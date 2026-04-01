A Guide To All The Juicy Erika Kirk Relationship Rumors

Erika Kirk has remained in the headlines ever since her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed at the age of 31 on September 10, 2025, at the Utah Valley University's campus during the first stop on his national "The American Comeback" tour. The conservative activist and influencer was a prominent Trump supporter who fueled the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. His wife, Erika Kirk, was named the CEO of Turning Point USA the week of Charlie's death, motivating many to investigate her background, including her dating history.

Erika and Charlie first met in 2018, bonding over their aligned views on religion, politics, and family. In an Instagram post shared in September 2023, Erika celebrated the couple's fifth anniversary. "5 years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, 'I'm going to date you,'" she captioned the post. Prior to the activist's death, Charlie and Erika welcomed two kids — whom the public rarely sees.

Erika had raised eyebrows after claiming she had not dated before meeting Charlie, which was clearly not the case, seeing as online sleuths sniffed out old photos of boyfriends — she was even featured on a date on Bravo's reality series "Summer House." Some are convinced she is already dating again, while others even believe she was engaged prior to meeting Charlie, raising many questions that have fueled intense dating rumors.