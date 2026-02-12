Pam Bondi's Crusty Testimony Makeup All But Proves She's At Her Wits' End

Pam Bondi recently testified before the House Committee, and her crusty makeup showed how stress was putting her over the edge. On February 11, the U.S. attorney general testified at an oversight hearing concerning the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein files. At multiple points, she became combative with House of Representatives members who questioned her about the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files. "I can't believe that the Attorney General of the United States of America would appear before hundreds of millions of Americans this way and then have a book of insults," Rep. Jamie Raskin said after Bondi's testimony, per Politico. Of course, the AG had been under immense stress as rumors about Bondi's resignation swirled prior to taking the stand. "She did an excellent job in appealing to Donald Trump," Rep. Steve Cohen said. The stress of being subjected to questioning showed on Bondi's face.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

Looking at close-up photos from her time in front of the House Committee could have some wondering what happened to Bondi's face. Even though it was a high-profile occasion, she did not appear to take much time to perfect her makeup, as perhaps nerves got the best of Bondi before delivering her contentious testimony. Bondi caked on the foundation without much thought of blending, which led to visible creases and cracks coming through. The attorney general had taken the time to apply spider eyelash extensions, but she slathered on the mascara and created a goopy effect. There was light purple eyeshadow applied and red lipstick, but the crusty cover-up showed Bondi's age and how badly she had been impacted by recent stressors. Potentially adding to the stress for Bondi is that, leading up to the testimony, reports leaked that Donald Trump was unhappy with Bondi's job performance.