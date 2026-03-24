Donald Trump's Glossy Thin Hair Looks All Shook Up On Tour Of Elvis Presley's Home

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Donald Trump's hair transformation is an ongoing evolution, and it only seems to be getting worse. While Trump was enjoying a surprise trip to Graceland, Elvis Presley's former home, his hair was taking the late singer's song title, "All Shook Up," a little too literally.

As you can see below, the president's combover looked pretty disheveled as he posed with a replica of one of Presley's guitars. Although we couldn't see the worst of Trump's bald spots from this particular angle, it's clear that his hair has also gotten much thinner in recent months.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Trump's hair fail comes just weeks after California Governor Gavin Newsom threw some shade at the president's wispy mane during his 2026 State of the Union Address. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Newsom wrote, "Oh no, Donald. You need some of my hair gel!!!" At the time of writing, Newsom's tweet has racked up roughly 492,000 views, 18,000 likes, and 2,000 comments.

While Newsom's supporters unsurprisingly loved seeing the Democrat take jabs at the president, there were also plenty who complained about Newsom's use of his time. "Gavin Newsom needs to get off social media and help his constituents in California," wrote one user.