Donald Trump Goes Gaga For Karoline Leavitt's Lips & Everyone Is Grossed Out

Donald Trump made another creepy comment about Karoline Leavitt's lips that weirded everyone out. The inappropriate comment came shortly after Leavitt showed off her apparent Mar-a-Lago lip filler in a car selfie that she posted to her Instagram Stories on December 7. She had a closed-mouth smirk that accentuated her overly plump lips, which looked inflamed and riddled with possible puncture marks from undergoing injections. Perhaps POTUS had seen the pic of her engorged lips, and they were on his mind when he spoke about his press secretary a couple of days later.

Addressing a crowd of supporters on December 9, Trump heaped praise on Leavitt's work as the White House press secretary and mentioned how she is a force during television appearances. "When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don't stop — bop, bop, bop, like a little machine gun," Trump said. He added that Leavitt's "got no fear" because she represents the Republicans. Trumpsters took the president's comments about Leavitt as a playful joke, and those at the rally were heard laughing.

Meanwhile, many people on the internet were grossed out by Trump's infatuation with Leavitt's facial features. "This is the creepiest quote ever. Ick factor through the roof," one person replied on X when a clip of the speech was shared. "The man is seriously gross. Impossible to ignore his misogyny and disgusting public take on women," one particularly irked user responded. Others used the comments as an opportunity to roast Leavitt for the sizable age gap with her husband. "Creepy grandpa talking about his press secretary. Then again, his press secretary does have a thing for much older men," a user wrote. This was not the first time Trump fixated on Leavitt's lips.