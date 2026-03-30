Nicki Swift's Photo Editor Cured Lara Trump's Extreme Eyebrow Blindness
Lara Trump owes her Mar-a-Lago face to not just speculated Botox usage, but also the amount of makeup she wears. Donald Trump's daughter-in-law went viral for all the wrong reasons when she posted a video to Instagram in October 2025. In the Reel, Lara suggested that she perform the alternate Super Bowl Halftime Show that was being aired by Turning Point USA in response to Bad Bunny being selected to perform at the NFL's celebrated Halftime Show.
The clip was reposted to X, where Lara was roasted for not only the suggestion that she bring her often criticized singing talents to the stage, but for how her makeup looked, specifically her darkened eyebrows. "I hope it's not a live makeup and eyebrow care demo," commentator Keith Olbermann chidingly posted in response to the clip being shared on X. Other posts pointed out that Lara had developed eyebrow blindness. " ... holy moly, what has Lara Trump done to her eyebrows?" one user wrote. "It looks like she glued two caterpillars to her face!"
To fully illustrate how clueless Lara has seemingly become about eyebrow maintenance, a Static Media photo editor took a snap of her posing alongside second lady Usha Vance in October 2024 and altered her brows for an exclusive side-by-side. Comparing the two shots shows how different Lara would look going makeup-free. Even with keeping the thick layer of bronzer and other products on her face, just dialing back the size of the "My View with Lara Trump" host's brows greatly improved her look. Obviously, Lara maintained a Mar-a-Lago glow, but the reshaped eyebrows made her beauty routine seem more down-to-earth overall. Unfortunately for Lara, her eyebrows are not the only part of her eye beauty routine that have caused a stir online.
Many believe Lara Trump had surgery on her eyes
The makeup artist behind Lara Trump's look for the 2024 Republican National Convention gave some tips on how Eric Trump's wife achieved her glammed-up look. Stephanie Louise, a makeup artist who posts on TikTok, showed her followers how she applied the beauty products. "Take this bronzer and we're gonna use it as our transition shade," she said while applying the bronzer to her eyelids. "[Lara] Loves how I do the under eye," Louise said. "Darker transition shade ... and I took this pink shade and I packed it on right in here," she told the camera.
That vid offered some insight into the Fox News personality's eye makeup routine (and perhaps some hints at what techniques to avoid), but several people believed the real issue was that Lara had gone too far with plastic surgery on her eyes. Looking at the video from October 2025 where she jokingly proposed performing an alternate Super Bowl Halftime Show, multiple Instagram users were perplexed by how hollow her eye sockets looked. "Why are your eyes so sunken?" one commented. On the other hand, some fans raved about Lara's looks or commented about her heavy makeup without speculating on cosmetic surgery.
Unfortunately for the political pundit, the theory that said makeup was affecting the look of her eyes may not have held up under scrutiny. Even before that video went viral, there had already been gossip that Lara's deep-set eyes were the result of surgery. Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu compared older and newer pics and saw signs of her going under the knife. "A closer examination of Lara's recent photos is suggestive of blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, in my opinion," Seymenoglu told the Irish Star in July 2025.