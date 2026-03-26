Karoline Leavitt's Baby Shower Pic With Husband Gives Gramps More Than Romance

The massive age gap between Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, was on full display when she posted photos from her baby shower to Instagram. Leavitt's carousel recapping her shower was uploaded on March 25 and featured her in a pink dress with multi-colored floral patterning. The theme of the event appeared to be spring, as the ladies in attendance sported dresses in various pastel colors. The eight-slide upload featured multiple shots of Donald Trump's press secretary posing alongside family and friends, and buried in the last slide was a pic of her posing next to her husband.

In the family shot, Riccio held their son while also trying to look closer to his wife's age — the real estate developer is 32 years older than Leavitt. Riccio wore a button-up in a faint shade of pink. He opted to leave the top buttons undone, which offered an eyeful of the gold chain he was rocking. He completed the ensemble with a pair of Hey Dude shoes, either because he wanted to add a hip touch to his outfit or because he was too old to bend over and tie up laced shoes. People popped up in the comments to roast Leavitt and Riccio's age disparity. "When Dad was 30 Caroline was not born yet," one wrote.

Karoline Leavitt, 28, posts rare snap of husband, 60, as fans are left concernedhttps://t.co/uwhFrcjadi pic.twitter.com/CFYPAitvKy — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) March 26, 2026

In a November 2025 appearance on the "Pod Force One" podcast, Leavitt addressed the fact that Riccio was around her parents' age and admitted it was "a challenging conversation" to have with her folks. Not long after her age gap comments, Leavitt's husband skipped the White House Turkey Pardon, perhaps to avoid further scrutiny. Unfortunately for Riccio, he has been targeted in multiple Instagram posts from Leavitt that highlighted their age difference.