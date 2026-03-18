Kristi Noem Moments That Fueled Raging Resignation Rumors

Kristi Noem was fired by Donald Trump in early March 2026, but while we have no doubts she's sad to lose the dress-up opportunities (SWAT team Barbie, cowgirl vibes, full-on FEMA 'fits; they're all in her closet now) and her own starring role in the Department of Homeland Security's ad campaign, let's just say we'd been expecting her exit for a while. Granted, we thought she'd resign rather than be dismissed ... so that's embarrassing (for her).

We'll start by noting that there had been requests for Noem to resign virtually since she took office in early 2025. That April, Illinois Congresswoman Delia Ramirez called for Noem to step down over having "disregarded the authority of Congress, the rule of law, the constitutional rights of residents, the courts, due process, and every check and balance that protects us from authoritarianism." Ramirez would continue to push for Noem to step down, and she wasn't alone. In the wake of the Texas floods that July, countless figures demanded her resignation, including Elizabeth Warren. Noem's response? "I hadn't heard that, but, you know, I don't care what she thinks," she chuckled in an interview with NBC News, adding that she had no plans to quit.

Fast-forward to the end of 2025, and countless more political figures were urging the former governor of South Dakota to step down or calling for her to be fired. Regarding the latter, some insiders told The Bulwark they'd heard even Trump was considering replacing Noem. Publicly, however, he continued to back her, and Noem seemed to be holding strong. All that said, throughout her time as DHS secretary, there were a number of moments that had us thinking Noem did consider quitting (or was being advised to do so) — even if it did mean leaving her cosplays behind.