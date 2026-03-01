The Tragedy Of Caroline Kennedy Gets Sadder & Sadder

On November 22, 1963, just five days before she turned five, a young Caroline Kennedy experienced the most unimaginable tragedy. This was the historic date that the 35th POTUS, John F. Kennedy, was fatally shot by Lee Harvey Oswald during a motorcade through Dallas' Dealey Plaza.

In her memoir, the Kennedy family nanny Maud Shaw claimed she was the individual who had to inform his daughter about the horrific development. "I took her in my arms," she wrote in "White House Nannie" (via People). "'I can't help crying, Caroline, because I have some very sad news.' Then I told her. It was a dreadful time for us both. Eventually she fell asleep while I sat on the bed, still patting her."

Caroline has often talked about the short but impactful length of time she spent with her dad, and how his untimely death deeply affected her. "I have thought about him and missed him every day of my life," she said in a video for the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation commemorating what would have been JFK's 100th birthday. "Growing up without him was made easier by all the people who kept him in their hearts, who told me that he inspired them to work and fight and believe in a better world, to give something back to this country that has given so much to so many."