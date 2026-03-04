Congress Turns Up The Heat On Kristi Noem Over Rumored Lover As Husband Bryon Looks On

Even though there have been signs that Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem are headed for divorce, her husband was on hand when she was questioned by a congressional panel about her handling of the Department of Homeland Security. Things became awkward on the second day of her testimony when her rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski came up. On March 4, Kristi appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. Before the proceedings began, she gave a shoutout to Bryon for making a rare public appearance. "I want to take a personal privilege and thank my husband for being here too," she said.

Bringing Bryon along was a bold move, as there was strong potential for Kristi's rumored affair with Lewandowski to come up since the two work closely together for DHS. Users on X saw the potential for catastrophe and roasted Kristi for her alleged extramarital relationship. "Her husband apparently enjoys the humiliation," one wrote. "Did she thank her 'side piece' Corey Lewandowski?" another added.

Raskin tears Kristi Noem a new one: "Apparently when your blankie was left on one of the govt jets and not transported to the new one, your special govt employee, Corey Lewandowski, chivalrously stepped forward to fight the pilot — mid air!" pic.twitter.com/wZ4UrOk9nh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026

Bringing up her relationship with Lewandowski is exactly what Rep. Jamie Raskin did when he slammed Kristi for misusing DHS funds to luxuriously furnish a jet. "Apparently when your blankie was left on one of the govt jets and not transported to the new one, your special government employee, Corey Lewandowski, chivalrously stepped forward to fight the pilot — mid air," Raskin cheekily said as Bryon sat stoically behind his wife. The politician was referencing a mid-air incident Lewandowski had while riding on a DHS jet alongside Kristi, which had made headlines not long before she faced the congressional panel.