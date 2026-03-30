Oprah Winfrey 'Ozempic Feet' Rumors Are Hard To Ignore
Rumors have swirled that Oprah Winfrey's weight loss transformation caused major physical issues with her feet, and the evidence is hard to ignore. In March 2026, the daytime talk show host attended Paris Fashion Week, and a video of Winfrey looking dramatically thinner than usual caused online chatter. Not only did people notice her weight loss, but they thought Winfrey had a specific side effect from Ozempic: They speculated that it had weakened her feet, making walking laborious.
"She walks like she's lost muscle along with body fat. Ozempic seems to cause premature aging," one user on X wrote after seeing a video of Winfrey — who had previously spoken about her GLP-1 drug use but not disclosed her brand of choice — taking slow, short steps at PFW. "Oprah is also walking like she needs orthopedic surgery," another observed. That was not an isolated incident, as the OWN Network CEO displayed similar frailty the same week in Paris when she attended Stella McCartney's fashion show in an entirely different ensemble. "Oprah's Ozempic induced Biden shuffle. What a f***ing mess," one X user wrote alongside a video of Winfrey shambling over to her car. Many were convinced Winfrey suffered from Ozempic feet.
Oprah looking like she's taking Ozempic for breakfast lunch and dinner pic.twitter.com/6WrQe0APcp
— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 6, 2026
Gossip about Winfrey's purported Ozempic feet had swirled a year earlier when she attended the NAACP Image Awards in February 2025. Shortly after, plastic surgeon Dr. Barry Weintraub described the condition to the Daily Mail, as images of Winfrey and also Sharon Osbourne's feet had caused a stir. "The veiny and sagging skin the top and sides of the foot might be a result of the new lack of water retention due to a decreased BMI cause[d] by Ozempic," Weintraub told the outlet after studying a photo of Osbourne.
Oprah Winfrey had other telltale signs of Ozempic use
At the 2025 Oscars, Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg teamed up to honor Quincy Jones, the producer for their Oscar-nominated 1985 film "The Color Purple." Instead of focusing on the reunion of the pair, many viewers were shocked to see how much weight they had both shed. "Whoopie Goldberg and Opra[h] partner up for an Ozempic commercial at the Oscar's," an X account jokingly wrote alongside a video of their presentation. "This means don't touch Ozempic," another user added. One area of the body where the effects of GLP-1 use were obvious was Winfrey's neck.
On the heels of all the chatter surrounding her striking transformation, Nicki Swift compared photos from 2014 to 2024 and noticed that Winfrey had developed Ozempic neck. Not only was she skinnier in that area, but she had hollow areas surrounding her neck, as it appeared to protrude.
Despite many fans pointing out how the rapid weight loss helped create some unsightly physical changes, the talk show host was happy with how weight-loss medication had impacted her life. "One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people just had more willpower ... then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, 'Oh, they're not even thinking about it," she said on her eponymous "The Oprah Podcast" in January 2025. Winfrey had been vocal about her GLP-1 use since an interview with People in December 2023, where she said it helped maintain a steady weight. "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," Winfrey told the outlet.