We're Still Obsessed With Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Transformation

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Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was thrust into the limelight in 1993, when she and John F. Kennedy Jr. were spotted watching the New York Marathon together. The press couldn't get enough of Carolyn at the time, whose identity was yet to be established. Of course, those who knew her in person also caught wind of the buzz. "I saw a picture of John and his 'mystery girlfriend' and it was clearly Carolyn and she was wearing my t-shirt," an unnamed friend later told People. "I'm thinking, This isn't a mystery. That's Carolyn!"

That air of mystery would follow Carolyn throughout her time in the spotlight, and so would her impeccable fashion sense. She hardly spoke in public, even when the paparazzi flooded her with probing questions. Like some celebs, she preferred not to give interviews, yet there was more to the star than met the eye. "The real woman was neither a slave to fashion nor timid," wrote Carole Radziwill, who was married to John's first cousin and best friend, Anthony Radziwill, in a piece for Town & Country.

Carolyn went from a childhood in Connecticut to mingling with powerful entertainers while working in the fashion industry. Even though her presence drew frenzied attention wherever she went, Carolyn managed to pull off one of Hollywood's most private weddings. She also used her platform for good, supporting charities whenever she could. Unfortunately, Carolyn lost her life in a 1999 plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard alongside John. Still, we can't help but obsess over her stunning transformation.