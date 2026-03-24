Donald Trump's Glossy Thin Hair Looks All Shook Up On Tour Of Elvis Presley's Home
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Donald Trump's hair transformation is an ongoing evolution, and it only seems to be getting worse. While Trump was enjoying a surprise trip to Graceland, Elvis Presley's former home, his hair was taking the late singer's song title, "All Shook Up," a little too literally.
As you can see below, the president's combover looked pretty disheveled as he posed with a replica of one of Presley's guitars. Although we couldn't see the worst of Trump's bald spots from this particular angle, it's clear that his hair has also gotten much thinner in recent months.
Trump's hair fail comes just weeks after California Governor Gavin Newsom threw some shade at the president's wispy mane during his 2026 State of the Union Address. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Newsom wrote, "Oh no, Donald. You need some of my hair gel!!!" At the time of writing, Newsom's tweet has racked up roughly 492,000 views, 18,000 likes, and 2,000 comments.
While Newsom's supporters unsurprisingly loved seeing the Democrat take jabs at the president, there were also plenty who complained about Newsom's use of his time. "Gavin Newsom needs to get off social media and help his constituents in California," wrote one user.
Donald Trump got a history lesson on Elvis Presley's iconic hair
There are few celeb hairstyles more famous than Donald Trump's shaggy 'do, but Elvis Presley's inky black mane, which inspired generations of copycats, definitely makes the cut. So it only makes sense that the billionaire got schooled about the singer's coif during his Graceland trip. "This is a portrait of Elvis Presley that was done when he was in basic training in Portland, Texas, and it shows you Elvis' natural hair color of blond," explained a tour guide.
An astounded Trump replied, "Oh, really?" She continued, "He had blond hair, blue eyes. He dyed his hair black because he thought it brought his facial features better out on film." It's true; Kim Adelman, author of "The Girls' Guide To Elvis," told Yahoo! Beauty in 2015, "Elvis' real hair was a sandy blond, but he wanted that black, black color. You can see pictures from the army when he couldn't dye it, he got highlights."
Meanwhile, Presley's former hairstylist, Larry Geller, worked hard to maintain the integrity of the singer's hair, which was very important to him. Geller reminisced about Presley with Yahoo! Beauty: "He said to me, right from the get-go, 'You can do whatever you want with my hair, but one thing — make sure I keep it!'" Based on how thin his hair is getting, Trump is likely begging for the same thing.