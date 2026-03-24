We're Still Obsessed With Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Transformation
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Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was thrust into the limelight in 1993, when she and John F. Kennedy Jr. were spotted watching the New York Marathon together. The press couldn't get enough of Carolyn at the time, whose identity was yet to be established. Of course, those who knew her in person also caught wind of the buzz. "I saw a picture of John and his 'mystery girlfriend' and it was clearly Carolyn and she was wearing my t-shirt," an unnamed friend later told People. "I'm thinking, This isn't a mystery. That's Carolyn!"
That air of mystery would follow Carolyn throughout her time in the spotlight, and so would her impeccable fashion sense. She hardly spoke in public, even when the paparazzi flooded her with probing questions. Like some celebs, she preferred not to give interviews, yet there was more to the star than met the eye. "The real woman was neither a slave to fashion nor timid," wrote Carole Radziwill, who was married to John's first cousin and best friend, Anthony Radziwill, in a piece for Town & Country.
Carolyn went from a childhood in Connecticut to mingling with powerful entertainers while working in the fashion industry. Even though her presence drew frenzied attention wherever she went, Carolyn managed to pull off one of Hollywood's most private weddings. She also used her platform for good, supporting charities whenever she could. Unfortunately, Carolyn lost her life in a 1999 plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard alongside John. Still, we can't help but obsess over her stunning transformation.
She was raised and educated in Greenwich, Connecticut
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was born to Ann Messina Freeman and William J. Bessette on January 7, 1966, in White Plains, New York. Carolyn's parents separated when she was 8 years old, and her mother later married orthopedic surgeon Richard Freeman. Carolyn grew up in the coastal town of Greenwich, Connecticut, and had two older sisters, Lisa and Lauren Bessette (Unfortunately, Lauren also died in the plane crash that claimed the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn).
Growing up, Carolyn was known for having a contagious laugh, as her third-grade classmate, Yuma Euell, told Town & Country. Jane Elezi, who also went to school with Carolyn, told the outlet that her overall demeanor read: "What fun thing will I get to see or do today?" Carolyn attended Greenwich High School, which has many famous alumni, including professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon and journalist Rita Cosby. She later switched to St. Mary's High School, from which she graduated in 1983.
Back then, there were already signs that Carolyn was destined for stardom, as she was reportedly voted the "Ultimate Beautiful Person" by her classmates. Carolyn's industrious nature also showed itself; she worked as a babysitter and held jobs at retail stores Threads & Treads and Caldor. According to Carole Radziwill, who also worked at Caldor in her teens, their background eventually became a running joke when Carolyn and John began dating. "What were the odds that John would (also) bring home a girl from Caldor?" She wrote in her memoir, "What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship & Love" (via Vivant).
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy graduated from Boston University
Boston University has a long list of famous alumni, including one-time Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander, and, of course, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. As a student, Bessette-Kennedy's future once again appeared promising, as she headlined the institution's 1988 calendar titled "The Girls of B.U." "I think I chased Carolyn down on Commonwealth Avenue," Matt Muzio, the mastermind behind the project, told People. "I convinced her to be in the calendar and told her she'd be on the cover."
Bessette-Kennedy's head-turning looks often worked in her favor. One of her pals in college, Colleen Curtis, recalled an incident where they needed help after their car stalled on the highway and Bessette-Kennedy was tasked with getting someone to pull over. "We were like, 'They're definitely gonna stop for you.' And they did, in like two minutes," Curtis shared in a chat with People.
Beyond her popularity, Bessette-Kennedy was your typical girl with normal habits, such as devouring candy bars. She was a loving roommate who enjoyed indulging in episodes of "General Hospital." That said, she also had her fair share of weaknesses, like a chaotic relationship with cooking. In her senior year, Bessette-Kennedy reportedly "set the kitchen on fire twice in one week," as a former friend disclosed to People. She eventually graduated from Boston University with a degree in elementary education in 1988.
She mingled with stars as an employee of Calvin Klein
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy began working for Calvin Klein in 1988 as a retail salesperson. She was eventually transferred from the brand's Newton, Massachusetts, store to New York. In the Big Apple, Bessette-Kennedy was assigned to high-value clients, thanks to her great personality. "Carolyn fit the bill perfectly," Susan Sokol, who was president of the Calvin Klein Women's Collection at the time, told The New York Times in 1996. "She was absolutely charming." Bessette-Kennedy worked with the likes of Blaine Trump and "Death on the Nile" actor Annette Bening.
Bessette-Kennedy intrigued clients with her simple yet elegant style. "I remember what she was wearing the first time I saw her: penny loafers, no socks, black leggings, a white T shirt and a jacket. I think the jacket was the only item that could have been Calvin Klein," one client, a New York-based journalist, recalled (via Newsweek). According to the said media practitioner, Bessette-Kennedy tastefully put her outfit together in a way that made anyone want to emulate her style.
