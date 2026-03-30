Jelly Roll's Reputation Has Crumbled Before Our Eyes
Country singer Jelly Roll has been quite successful since he first got attention in the early 2020s, with tons of new fans praising his music and character. Starting around 2024 and going forward, it seems like he's been dealing with some trouble that could ruin his great reputation.
Jelly Roll is most well-known by his unique stage name, but his real name is Jason DeFord. When he first became a breakout music star, with hit songs like "Son of a Sinner" and "Need a Favor," part of what people found charming about Jelly Roll was his tragic personal story. The singer was open about having dealt with legal troubles in the past, and many people related to his perseverance and unlikely success. But after being around a while, people have been looking more closely at Jelly Roll. And some began to question how authentic the seemingly down-to-earth star really is.
In particular, there were a few things that Jelly Roll has been involved in, whether in his relationships or other aspects of his life, that might just do lasting damage to his reputation.
A resurfaced video has fans rethinking their support
One of the controversies about Jelly Roll has to do with a video that resurfaced on X when it was reposted by comedian Nicole Arbour, who claims she has an ongoing conflict with him. In February 2026, Arbour shared the clip on X, captioning it, "JellyRoll crashes out at shoe store and says he's going to hit a teen with the 'open hand of the Lord.'"
Jelly Roll originally shared the video in 2022. He talked about going to a shoe store with his mother, only for an employee to allegedly refuse to help them. He recalled the store manager asking a young employee, "Hey, would you help that sweet old lady over there?" According to Jelly Roll, the employee shook his head no before appearing to walk off and help a younger customer entering the store. Jelly Roll was visibly angry, describing how he screamed at the employees after the seemingly dismissive experience. He went further, saying, "I want to f***ing hit this young man with the open hand of the Lord." Jelly Roll continued on a profanity-filled rant, before declaring, "God is with me ... I am full of gratitude because if I was not, I would march back into that store right now and it would look like a scene out of a motherf***ing movie."
While fans were supportive of Jelly Roll when he originally posted the video, saying things like, "I'm so sorry you had to experience that," the response was different in 2026. "And y'all put this man on a pedestal smh," said one person, while another wrote, "Hey @JellyRoll615, pretty sure Jesus was about the other cheek." Many more people called out his behavior in the story. Jelly Roll has not commented on the resurfaced video.
Jelly Roll has gotten cozy with many MAGA political figures
Jelly Roll has gotten a lot of flak for his public association with controversial political figures. Many fans have called the singer out for hanging out with right-wing political figures in the MAGA sphere, including Donald Trump and his former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.
In the summer of 2024, Noem posted a bunch of photos hanging out with Jelly Roll and attending his concert on Instagram. She praised the star, writing, "Jelly Roll makes incredible music — but his heart is even more incredible. ... I am proud to call this man my friend." At the time, the post didn't get much notice, but the photos resurfaced in February 2026 after Jelly Roll's Grammy wins. On X, someone shared the snaps with the caption, "Jelly Roll and Kristi Noem. This tells you all you need to know." It seems like a lot of people agreed, as comments on the post included multiple people saying that they were no longer going to stream his music. Another critic said, "I really believed that your heart and your spirit were in the right place. But, there IS NO right place anywhere near Noem."
But this isn't the first time Jelly Roll was seen getting cozy with people from the MAGA world, as he was spotted laughing and taking photos during a buzzy meeting with Trump and others like Mike Johnson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a UFC event in late 2024. In early 2026, these photos also became a hot topic again, with a fan on Reddit writing of his character, "His actions speak loud enough...."
Jelly Roll played dumb to avoid answering questions about politics
The photos of Jelly Roll with MAGA figures came up again in early 2026 following the singer's dismissive comments about politics at the Grammy Awards that rubbed people the wrong way. After being the first artist to win the new Best Contemporary Country Album award, Jelly Roll was asked about his thoughts on the state of politics in the press room backstage. Instead of answering, he dismissed the question in an odd way, telling people that they shouldn't be concerned about his thoughts.
Jelly Roll said, via Variety, "People shouldn't care to hear my opinion. I'm a dumb redneck. I hate to be the artist that sounds aloof, but I just feel so disconnected from what's happening." He mentioned his past knowledge of politics, saying, "I didn't know politics were real until I was in my mid-20s in jail. That's how disconnected you are when you grow up in a drug-addicted household." But then the singer went even further, claiming that he simply wasn't ready to share his thoughts about everything going on in the country in 2026 when he gave his Grammys speech.
The country star told everyone that he actually had something he wanted to say on the subject, and that fans would finally hear from him by the end of the week. He declared, "Everybody's going to hear exactly what I have to say about it the most loud and clear way I've ever spoken in my life." Unfortunately, the deadline Jelly Roll gave himself came and went, and he still hasn't spoken up, leaving fans disappointed and dejected. While he might be keeping silent in hopes that fans forget about it and move on, he might be surprised at how well people remember things like this.