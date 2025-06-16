Karoline Leavitt's Husband Debuts Dramatic New Look & It Makes Their Age Gap Even More Comical

For White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, it's been hard to keep her personal life from slipping into her professional platform. Since communication is her job description, and she works for a conservative administration with several members heavy on family values, it would make sense that part of her social media would include Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio. However, every time Leavitt dangles the much older Nicholas in front of the internet, it backfires on her. When commenters on social media kept on coming up with brutal nicknames for Nicholas, Leavitt slowly started to pull back on making posts with him in them. She's now been opting often for the disappearing Instagram Story, possibly in hopes of avoiding a nasty comments section. Which might be why Leavitt showed off Nicholas' new hairdo on her temporary June 15, 2025 Instagram Stories.

Sharing what appears to be some behind-the-scenes photos of their family life to possibly commemorate Father's Day, Leavitt posted two pictures of Nicholas bonding with their son Niko Riccio. While Leavitt wrote "the best dada in the [world]" on one of the snaps, it wasn't Nicholas' parenting that was jarring but his strange attempt at a youngster's haircut. Considering that Leavitt's parents are closer in age to her husband than she is, this cut feels wildly out of place. It's neither refined nor hip; in fact, it feels like an older man trying to impress his much younger wife — and failing. The whole spectacle feels like yet another red flag for Leavitt and Nicholas' marriage.