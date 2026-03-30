Makeup Artist Tells Us Dead Giveaway Why Pam Bondi's Eyelashes Are Fake

Pam Bondi's outlandish eyelashes have gotten people talking on multiple occasions. One of the more notable instances came when she spoke to the House Judiciary Committee on February 11, 2026. Bondi looked at her wit's end with crusty makeup as she fielded questions about the handling of the Epstein files. Her face was covered in concealer, and while her forehead was wrinkle-free, the makeup settled in the creases around her eyes. That only helped to further highlight her spider lashes. Some people who watched the attorney general's testimony felt that her eye makeup was a major eyesore and bashed her look on X. "Pam Bondi and her really bad looking fake eyelashes or botched eyelash extensions, I don't know which one it is at this point," one person wrote at the time.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

To get some answers about what happened to Bondi's face, Nicki Swift asked makeup artist and hair expert Amber Reneé to weigh in on the AG's eyelash routine. "Based on this photo, it does appear that she is wearing false eyelashes," Reneé told us after examining a close-up shot from the House Judiciary Committee hearing. The makeup artist revealed the telltale signs that Bondi's lashes were more than expertly applied mascara. "The lashes look super uniform in length and density, especially toward the outer corners, which is a common indicator of strip lashes or clustered lash extensions," she said. There were other hints that stood out to Reneé. "Natural lashes typically vary more in spacing and thickness, but in this photo, the lash line looks consistently full and evenly fanned out," she said. However, while Bondi's lashes most likely weren't the real deal, her falsies weren't as obvious as they could have been. "They follow the natural shape of the eye," Reneé observed.

Of course, that hearing wasn't the only time that Bondi's lashes stood out.