According to Boston-based realtor Mary Beth Kelly, who worked at Calvin Klein at the same time as Bessette-Kennedy, the latter was warm and kind. They didn't cross paths often, even though they worked on the same floor, but whenever they did, they exchanged niceties. "She was so nice," Kelly told her followers (via TikTok). She would say, 'Hi honey, how are you?'... She could not have been nicer."
She met and eventually began dating John F. Kennedy Jr.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. met in 1992, when the former was an employee of Calvin Klein. "John invited her to join his group at a gala dinner," Klein's ex-wife, Kelly Rector, revealed in Elizabeth Beller's 2024 biography "Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy" (via People). Rector claimed that, at the event, John was in the company of another woman, whom Carolyn either "mistook as his date, or actually was his date."
John's love life was far from simple (not to mention the time he went on a painfully awkward date with Brooke Shields). In the early '90s, he had an on-again, off-again relationship with "Final Days of Planet Earth" actor Daryl Hannah. In fact, shortly after Carolyn and John's sighting at the New York City Marathon, the latter attended the Los Angeles premiere of Hannah's movie "The Attack of the 50 Foot Woman." The following year (1994), John and Hannah were seen together at a game between the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets.
Surprisingly, earlier that year, John and Carolyn had attended the first Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award Salute to writer Brendan Gill together (as seen above). John and Hannah eventually broke up, but it goes without saying that there had been tension between him and Carolyn; she reportedly severed ties with him when he attended Hannah's movie premiere. According to RoseMarie Terenzio, who was close with Carolyn at the time, John tried to reach out, but Carolyn "wasn't waiting around for his call" (via People).
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy often switched up her look when appearing in public
According to some fans, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy looked different anytime she made a public appearance. Although there have been suggestions that Carolyn lost weight after she met John F. Kennedy Jr., along with unconfirmed suspicions that she underwent cosmetic surgery, one thing remained clear: Her beauty choices were versatile. Most notably, sometimes she plucked her eyebrows thin (pictured), wearing them with a gentle arch, while at other times she would grow them out.
While Carolyn often embraced minimalist looks, she would also get dolled up in full glam makeup, complete with bold red lipstick. Naturally, some hawk-eyed beauty enthusiasts found out which products she was using to achieve this aesthetic, such as the Face Stockholm Lipstick in Cranberry Veil and the Bobbi Brown Cosmetics eyeshadow in Bone. Unsurprisingly, Carolyn smelled as good as she looked, often wearing Abdul Kareem's Egyptian Musk Oil.
The conversation about Carolyn's beauty would be incomplete without mentioning her hair. She styled it in many ways — sometimes drawn back to highlight her makeup, other times framing her face — but what was most intriguing was how she played with color. At one point, her hair featured butter-blond and brown tones (pictured). "She wanted to make it more interesting and beautiful," her colorist Brad Johns told Newsweek.
She got engaged to John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1995
A weekend fishing trip to Martha's Vineyard would forever change the direction of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's life. During the July 1995 getaway, John F. Kennedy Jr. asked Carolyn to marry him in the most poetic way. According to Carole Radziwill's book, "What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship, and Love," John's choice of a diamond and sapphire ring was meant to mimic his mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' "swimming ring" (via Forbes). Onassis had died at the age of 64 the previous year.
Despite John's sentimental proposal, Carolyn's answer wasn't a resounding yes. "She held the proposal off for about three weeks, which I think just made him all the more intent on marrying her," an insider told People in 2017. Carolyn's hesitation didn't mean that she had no love for John. In fact, the opposite was true. Ariel Paredes, who served as an assistant to Onassis, told the outlet that the pair were passionate lovers who would sometimes "fight hard."
According to reports, Carolyn's reservations had everything to do with her complicated relationship with stardom (it's not uncommon in the entertainment space, as some stars just hate being famous). "She didn't like the spotlight. She never did," Carolyn's friend, Paul Rowland, told the New York Post. "I reasoned with her that it's not often you meet and get to marry the person you love, and she agreed. But I could see she was really torn."
She curated a tight-knit inner circle that included Cartier salesman Guy Clark
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy appeared aloof to the public, but behind closed doors, she had a tight-knit circle with whom she shared so many memories. One of those people was designer Gordon Henderson, whom Carolyn met during a weekend retreat at a horse farm. Some of their shared moments were hilarious, like the time he unexpectedly saw Carolyn wearing some of his clothes. "I was both amused and angry," Henderson told Town & Country, adding that they sometimes behaved like siblings. Carolyn, he said, "was an ordinary girl."
