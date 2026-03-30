Jelly Roll's Reputation Has Crumbled Before Our Eyes

One of the controversies about Jelly Roll has to do with a video that resurfaced on X when it was reposted by comedian Nicole Arbour, who claims she has an ongoing conflict with him. In February 2026, Arbour shared the clip on X, captioning it, "JellyRoll crashes out at shoe store and says he's going to hit a teen with the 'open hand of the Lord.'"

Jelly Roll originally shared the video in 2022. He talked about going to a shoe store with his mother, only for an employee to allegedly refuse to help them. He recalled the store manager asking a young employee, "Hey, would you help that sweet old lady over there?" According to Jelly Roll, the employee shook his head no before appearing to walk off and help a younger customer entering the store. Jelly Roll was visibly angry, describing how he screamed at the employees after the seemingly dismissive experience. He went further, saying, "I want to f***ing hit this young man with the open hand of the Lord." Jelly Roll continued on a profanity-filled rant, before declaring, "God is with me ... I am full of gratitude because if I was not, I would march back into that store right now and it would look like a scene out of a motherf***ing movie."

While fans were supportive of Jelly Roll when he originally posted the video, saying things like, "I'm so sorry you had to experience that," the response was different in 2026. "And y'all put this man on a pedestal smh," said one person, while another wrote, "Hey @JellyRoll615, pretty sure Jesus was about the other cheek." Many more people called out his behavior in the story. Jelly Roll has not commented on the resurfaced video.