Markwayne Mullin's Wife Laughs Through Donald Trump Awkwardly Gushing About Her Looks

Donald Trump couldn't resist commenting on Markwayne Mullin's wife's looks when he swore in the new Secretary of Homeland Security. The ceremony took place at the White House on March 24 with Markwayne and Christie Mullin bringing their children along for the family's momentous occasion. POTUS was in pure ham-it-up mode as the press and cameras documented the swearing-in.

President Donald Trump is clearly impressed with his newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin ... not just when it comes to his work — but by his wife, too... 🎥: LiveNOW from FOX pic.twitter.com/xBw87NhZdY — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2026

After joking about how their one son was large and someone that shouldn't be wrestled, Trump turned his attention to the new head of Homeland Security's wife. "I wanna thank the family because without the family he's not here," Trump said. "Especially for mom, she looks like she's about 22-years-old. I see these kids, but she looks very young," he added, for some reason. Christie looked embarrassed and lifted her hand to her chest and made an "Oh, stop" motion at the president. That, of course, was not the first time Trump needlessly brought up a woman's appearance at a presser. Hearing him gush over Markwayne's wife was reminiscent of when Trump grossed people out by commenting on Karoline Leavitt's "machine gun" lips.

Similar to the occasion when he fixated on his press secretary's lips, footage of the comment about Christie was shared on X, where people bashed Trump for stepping over the line. "Admiring someone's work is one thing, but bringing their spouse into it makes it feel unnecessary and out of place. Keep it focused on the job," one user replied. "Dude is always such a creep," another plainly stated. "Trump's approval ratings now include job performance ... and spouse appreciation," one person joked. Before being sworn into his new role, Markwayne had already caused a stir online for his own comments about his wife.