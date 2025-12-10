Donald Trump Goes Gaga For Karoline Leavitt's Lips & Everyone Is Grossed Out
Donald Trump made another creepy comment about Karoline Leavitt's lips that weirded everyone out. The inappropriate comment came shortly after Leavitt showed off her apparent Mar-a-Lago lip filler in a car selfie that she posted to her Instagram Stories on December 7. She had a closed-mouth smirk that accentuated her overly plump lips, which looked inflamed and riddled with possible puncture marks from undergoing injections. Perhaps POTUS had seen the pic of her engorged lips, and they were on his mind when he spoke about his press secretary a couple of days later.
Addressing a crowd of supporters on December 9, Trump heaped praise on Leavitt's work as the White House press secretary and mentioned how she is a force during television appearances. "When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don't stop — bop, bop, bop, like a little machine gun," Trump said. He added that Leavitt's "got no fear" because she represents the Republicans. Trumpsters took the president's comments about Leavitt as a playful joke, and those at the rally were heard laughing.
Meanwhile, many people on the internet were grossed out by Trump's infatuation with Leavitt's facial features. "This is the creepiest quote ever. Ick factor through the roof," one person replied on X when a clip of the speech was shared. "The man is seriously gross. Impossible to ignore his misogyny and disgusting public take on women," one particularly irked user responded. Others used the comments as an opportunity to roast Leavitt for the sizable age gap with her husband. "Creepy grandpa talking about his press secretary. Then again, his press secretary does have a thing for much older men," a user wrote. This was not the first time Trump fixated on Leavitt's lips.
People question Donald Trump's relationship with Karoline Leavitt
Previously, Donald Trump's comments about Karoline Leavitt's lips had affair rumors swirling. The commander-in-chief had used the "machine gun" comparison before while addressing reporters aboard Air Force One in October. Trump addressed whether he would search for another press secretary. "It'll never happen," he said before expounding on why Leavitt was so invaluable. "That face, and those lips — they move like a machine gun, ya know," he told the press. It was actually the second time the president had talked about Leavitt's lips.
During an interview with Newsmax in August, Trump was asked about various members of his administration, and his press secretary came up. He used the opportunity to gush over Leavitt and her physical attributes. "She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," Trump said while reiterating that Leavitt was a "star." Predictably, the remarks about Leavitt's appearance did not go over well with many folks on social media, as they raised red flags about the status of their relationship. "Are they having an affair?" one X user asked.
There were whispers about potential infidelity between POTUS and his press secretary before those comments. After visiting Scotland with Trump in July, Leavitt posted an Instagram carousel recapping the trip. The first slide was a photo of the pair cozying up on a golf course. They had their arms around each other, and Leavitt was tilting her head to rest on Trump's shoulder as they smiled for the camera. Plenty of Instagram users pondered if the two had an inappropriate relationship, while also using the topic as an opportunity to roast Leavitt for having a much older husband.