A Guide To All The Juicy Erika Kirk Relationship Rumors
Erika Kirk has remained in the headlines ever since her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed at the age of 31 on September 10, 2025, at the Utah Valley University's campus during the first stop on his national "The American Comeback" tour. The conservative activist and influencer was a prominent Trump supporter who fueled the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. His wife, Erika Kirk, was named the CEO of Turning Point USA the week of Charlie's death, motivating many to investigate her background, including her dating history.
Erika and Charlie first met in 2018, bonding over their aligned views on religion, politics, and family. In an Instagram post shared in September 2023, Erika celebrated the couple's fifth anniversary. "5 years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, 'I'm going to date you,'" she captioned the post. Prior to the activist's death, Charlie and Erika welcomed two kids — whom the public rarely sees.
Erika had raised eyebrows after claiming she had not dated before meeting Charlie, which was clearly not the case, seeing as online sleuths sniffed out old photos of boyfriends — she was even featured on a date on Bravo's reality series "Summer House." Some are convinced she is already dating again, while others even believe she was engaged prior to meeting Charlie, raising many questions that have fueled intense dating rumors.
There are many rumors that Erika Kirk is already dating again
Erika Kirk has not been able to escape mind-boggling dating rumors on X (formerly Twitter) since the passing of her late husband, Charlie Kirk. Whether there is any merit to the rumors or not, she has been tied to several celebrities. In January 2026, rumors spread that she was dating college football coach Lane Kiffin. The speculations began after an X post claiming the two were dating gained traction online. However, the user appeared to be a satirical account that focuses on college athletics, which would explain the inclusion of Kiffin.
Lane Kiffin and Erika Kirk are reportedly dating. pic.twitter.com/yr89FPXDgj
— Shane Tuttle (@ShaneTuttleNCAA) January 15, 2026
The X account's bio reads, "Everything I do is Satire". Grok — X's AI assistant — also clarified the legitimacy of the Kiffin tweet. "No, this isn't true. The post comes from a satirical account, and my searches find no credible sources confirming Lane Kiffin is dating Erika Kirk (Charlie Kirk's widow). It's likely just a joke," Grok explained. However, this did not stop users from running with the rumor. "Lane Kiffin collecting SEC W's and grieving widows like Pokémon cards apparently," one user wrote.
Shortly before her rumored romance with Kiffin, another popular rumor gained traction, claiming she was dating NFL superstar Tom Brady. On January 14, 2026, popular X parody account Hoops Crave posted that Kirk and Brady were dating. The post went viral, with many users flocking to the comments to make fun of the situation. In fact, some users referenced the Brady dating rumors in the later post about Kiffin. "how we go from tom brady, to this chump in 1 day," one user asked.
Erika Kirk and Vice President JD Vance have faced affair accusations
One of the most popular, and scandalous, dating rumors Erika Kirk has faced is that she is having an affair with Vice President JD Vance. The romance rumors between Kirk and Vance started just seven weeks after Charlie Kirk's passing at a Turning Point USA event, where Kirk compared Vance to her late husband. "No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD — in Vice President JD Vance," she said as she introduced him onstage during a Turning Point event in October 2025 (via People). "I do."
Afterward, Vance and Kirk shared a cozy hug on stage to make rumors worse. "Vance is going to leave his wife and kids to marry her," one X user speculated after the event. On a November 22, 2025, appearance on "Megyn Kelly Live," Kirk defended the controversial hug. "My love language is touch, if you will. So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [JD] is walking over. I'm starting to cry."
Vance is married to Second Lady Usha Vance, and the couple has three children. On January 20, 2026, they announced on Instagram that they were expecting their fourth child. However, Usha and JD Vance divorce rumors were further fueled after she was spotted without her ring, which the couple claimed was an accident. "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," Vance told NBC News about the rumors. "But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role."
Erika Kirk made controversial comments about dating
In a CBS town hall that was held on December 16, 2025, Erika Kirk ruffled a lot of feathers when she claimed she never dated while living in New York City. She went on to make comments that criticized her roommate for dating. "I saw vicariously through my roommate how terrible it was," Erika said in the CBS video. "Somehow, getting drinks became a replacement [for] having coffee or breakfast ... I always thought it was very strange how she would go for drinks with one guy and then go to dinner with another."
