi before delivering her contentious testimony. Bondi caked on the foundation without much thought of blending, which led to visible creases and cracks coming through. The attorney general had taken the time to apply spider eyelash extensions, but she slathered on the mascara and created a goopy effect. There was light purple eyeshadow applied and red lipstick, but the crusty cover-up showed Bondi's age and how badly she had been impacted by recent stressors. Potentially adding to the stress for Bondi is that, leading up to the testimony, reports leaked that Donald Trump was unhappy with Bondi's job performance.
Pam Bondi felt the pressures of her job
Prior to cracking under pressure during testimony — almost quite literally — Donald Trump took an icy dig at Bondi which sparked resignation rumors. On January 12, The Wall Street Journal released an article that featured information from insiders within the Trump administration who claimed the president was fed up with how he perceived Bondi mishandled the case against former FBI director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. One insider told the outlet that Trump had labeled Bondi a "weak and an ineffective enforcer of his agenda." Later that month, even more allegations piled up against Bondi.
On January 20, a report was published by The Atlantic in which former friends revealed the shady side of Pam Bondi. If it seemed that the attorney general became unraveled under questioning by the House Committee, that's because she reportedly has a history of letting stress get to her. "She unnecessarily becomes too intimidated by difficult, long, or important cases. She sometimes becomes intimidated by some attorneys as well," an insider told the publication. The article also covered Bondi's sycophantic behavior towards Trump. "The overwhelming thing you have to understand about Pam is her debilitating insecurity — she was always assuming someone was talking about her," the source claimed.
As these reports came to the forefront, NickiSwift asked a body language expert to examine Trump and Bondi's interactions. Body language expert Nicole Moore looked at a White House presser from October 2025 where POTUS introduced the AG. "Although he introduced her with positive words, he had a flat, non-smiling face when introducing her and he sucked in air right after," Moore told us. "[It's] clear that Trump may not be entirely pleased with Bondi at the moment."