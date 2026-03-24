Laura Loomer Accidentally Admits The Jokes About Her Tuned-Up Face Bruise Her Ego
Laura Loomer looked so different before all the plastic surgery, almost like an entirely different person, while Loomer's cringe-worthy makeup fails frequently make her the target of ridicule on social media. Though she acts unfazed, a recent encounter with one of her detractors suggests that the hate bothers Loomer more than she lets on. Earlier this week, the far-right activist and loyal Trump supporter shared a snapshot of herself on X, formerly known as Twitter, while in India to attend a conference and to meet the Dalai Lama. When a user responded, "No way this is you, you are way more ugly," Loomer stood up for herself. "No you just spend time looking at people's AI manipulated pics they post of me," the conspiracy theorist hit back. "I'm actually quite attractive."
The world is yours to explore. 🌍
Make the best of it. pic.twitter.com/RBaS9adg56
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 23, 2026
Unfortunately for Loomer, her defiant answer only attracted more mockery from her many critics. One user reacted with a photo of her from India Today's Conclave Conference, where Loomer's plastic surgery was apparent. "This isn't edited in any way, it's straight from your India trip," they noted. Another thought she was making a joke, quipping, "Out of all the nonsense you post on this app, THIS takes the cake." Plus, as a third user succinctly pointed out, "If you have to tell people you're attractive...you're not."
Loomer made the most of her trip to India, alongside her mystery fiancée. In response to a user who asked about her experience, the far-right political activist — who has attacked India in the past — enthused that she "thoroughly enjoyed" it. "Would recommend others visit," Loomer added. She also notably walked back her past comments by calling India "a beautiful country [...] with such kind and generous people who have an incredibly rich culture and history." But for many, the damage was done.
Laura Loomer has addressed comments about her appearance before
Laura Loomer has previously hinted that the backlash against her bruises her ego. In 2024, after getting trolled over both her weight and appearance, she posted another contrary stance on X, proclaiming, "Photoshop pics of me all you want. I actually look great. [...] But, go ahead, hater." The conspiracy theorist did seem bothered by the constant trolling, though. "Haters love hating by posting enlarged pics of my body and enlarged pics of my face. It's beyond obnoxious," Loomer lamented in a follow-up tweet. "The lies are just absurd at this point." In 2025, she also stood her ground when challenged to post a pic of herself in college, in order to prove that she didn't have extensive plastic surgery.
In response, Loomer argued that she doesn't need to defend herself to anyone and wants to be known for her work rather than her looks. The far-right political activist also clarified that she doesn't regret undergoing plastic surgery when she was younger as it boosted her self-esteem. Nor is Loomer overly concerned about what others think about her choices, insisting, "I don't care if my nose job bothers people. It made me happier." She added, "Sorry that bothers you so much."
Unfortunately, despite portraying herself as a champion of body positivity, she has been caught attacking other people's appearance online, causing major outrage. As an X user chided her, "You are the last person who should comment on someone's appearance, Looner" (and no, that didn't seem to be a typo), adding, "You're a walking plastic surgery nightmare." Oof! That must've hurt.