Karoline Leavitt's Baby Shower Pic With Husband Gives Gramps More Than Romance
The massive age gap between Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, was on full display when she posted photos from her baby shower to Instagram. Leavitt's carousel recapping her shower was uploaded on March 25 and featured her in a pink dress with multi-colored floral patterning. The theme of the event appeared to be spring, as the ladies in attendance sported dresses in various pastel colors. The eight-slide upload featured multiple shots of Donald Trump's press secretary posing alongside family and friends, and buried in the last slide was a pic of her posing next to her husband.
In the family shot, Riccio held their son while also trying to look closer to his wife's age — the real estate developer is 32 years older than Leavitt. Riccio wore a button-up in a faint shade of pink. He opted to leave the top buttons undone, which offered an eyeful of the gold chain he was rocking. He completed the ensemble with a pair of Hey Dude shoes, either because he wanted to add a hip touch to his outfit or because he was too old to bend over and tie up laced shoes. People popped up in the comments to roast Leavitt and Riccio's age disparity. "When Dad was 30 Caroline was not born yet," one wrote.
Karoline Leavitt, 28, posts rare snap of husband, 60, as fans are left concernedhttps://t.co/uwhFrcjadi pic.twitter.com/CFYPAitvKy
— MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) March 26, 2026
In a November 2025 appearance on the "Pod Force One" podcast, Leavitt addressed the fact that Riccio was around her parents' age and admitted it was "a challenging conversation" to have with her folks. Not long after her age gap comments, Leavitt's husband skipped the White House Turkey Pardon, perhaps to avoid further scrutiny. Unfortunately for Riccio, he has been targeted in multiple Instagram posts from Leavitt that highlighted their age difference.
How Karoline Leavitt contributed to the 'dad' jokes
Jokes about Karoline Leavitt's age difference with her husband were in full force when she posted an Instagram carousel the month before her baby shower. The White House press secretary recapped "Two MAGA weddings" in the February post, and the first slide showed her and Nicholas Riccio posing together. Leavitt sported a loose-fitting maroon wrap dress that showcased her baby bump, and her hubby looked spiffy in a black tux. The third slide was another snap of the couple that captured Leavitt walking with Riccio as they held hands on their way to a different wedding. She wore a black dress for that occasion, while he chose a checkered gray suit. Riccio also had a stern look plastered on his face that only further accentuated the pair's glaring age difference. Predictably, the pics attracted attention from trolling users. "Awww your grandfather was your date. So cute!" one snidely wrote. "Aww take your daughter to work day," another jokingly added. "Is that your dad?" one person half-seriously inquired. That, of course, was not the only instance of Leavitt's husband being bombarded with savage nicknames.
A year earlier, during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Leavitt spoke about the early days of her relationship with Riccio and how they first met. She relayed that the future couple was introduced through friends while she was campaigning and addressed their obvious age gap. "Yes, of course! I mean, it's [a] very atypical love story," she told Megyn Kelly. The press secretary then chose unfortunate phrasing when describing how it was to raise a child with Riccio. "He's the best dad I could ever ask for," she said about her husband.