Carolyn also had an endearing relationship with Cartier salesman Guy Clark, whom she met in April 1996. Their lives often intertwined in wildly funny ways, such as the time John F. Kennedy Jr., who ran George magazine, almost hit him with his bicycle. "I got to work and immediately called Carolyn. I said, 'Your husband almost ran me over on his bike,'" Clark recalled in a past interview (via The TwoMrs's Substack), and continued, "She said, 'Typical, you should have yelled at him.'" Carolyn was also close to Clark's mom, whom she reportedly nicknamed "Vero Beach Nana."
Carolyn's inner circle included RoseMarie Terenzio, who worked as John's assistant and shared a strong bond with both the star and her sister, Lauren Bessette. Per Terenzio's account, Carolyn felt a deep sense of pride in her sister's accomplishments (Lauren had a master's degree and a successful career at Morgan Stanley). John, too, had an admiration for Lauren. "I think he trusted her judgment, for the most part," Terenzio disclosed in a chat with People. Last but not least, Carolyn's heartwarming friendship with Carole Radziwill cannot go unmentioned; the pair even exchanged friendship rings.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. tied the knot in a low-key ceremony
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. said "I do" in September 1996. The duo had their nuptials on Georgia's Cumberland Island, surrounded by friends and family. The pair's wedding was a low-key affair that only had 30 to 40 attendees; unsurprisingly, guests had limited time to RSVP, as Carolyn and John extended invitations just a few days in advance. "It became apparent pretty quickly that nobody in the world knew we were there or why we were there," Carole Radziwill recalled in an interview with CNN.
Of course, Carolyn's big day was simple yet refined; the couple cut a floral-themed three-tier cake, while the bride's dress stole the show. She wore a long Narciso Rodriguez slip dress with a cowl neck. "Her style was never a production," Rodriguez remarked in a conversation with Elle. "It was just something innate. Even when she wore the most complicated Yohji piece, it was natural." John mirrored Carolyn's simplicity by donning a navy suit, white shirt, and pale blue tie.
The duo made their wedding lineup a Kennedy family affair in every sense of the word. Carole's late husband, Anthony Radziwill, was John's best man. The pair had simply traded places, as John was Anthony's best man when he married Carole in 1994 (in a twist of fate, Anthony also died shortly after the fatal 1999 crash). Carolyn's sister-in-law, Caroline Kennedy — who has had some tragic experiences — was her matron of honor.
She worked with nonprofit organizations and supported various charitable causes
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy quit her job at Calvin Klein before she and John F. Kennedy Jr. got married. According to a friend who spoke to People, her decision may have been influenced by a potential conflict of interest, as John had launched his political magazine, George, in the fall of 1995. "It would have been hard for her to maintain a job in fashion PR with John launching a magazine with a lot of fashion ads," the insider claimed. Carolyn was creatively involved in the running of George, but she also had another playground: the nonprofit world.
She collaborated with the Robin Hood Foundation and Newman's Own and had a strong interest in the making of documentaries. Over the years, Carolyn made appearances at numerous charity events. In April 1998, she and John showed up to a fundraising dinner to support the New York-based environmental organization Riverkeeper. Months later, the lovebirds were pictured attending a Robin Hood Foundation event. The following year, the couple held hands as they arrived at the annual John F. Kennedy Library Foundation dinner. Earlier that year, they had shown support for the "Brite Nite Whitney" Fundraising Gala.
Her style continues to make waves after the premiere of FX's Love Story
At the time of writing, it has been more than two decades since the tragic passing of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The couple's union — which had its fair share of affair rumors the pair couldn't dodge — has been reenacted in the FX series "Love Story." The television show features one-time Astra Television Awards nominee Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn, while Paul Anthony Kelly plays John. As of March 5, 2026, the limited series had reportedly recorded 25 million hours of watch time on Hulu and Disney+.
Carolyn and John have become a hot topic once again, as a new generation has been introduced to their romance (TikTok searches of the couple were at an all-time high in February 2026). As expected, Carolyn's style has taken social media by storm. "Everyone is trying to copy her outfits after seeing 'Love Story,'" stylist Liz Teich told The Guardian. In March 2026, Paris-based TikTok star Jodie, who has over 250,000 followers on the platform, recreated one of Carolyn's looks, featuring a black long-sleeved shirt, a headband, and burgundy-toned lipstick.
In a similar fashion — no pun intended — content creator Hali Oduor, who went viral for sharing details of her unconventional wedding, put together her best Carolyn-inspired ensembles. Her lookbook featured a crisp white shirt, other monochromatic tones, and a blue-jeans-and-white top combo. Overall, Carolyn's minimalist style was perfectly captured when she first met Guy Clark at Cartier (via The TwoMrs's Substack): "She wanted the simplest silver watch we had."