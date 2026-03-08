Oprah Accidentally Puts A New 'Ozempic' Drawback On Blast At Paris Fashion Week

Oprah Winfrey's weight struggles have been endlessly documented for decades, but today, she wears a much smaller dress size. And although it's not an industry norm, the billionaire has happily credited her slimmer figure to a mystery weight loss drug. "I eat my last meal at 4 o'clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the Weightwatchers principles of counting points," she told People about what she does aside from taking the aid, which helps curb appetite. "I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."

Have you noticed that all the Ozempic-heads walk really slowly now? It's like they're being careful because their bones are brittle. pic.twitter.com/bIPK3G5GTF — Amanda Fortini (@amandafortini) March 6, 2026

Winfrey's weight loss transformation has also sparked a conversation about some of the less-talked-about side effects of GLP-1s. After she rolled up to Paris Fashion Week showing off her new figure, the internet zoomed in on her walk. She was caught on video (above) walking rather slowly, almost as if her feet were hurting. And some have blamed it on "Ozempic foot," which, in addition to causing loose skin, occurs when weight loss thins the fat pads on the bottom of the feet. "The underlying mechanism is that when fat is lost quickly, the skin's natural elasticity may not be able to keep up," Scott Isaacs, MD, president of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, told Health. "The feet's fat pads act as natural shock absorbers, and the rapid loss of tissue can leave the skin in the foot lax and unsupported."

That said, social media has another theory about the cause of Winfrey's walk.