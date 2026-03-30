Oprah Winfrey 'Ozempic Feet' Rumors Are Hard To Ignore

Rumors have swirled that Oprah Winfrey's weight loss transformation caused major physical issues with her feet, and the evidence is hard to ignore. In March 2026, the daytime talk show host attended Paris Fashion Week, and a video of Winfrey looking dramatically thinner than usual caused online chatter. Not only did people notice her weight loss, but they thought Winfrey had a specific side effect from Ozempic: They speculated that it had weakened her feet, making walking laborious.

"She walks like she's lost muscle along with body fat. Ozempic seems to cause premature aging," one user on X wrote after seeing a video of Winfrey — who had previously spoken about her GLP-1 drug use but not disclosed her brand of choice — taking slow, short steps at PFW. "Oprah is also walking like she needs orthopedic surgery," another observed. That was not an isolated incident, as the OWN Network CEO displayed similar frailty the same week in Paris when she attended Stella McCartney's fashion show in an entirely different ensemble. "Oprah's Ozempic induced Biden shuffle. What a f***ing mess," one X user wrote alongside a video of Winfrey shambling over to her car. Many were convinced Winfrey suffered from Ozempic feet.

Oprah looking like she's taking Ozempic for breakfast lunch and dinner pic.twitter.com/6WrQe0APcp — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 6, 2026

Gossip about Winfrey's purported Ozempic feet had swirled a year earlier when she attended the NAACP Image Awards in February 2025. Shortly after, plastic surgeon Dr. Barry Weintraub described the condition to the Daily Mail, as images of Winfrey and also Sharon Osbourne's feet had caused a stir. "The veiny and sagging skin the top and sides of the foot might be a result of the new lack of water retention due to a decreased BMI cause[d] by Ozempic," Weintraub told the outlet after studying a photo of Osbourne.