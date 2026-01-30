Karoline Leavitt's Big Age Gap With Nicholas Riccio Is Glaringly Obvious In These Photos

It's no secret that Karoline Leavitt's husband Nicholas Riccio is a lot older than her (after all, she's blabbed about their massive age gap more than once). However, every once in a while, she shares a snap that highlights just how big their age difference really is — and unfortunately, the ones that do the most damage have been the ones where there's been an attempt at making him look younger.

On that note, we'll start with the time Leavitt appeared to photoshopped Riccio and inadvertently made their age gap more obvious than ever. In her October 2025 Instagram roundup, Riccio looked very youthful. A little too youthful, one might say. In fact, the Halloween snap with their son showed his forehead completely wrinkle-free. Of course, some people do age more favorably than others, and given Riccio's net worth, he certainly could afford the best skincare out there. Unfortunately for the couple, pictures she'd shared several months prior showed that Leavitt's husband did, in fact, have some forehead lines.

No shade — Riccio is an older man, and lines at his age are normal. However, Leavitt's attempts at hiding his true age backfired, and countless social media users poked fun at her for it. "The airbrushing ... I can't," wrote one Instagram commenter, cry-laughing emojis in tow. Another mocked her for photoshopping his face, but neglecting his hands, which typically show more obvious signs of one's age. Yikes.