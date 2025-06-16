Karoline Leavitt's Husband Debuts Dramatic New Look & It Makes Their Age Gap Even More Comical
For White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, it's been hard to keep her personal life from slipping into her professional platform. Since communication is her job description, and she works for a conservative administration with several members heavy on family values, it would make sense that part of her social media would include Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio. However, every time Leavitt dangles the much older Nicholas in front of the internet, it backfires on her. When commenters on social media kept on coming up with brutal nicknames for Nicholas, Leavitt slowly started to pull back on making posts with him in them. She's now been opting often for the disappearing Instagram Story, possibly in hopes of avoiding a nasty comments section. Which might be why Leavitt showed off Nicholas' new hairdo on her temporary June 15, 2025 Instagram Stories.
Sharing what appears to be some behind-the-scenes photos of their family life to possibly commemorate Father's Day, Leavitt posted two pictures of Nicholas bonding with their son Niko Riccio. While Leavitt wrote "the best dada in the [world]" on one of the snaps, it wasn't Nicholas' parenting that was jarring but his strange attempt at a youngster's haircut. Considering that Leavitt's parents are closer in age to her husband than she is, this cut feels wildly out of place. It's neither refined nor hip; in fact, it feels like an older man trying to impress his much younger wife — and failing. The whole spectacle feels like yet another red flag for Leavitt and Nicholas' marriage.
The age gap between Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio continues to hound them
There are many strange things about the age gap marriage between Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio, but most of them boil down to the duo being cagey about how they're perceived by the public. Considering Leavitt is over 30 years younger than Riccio, it would track that photos of them together would be startling — which just might be the reason why Leavitt is constantly wearing clothing that ages her. But with this new haircut, Riccio is now showing that he's seemingly grasping at the straws of youth, hoping to appear hip and coming up very, very short.
Not only is his new hairdo a strange version of the tapered haircut popular with Gen Z, but the fade is so poorly done it seems to reject the notion that Leavitt and Riccio actually live lavish lives. This leaves Riccio looking like a busted Woody Woodpecker (a cartoon character from his generation). Besides not being the best look for Riccio, this haircut seems to indicate there might be an underlying insecurity embedded within the marriage of Leavitt and Riccio. With Leavitt showing signs she's tired of watching Riccio be called names, it seems the public gawking at their relationship might be getting to them. Hopefully the couple can shake it off — and grow that hair out.