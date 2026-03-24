Laura Loomer Accidentally Admits The Jokes About Her Tuned-Up Face Bruise Her Ego

Laura Loomer looked so different before all the plastic surgery, almost like an entirely different person, while Loomer's cringe-worthy makeup fails frequently make her the target of ridicule on social media. Though she acts unfazed, a recent encounter with one of her detractors suggests that the hate bothers Loomer more than she lets on. Earlier this week, the far-right activist and loyal Trump supporter shared a snapshot of herself on X, formerly known as Twitter, while in India to attend a conference and to meet the Dalai Lama. When a user responded, "No way this is you, you are way more ugly," Loomer stood up for herself. "No you just spend time looking at people's AI manipulated pics they post of me," the conspiracy theorist hit back. "I'm actually quite attractive."

The world is yours to explore. 🌍 Make the best of it. pic.twitter.com/RBaS9adg56 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 23, 2026

Unfortunately for Loomer, her defiant answer only attracted more mockery from her many critics. One user reacted with a photo of her from India Today's Conclave Conference, where Loomer's plastic surgery was apparent. "This isn't edited in any way, it's straight from your India trip," they noted. Another thought she was making a joke, quipping, "Out of all the nonsense you post on this app, THIS takes the cake." Plus, as a third user succinctly pointed out, "If you have to tell people you're attractive...you're not."

Loomer made the most of her trip to India, alongside her mystery fiancée. In response to a user who asked about her experience, the far-right political activist — who has attacked India in the past — enthused that she "thoroughly enjoyed" it. "Would recommend others visit," Loomer added. She also notably walked back her past comments by calling India "a beautiful country [...] with such kind and generous people who have an incredibly rich culture and history." But for many, the damage was done.