Nicki Swift's Photo Editor Cured Lara Trump's Extreme Eyebrow Blindness

Lara Trump owes her Mar-a-Lago face to not just speculated Botox usage, but also the amount of makeup she wears. Donald Trump's daughter-in-law went viral for all the wrong reasons when she posted a video to Instagram in October 2025. In the Reel, Lara suggested that she perform the alternate Super Bowl Halftime Show that was being aired by Turning Point USA in response to Bad Bunny being selected to perform at the NFL's celebrated Halftime Show.

The clip was reposted to X, where Lara was roasted for not only the suggestion that she bring her often criticized singing talents to the stage, but for how her makeup looked, specifically her darkened eyebrows. "I hope it's not a live makeup and eyebrow care demo," commentator Keith Olbermann chidingly posted in response to the clip being shared on X. Other posts pointed out that Lara had developed eyebrow blindness. " ... holy moly, what has Lara Trump done to her eyebrows?" one user wrote. "It looks like she glued two caterpillars to her face!"

To fully illustrate how clueless Lara has seemingly become about eyebrow maintenance, a Static Media photo editor took a snap of her posing alongside second lady Usha Vance in October 2024 and altered her brows for an exclusive side-by-side. Comparing the two shots shows how different Lara would look going makeup-free. Even with keeping the thick layer of bronzer and other products on her face, just dialing back the size of the "My View with Lara Trump" host's brows greatly improved her look. Obviously, Lara maintained a Mar-a-Lago glow, but the reshaped eyebrows made her beauty routine seem more down-to-earth overall. Unfortunately for Lara, her eyebrows are not the only part of her eye beauty routine that have caused a stir online.