Nicki Swift Investigates: Are Ryan Seacrest And Aubrey Paige Friendly Exes?

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige may have been romantically incompatible in the long run, but that doesn't mean they've necessarily given up on love. Quite the opposite, actually. Seacrest, who has a history of dating much younger women, is still open to finding his better half. The "Wheel of Fortune" host was loving the show's "Love Is In The Air" theme in March 2026. "I love 'Love Is In The Air,'" he said to WOF alum Vanna White during a taping (via Page Six). "And I'll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it," he continued, adding, "I am so lonely up here."

Paige also appears to be unattached. The model hasn't been publicly linked to anyone since parting ways with the "American Idol" host. What she has been doing is making a great case as to why being single doesn't have to mean being lonely. This past January, Paige documented her dreamy girls' trip to the Land Down Under, better known as Australia.

In an Instagram slideshow, the model posted fresh-faced selfies, snaps of her and her friends holding wine glasses, and more pics of them lounging by the water. She also included shots of Australia's gorgeous coastline and crystal blue sea. "Decided to start 2026 in a country I've always wanted to visit. Australia you have my heart," she wrote in the caption.