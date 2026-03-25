Markwayne Mullin Already Has A Few Dings In His Reputation

As we know in MAGA, one day you're in, and the next day, you're out — let's face it, none of us were especially surprised by Kristi Noem's DHS departure, following months of raging resignation rumors. And yet, while her successor might not have generated quite as many headlines (yet), Markwayne Mullin still has a dodgy reputation. From sticking his fingers up people's noses (you read that right), to head-scratching comments about war, there's lots to unpack about the Trump staffer. In November 2023, Politico ran a rather bizarre story about Mullin's inappropriate behavior, and not with unnamed sources either, mind.

Far from it; they quoted Former Michigan Congressman David Trott as contacting them to say, "My wife and I have a story about Senator Mullin if you're interested." Talk about tea. Kathleen Trott then recounted, on the record, Mullin's excavation exploits. Essentially, they were on an AIPAC trip to Israel, and had already faced a ton of delays. That meant exhaustion all round, with some people starting to doze off on the bus ride to the first stop on their itinerary. "People were kind of leaning on their spouse's shoulder and falling asleep," she recalled.

Enter, Mullin. "This idiot starts walking up and down the bus with his camera and anyone who fell asleep, he would put his finger in their nose and take a picture," Kathleen said. Unsurprisingly, not everyone was amused. In fact, "There were a couple of women who were mad [...] You're trying to fall asleep, somebody you don't know has his finger [...] It was just middle school." Neither the Oklahoma senator nor his team responded to Politico's questions about the situation, and TBH, that may have been a wise move on their part.