The controversial comments about dating and her head-scratching claim that she had never dated before meeting husband Charlie Kirk sent social media into a frenzy. Savvy internet users launched a full investigation into her dating history, unearthing several documented moments of her dating other people prior to Charlie. One of the most popular rumors was that Erika was formerly engaged to her 2015 partner Tyler "JT" Massey. "Happy hour with my favorite human and best friend, JT Massey, also conveniently enough my incredible boyfriend," Erika wrote in a November 2014 article published in Arizona Foothills Magazine, confirming their past relationship.
In an X post, a user shared a black-and-white photo posted by Luna Bear Studios on March 16, 2015, featuring the couple holding hands and looking at each other. "Erika Kirk again in a couples photoshoot with Tyler Massey in March 2015, well within the 5 years she is claiming that she "never dated," the X caption read. "This doesn't make sense. Why would she expose herself as a liar knowing the information is out there countering her lies? Make this make sense?!" another X user commented.
Erika Kirk reportedly dated The Daily Wire editor in 2017
In 2017, Erika Kirk was photographed dating Cabot Phillips, senior editor of The Daily Wire and now a Turning Point USA speaker. In a resurfaced photo found by internet sleuths, the pair was photographed posing with their finished paintings while embracing. "Yes, we're that couple who gets painting lessons together," Phillips captioned the photo (via Yahoo! News). A popular X post featured a video to support the claims that the couple was once linked up, sharing a video of their now-deleted X posts where commenters referred to them as a couple. "The posts are now scrubbed but the replies to them are still there on Erika Kirk's (old now locked) Twitter profile," the post explained.
In another X post shared in December 2025, the photo was reshared and opened up further scrutiny about the former relationship after Erika's eyebrow-raising comments about not dating prior to meeting Charlie Kirk. "BREAKING: Erika Kirk is caught in a massive lie after old photos resurfaced showing her with an alleged boyfriend contradicting her claim on a CBS town hall that she wasn't dating anyone at the time," began the caption. "The man is now identified as Cabot Phillips who is currently touring with TPUSA."
Erika and Phillips' former relationship has sparked controversy and fueled many negative rumors, given Phillips overlapping work and close proximity to the Kirks. After Charlie's passing, Phillips became a more prominent figure in Turning Point USA, where Erika is now CEO. Phillips even gave a speech at an event called "How To Lead Like Charlie" that took place in December 2025. Phillips speaking on behalf of his ex's late husband may not be the best optics in the court of public opinion.
Erika Kirk dated on a reality TV show
Armchair detectives on TikTok resurfaced Erika Kirk's appearance on the 2019 season of Bravo's "Summer House," which was filmed in the summer of 2018, before first meeting Charlie Kirk. The reality TV show follows a cast of New Yorkers who have to share a house in the Hamptons on the weekends in the summertime. Kirk ultimately appeared on Season 3 of the show, where she mingled with parts of the group, and was even set up on a date with then-housemate Jordan Verroi. However, it was reported that the pair did not date outside of filming.
In an Instagram post shared in May 2019, Kirk revealed that she gave up a cast member spot on "Summer House" to finish her juris master in American Legal Studies from Liberty University School of Law. She ended up graduating from the program with honors. "To the one's that sent me insane amounts of encouragement & prayer as I silently pursued this degree and made my own career sacrifices (like turning down being a cast member for @bravotv Summer House & other various TV show opportunities)."
The timeline from when Erika first met and started dating Charlie in 2018 to when "Summer House" aired in 2019 had caused confusion, fueling rumors that her dating history was suspicious. When Erika shared a 5-year anniversary post in September 2023, it raised some eyebrows. "She went on a dating show in 2019.... I'm confused," one Instagram user commented. "It was filmed summer 2018," another user responded to the comment. While that would put the filming of "Summer House" right before the start of her relationship with Charlie in September, that means she moved on to Charlie very shortly after filming.