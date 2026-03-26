Kristi Noem & Her Rumored Lover Give Their Haters Fuel With Ballsy Seating Choice

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her senior-aide-slash-rumored-lover Corey Lewandowski can't even be bothered to sit apart at work to try and dispel rumors about their relationship. On March 24, 2026, Noem, who was recently demoted to the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas by President Donald Trump, had a meeting with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in an effort to strengthen bilateral relations between the U.S. and the South American country. Photos of the meeting were shared by the U.S. Embassy in Guyana on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring the rumored couple seated right next to each other. Nothing, and we mean nothing, can keep these two apart, it seems.

The reactions to the bold seating arrangement were swift and vicious. "Why did Noem's emotional support side piece come along...?" one X user wondered. Another admitted, "I do not understand why Corey Lewandowski is there. Can someone please explain this? Is he really that good in bed?" Someone else blasted Noem for her lack of shame, writing, "Sorry but you need to be terminated immediately upon your return to the states. How you can bring Lewandowski with you on this trip and think that the optics would be horrible? You're not a fit for the job."

Indeed, it's unclear what role he could have possibly served during the meeting, but according to reports, Trump's former campaign adviser was officially dismissed following Noem's DHS ousting. While some claimed the president had him booted, an insider clarified that Lewandowski actually volunteered to resign as he didn't want to work at the State Department. But something tells us this isn't the last time we'll hear from Lewandowski so long as Noem is around.