Usha Vance Has Been Hiding For Weeks As Divorce Rumors Haunt Her Marriage

Amid speculation that her marriage to JD Vance is on the rocks, there have been hints that Usha Vance is tired of the SLOTUS life, as she has been virtually MIA. It has been a full month since the second lady has made a public appearance. On December 16, 2025, Usha accompanied her husband on a trip to Allentown, Pennsylvania, where the vice president made a speech, shook hands, and interacted with locals. The couple was seen exiting Air Force Two together, and later, the pair both donned hairnets as they served food at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Since that day, Usha has basically been in hiding.

The former lawyer has even been quiet on social media. Usha's last Instagram post was on Christmas Day, but the upload seemed perfunctory. The first slide of her two-slide post was a pic of Usha and JD at a holiday function, and the second pic showed their family dinner table set for Christmas dinner — but there were no actual pics of the family together on the holiday. "Merry Christmas to all! Wishing you a day filled with peace, love, and joy," Usha wrote in the caption. JD also shared the post on his Instagram page, but he had not posted anything featuring his wife since the day after their visit to Pennsylvania.

Before the Christmas post, Usha's last upload was when she re-shared a video JD posted on December 17, 2025, that was a video summary of their trip to Allentown. At the time, Instagram users sensed there was friction between the Vances. "Why hasn't she left him yet?" one user commented on the post. This all unfolded shortly after Usha was spotted with no wedding ring.