Usha Vance Has Been Hiding For Weeks As Divorce Rumors Haunt Her Marriage
Amid speculation that her marriage to JD Vance is on the rocks, there have been hints that Usha Vance is tired of the SLOTUS life, as she has been virtually MIA. It has been a full month since the second lady has made a public appearance. On December 16, 2025, Usha accompanied her husband on a trip to Allentown, Pennsylvania, where the vice president made a speech, shook hands, and interacted with locals. The couple was seen exiting Air Force Two together, and later, the pair both donned hairnets as they served food at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Since that day, Usha has basically been in hiding.
The former lawyer has even been quiet on social media. Usha's last Instagram post was on Christmas Day, but the upload seemed perfunctory. The first slide of her two-slide post was a pic of Usha and JD at a holiday function, and the second pic showed their family dinner table set for Christmas dinner — but there were no actual pics of the family together on the holiday. "Merry Christmas to all! Wishing you a day filled with peace, love, and joy," Usha wrote in the caption. JD also shared the post on his Instagram page, but he had not posted anything featuring his wife since the day after their visit to Pennsylvania.
Before the Christmas post, Usha's last upload was when she re-shared a video JD posted on December 17, 2025, that was a video summary of their trip to Allentown. At the time, Instagram users sensed there was friction between the Vances. "Why hasn't she left him yet?" one user commented on the post. This all unfolded shortly after Usha was spotted with no wedding ring.
Usha Vance addressed the divorce rumors
Prior to her last public appearance with JD Vance, divorce rumors swirled when Usha Vance didn't wear her wedding ring while visiting a military base with Melania Trump in November 2025. Photos circulated online that highlighted the second lady's missing ring, and chatter about marital issues became fever-pitched. The rumors became so intense that Usha issued a statement to People about why she was sans-ring via a spokesperson, who chalked up SLOTUS being ring-less to forgetfulness as she attended to motherly duties.
Just a day before her last public appearance with JD, Usha addressed the missing ring chatter herself. "I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves," she told USA Today on December 15, 2025. Usha attempted to downplay the rumors that her and JD's relationship was on the rocks, and said the couple "find it kind of funny" that people believe they could be headed for divorce.
The following month, as she remained out of the public eye, Usha had her 40th birthday, and JD made minimal effort to celebrate. Even though it was a milestone birthday, the veep simply posted a pic of the couple deboarding Air Force Two together on X. "Happy Birthday to my darling Usha, who turns 40 today!" he wrote alongside the pic on January 6. All of this unfolded as JD caught backlash for his cozy hug with Erika Kirk. His cursory bday post for Usha was filled with replies from members of the Twitterati who accused the VP of being unfaithful to Usha. "You cheated on her with Erika Kirk," one wrote in a post that included a photo of JD and Kirk's controversial hug.