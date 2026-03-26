Kristi Noem & Her Rumored Lover Give Their Haters Fuel With Ballsy Seating Choice
Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her senior-aide-slash-rumored-lover Corey Lewandowski can't even be bothered to sit apart at work to try and dispel rumors about their relationship. On March 24, 2026, Noem, who was recently demoted to the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas by President Donald Trump, had a meeting with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in an effort to strengthen bilateral relations between the U.S. and the South American country. Photos of the meeting were shared by the U.S. Embassy in Guyana on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring the rumored couple seated right next to each other. Nothing, and we mean nothing, can keep these two apart, it seems.
The reactions to the bold seating arrangement were swift and vicious. "Why did Noem's emotional support side piece come along...?" one X user wondered. Another admitted, "I do not understand why Corey Lewandowski is there. Can someone please explain this? Is he really that good in bed?" Someone else blasted Noem for her lack of shame, writing, "Sorry but you need to be terminated immediately upon your return to the states. How you can bring Lewandowski with you on this trip and think that the optics would be horrible? You're not a fit for the job."
Indeed, it's unclear what role he could have possibly served during the meeting, but according to reports, Trump's former campaign adviser was officially dismissed following Noem's DHS ousting. While some claimed the president had him booted, an insider clarified that Lewandowski actually volunteered to resign as he didn't want to work at the State Department. But something tells us this isn't the last time we'll hear from Lewandowski so long as Noem is around.
Noem and Lewandowski's affair has reportedly been going on for years
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have been rumored to be in a secret relationship since at least 2021, when she was still the governor of South Dakota. Kristi, who is still married to husband Bryon Noem, directly addressed the rumors in a since-deleted tweet, decrying them as "total garbage and a disgusting lie," (via Fox News). The politician elaborated, "These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help. I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together." Unfortunately, reports about Kristi and Lewandowski's "humiliating" behavior had the affair rumors erupting.
A 2025 Daily Mail exposé claimed that the political strategist often visited Kristi's apartment after the pair moved to the same upscale neighborhood in Washington, D.C. A resident who lives in the same building as Kristi swore they spotted them together on multiple occasions. "I've seen them together here both in the elevator and in common areas," dished the source. "Don't forget DC is a small town and people talk. It is an open secret that they are together." The then-DHS secretary's non-denial of the affair has only raised further suspicions.
During a House Judiciary Committee hearing in March 2026, Kristi refused to outright refute the accusation when asked if she had ever engaged in a sexual relationship with Lewandowski during her tenure. She reasoned, "I am shocked that we're going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today," before blabbing on about Lewandowski supposedly being a "special government employee who works for the White House," per USA Today. As one YouTube commenter asserted plainly, "She has to deflect because the answer is YES."